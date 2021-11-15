List of All T20 World Cup Winners Including 2021 Champions Australia

Aaron Finch and his Australian team wrote their names in the history books as they became the first team from down under to win the ICC T20 World Cup. They were up against their neighbours and Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand in the summit clash, and they won the contest by eight wickets in Dubai.

Chasing a target of 173, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh laid the foundation with magnificent half-centuries as they won the contest with seven balls to spare. David Warner was dismissed after scoring 53, but Marsh continued and remained unbeaten on 77 as Glenn Maxwell hit the winning runs. It was also the highest run-chase in the T20 World Cup final history.

Here’s a list of every winner of the T20 World Cup title since its inception in 2007:

1. India (2007)

2. Pakistan (2009)

3. England (2010)

4. West India (2012)

5. Sri Lanka (2014)

6. West Indies (2016)

7. Australia (2021)

The ICC T20 World Cup used to take place every two years. However, due to some planning changes made by the ICC and the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a gap of five years between the 2021 edition and its previous edition held in India. But now fans will witness two T20 World Cups in back-to-back years as the next one is scheduled to be held in 2022 in Australia.

