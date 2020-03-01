Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

IND IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 29 - 04 Mar, 2020

1ST INN

India

242 (63.0)

India
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

235 (73.1)

India lead by 97 runs
Live

WI IN SL, 3 ODI SERIES, 2020 3rd ODI, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, 01 March, 2020

2ND INN

Sri Lanka

307 (50.0)

Sri Lanka
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

182/2 (32.5)

West Indies need 126 runs in 103 balls at 7.34 rpo

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: IND VS NZ

live
IND IND
NZ NZ

Christchurch HO

29 Feb, 202004:00 IST

3rd ODI: SL VS WI

live
SL SL
WI WI

Pallekele, Kandy

01 Mar, 202014:30 IST

Match 5: MAL VS SIN

upcoming
MAL MAL
SIN SIN

Pallekele, Kandy

03 Mar, 202008:00 IST

Match 6: THA VS HK

upcoming
THA THA
HK HK

Pallekele, Kandy

03 Mar, 202012:00 IST

Liton Das, Saifuddin Star in Record Bangladesh Win in First Zimbabwe ODI

Liton Das struck his second one-day international century to set up a crushing 169-run win for Bangladesh in the first ODI against Zimbabwe in Sylhet on Sunday.

AFP |March 1, 2020, 8:58 PM IST
Liton Das, Saifuddin Star in Record Bangladesh Win in First Zimbabwe ODI

Liton Das struck his second one-day international century to set up a crushing 169-run win for Bangladesh in the first ODI against Zimbabwe in Sylhet on Sunday.

Liton hit 126 off 105 balls with 13 fours and two sixes as Bangladesh posted 321-6, their highest score against Zimbabwe, before they bowled out the visitors for 152 runs in 39.1 overs for their biggest ever ODI win.

The feat surpasses Bangladesh's 163-run victory over Sri Lanka in 2018 and is also their 14th consecutive win against familiar foes Zimbabwe, giving them a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Mohammad Saifuddin starred for Bangladesh, playing his first match since the World Cup last year, and managed 3-22, while skipper Mashrafe Mortaza and spinner Mehidy Hasan chipped in with 2-35 and 2-33 respectively.

Chasing a mammoth target, Zimbabwe’s innings never got going after Saifuddin took two wickets in his opening spell before Mashrafe took his first wicket in six matches to reduce the side to 23-3.

Teenage debutant Wesley Madhevere made 35 runs while Tinotenda Mutombodzi made 24 before he became the last man dismissed.

Mohammad Mithun earlier hit 50 off 41 balls and Saifuddin remained unbeaten on 28 off 16 balls to provide a late impetus in Bangladesh's innings after Liton’s blazing hundred.

"It's not been going well the last 3-4 matches for us in this format. We hadn't been up to the mark in those games, but today we were up for it," Mashrafe said in the post-match presentation.

"Liton batted so well. And it mattered that others batted around him," Mashrafe added.

Liton and Tamim Iqbal put on 60 runs in the opening stand before all-rounder Madhevere trapped Tamim in front for 24 for Zimbabwe’s first breakthrough.

Najmul Hossain along with Liton then added 80 runs for the second, but several dismissals slowed their innings as Najmul fell for 29 and Mushfiqur Rahim departed for 19.

Liton brought his first hundred since the Asia Cup final in 2018 before he limped off the ground with a muscle cramp.

Mithun and Mahmudullah Riyad added 68 runs for the fourth wicket to set-up the base for a late onslaught.

Zimbabwe captain Chamu Chibhabha complimented Bangladesh on their batting.

"I thought the Bangladeshis batted really well. They had a guy bat through for them, and they had partnerships through the game," he said.

Chris Mpofu finished with the highest figure for Zimbabwe of 2-68.

The second match of the series will be held at the same venue on Tuesday.

bangladesh vs zimbabwe 2020Liton Dasmashrafe mortazaMehidy Hasanmohammad saifuddinMushfiqur Rahim

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Tue, 03 Mar, 2020

SIN v MAL
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Tue, 03 Mar, 2020

HK v THA
Pallekele, Kandy All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
see more