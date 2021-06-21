'Little Unsure & Tentative': Sanjay Manjrekar Compares Ajinkya Rahane's Pull to Virat Kohli's

Ajinkya Rahane’s dismissal had raised quite a few eyebrows, especially among the former India cricketers. Like VVS Laxman and Sanjay Manjrekar. Unlike Virat Kohli who was unbeaten by a very good delivery from Kyle Jamieson, Rahane kinda threw his wicket away. Manjrekar likened his pull shot to Kohli’s.

“It’s just the same Rahane that we have been seeing for the last many years, barring one or two innings like that hundred against Australia in the Test that India won. After that, he had a drop of form. It is interesting because, after a hundred, your form generally takes off, you feel more confident. But he has got a string of low scores. I think he really applied himself, so credit to him for just going through the grind.”

“The thing about Rahane is that there is not one particular mode of dismissal for him in the last few years when he has got low scores. So, I have always associated his dismissals and low scores with his state of mind,” he added.

“As for the pull shot on which he got out, there was a lot of tentativeness and not the kind of commitment you see in Virat Kohli, or Rohit Sharma, or Shubman Gill or Rishabh Pant. The kind of commitment they have in their attacking shots.

“It was an extension of Ajinkya Rahane’s play generally over the last few years of being a little unsure and tentativeness. It’s amazing he still contributes to India’s total and those 49 runs will be quite handy,” Manjrekar said.

Kyle Jamieson picked up a five-wicket haul before opener Devon Conway impressed with another half-century as New Zealand edged forward in the ICC World Test Championship final against India. Jamieson picked up 5 for 31 in 22, including 12 maidens, as India were bowled out for 217.

It was his fifth five-wicket haul in just eight Tests.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here