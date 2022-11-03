Litton Das' Run Out Against India Brings Back Memories of This Iconic MS Dhoni Moment

Team India clinched a thrilling win against Bangladesh at the ICC T20 World Cup. While the game appeared to be slipping away, a direct hit from KL Rahul to run-out Bangladesh opener, Litton Das cracked open the contest and helped India to come back into the game. IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals, like many Indian fans, found the dismissal synonymous with Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s famous sprint to whip off the bails and lead India to a crucial win in the T20 World Cup back in 2016.

On Tuesday, India posted 184 runs on the board, riding on terrific knocks from talisman Virat Kohli and opener KL Rahul. Bangladesh got off to a flying start as Litton smashed seven fours and three sixes in the opening seven overs. Rain halted the match and cut short the overs.

Bangladesh would have been confident of scoring the 85 required off the remaining nine overs when the match resumed. But two balls into the restart, Najmul Hossain Shanto called Litton for a tight second, which proved to be a major turning point in the match. Litton could not make it to the crease in time and was run out courtesy of an amazing direct hit from Rahul who picked up the ball beyond midwicket.

Bangladesh lost their way after that and fell short of the target and the match. Rajasthan Royals shared a post on their Twitter handle, where they compared the run-out of Litton with that of Dhoni’s brilliant effort when the two teams met in the coveted tournament in 2016. Both moments proved to be significant in the context of the game as both were just “a matter of few inches”.

Bangladesh was distraught, having put in all the effort but still falling short by a few inches, quite literally. Following Litton’s run out, Bangladesh lost five wickets and managed to score just 40 runs in the 34 balls they had. Pacers Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya’s double-wicket overs proved to be essential and pulled the match away from Bangladesh. Shanto attempted to resurrect Bangladesh’s chances, but India never lost the plot and secured an important win.

As things stand, the Rohit Sharma-led side are now top of the table in Group 2 and a win against Zimbabwe in their next match will seal their spot for the semi-finals of the tournament.

