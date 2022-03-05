LIVE: Australia vs England, Women's World Cup Latest Score Updates - England Put Australia into Bat First

Follow the Latest Score From Australia vs England, Women’s World Cup Match - The defending champions England will lock horns with traditional rivals Australia in a blockbuster encounter on Saturday, March 5, at the Seddon Park, Hamilton in the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup. Australia and England are the two most successful sides in the Women’s fifty overs WC, having won the prestigious titles on six and four occasions respectively.

The two teams will once again head into the marquee event as early favourites and will look to flex their arms by winning their tournament opener.

Australia will head into this game as the favourite, having recorded a 3-0 win over England in three-match ODIs last month during Women’s Ashes. Australia also won the T20I series while the only Test match of the aforementioned tour ended in a stalemate.

Meanwhile, in a major setback, Australian women could miss the services of their star all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner for their first game as she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Ahead of today’s WWC 2022 match between Australia Women and England Women; here is all you need to know:

When will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match Australia Women vs England Women start?

The match between Australia Women and England Women will kick off at 06:30 am IST on Saturday, March 5.

Where will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match Australia Women vs England Women be played?

The Women’s World Cup match between Australia Women vs England Women will be played at the Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia Women vs England Women match?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Australia Women vs England Women match.

Where can I live stream Australia Women vs England Women match?

Australia Women vs England Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Australia Women vs England Women possible starting XI:

Australia Women Possible Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Grace Harris, Megan Schutt, Ellyse Perry, Jess Jonassen,

England Women Possible Playing XI: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Danielle Wyatt, Anya Shrubsole, Katherine Brunt, Natasha Farrant, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone

