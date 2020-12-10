CRICKETNEXT

Live BBL 2020 Match Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers, Match 1: Live Match When And Where to Watch HUR vs SIX Live Cricket Streaming. Details of when and where to watch the live Big Bash League HUR vs SIX Match 1 match online and on Television in India.

Live BBL 2020 Match Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers, Match 1: Live Match When And Where to Watch HUR vs SIX Live Cricket Streaming | The opening match of the Big Bash League will be played between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers. The is scheduled for 1:45 PM IST at the Blundstone Arena on Thursday, December 10. This year there will be a total of 61 matches in the league. This will also include the five knockout rounds that will be played over the course of two months. The final match of the Big Bash League will be held on February 6. The first half of the tournament is going to be played in Hobart and Canberra. From there, the tournament will move on to other places like Launceston, Brisbane, Adelaide, Carrara Oval, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney.

HUR vs SIX Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

When is Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Big Bash League match?

The Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Big Bash League Match 1 match will take place on Thursday, December 10.

What are the timings of the Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Big Bash League match?

The Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Big Bash League match will start at 1.45 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1.15 PM IST.

BBL 2020: Complete Schedule, Squads & Where to Watch The Live Streaming in India

Which TV channel will broadcast the Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Big Bash League match?

The Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Big Bash League match will broadcast on the Sony Sports network in India.

Where can you live stream the Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Big Bash League match?

The Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Big Bash League match will live stream on SonyLiv app and Fancode.

HUR vs SIX Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes playing 11 against Sydney Sixers: Matthew Wade (c), Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Peter Handscomb, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, David Moody, D Arcy Short, Macalister Wright

HUR vs SIX Big Bash League Sydney Sixers playing 11 against Hobart Hurricanes: Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Daniel Christian, James Vince, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Josh Philippe

