Live BBL 2020 REN vs SCO, Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 12, 2020, 11:58 AM IST
Big Bash League, Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News | Melbourne Renegades will be squaring off against Perth Scorchers in the fourth match of the Big Bash League. The two teams will be playing their debut matches in the ongoing tournament, Both sides will meet at 1:45 PM IST on Saturday, December 12 at the Blundstone Arena.
This year eight teams are participating in the league. Here is a look at the participating teams, Adelaide Striker, Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricane, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Star, Perth Scorcher, Sydney Sixer, Sydney Thunder
There will be 61 matches in the league. The first half of the tournament is going to be played in Hobart and Canberra. From there the tournament will move on to other places like Launceston, Brisbane, Adelaide, Carrara Oval, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney. The final match of the Big Bash League will be held on February 6.
Big Bash League, Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers: Live Score
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
Big Bash League, Melbourne Renegades playing 11 against Perth Scorchers: Aaron Finch (C), Sam Harper (WK), Shaun Marsh, MacKenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser-McGurk/Jon Holland, Rilee Rossouw, Beau Webster, Jack Prestwidge, Josh Lalor, Benny Howell, Kane Richardson.
Big Bash League Perth Scorchers playing 11 against Melbourne Renegades: Colin Munro, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman (WK), Joe Clarke, Mitch Marsh (C), Ashton Turner, Josh Inglis, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmad, Andrew Tye
At what time is the Big Bash League, Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers match?
Big Bash League, Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers will kick off at 1:45 PM IST on Saturday, December 12 at the at the Blundstone Arena.
Which TV channel will broadcast the Big Bash League, Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers match?
Sony Sports Network will be broadcasting the Big Bash League 2020 live telecast in India. Cricket enthusiasts can watch the match on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD.
How can I stream the Big Bash League, Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers match in India?
To watch the BBL 2020 live streaming online, fans can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking