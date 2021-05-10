CRICKETNEXT

Live Cricket News And Latest Updates, May 10: Kohli Gets Vaccinated; Chakravarthy And Warrier Return Home

Check out the latest updates from the world of cricket as they happen.

13:50 (IST)

Virat Kohli on Monday shared a picture of him getting vaccinated against the coronavirus. The India captain also urged others to get inoculated as soon as possible. “Vaccinate as soon as you can please. Stay safe,” Kohli wrote on his Instagram story.

 

13:49 (IST)

Chakravarthy & Warrier Return HomeKolkata Knight Riders duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier has returned home. They were the first ones to be tested positive for the coronavirus midway through IPL 2021 before the season was suspended. “Yes, Chakravarthy and Sandeep have gone home. They have completed 10 days of mandatory isolation. However, KKR as a franchise will keep monitoring their health,” a BCCI official in know of things told PTI on Monday.

11:50 (IST)

India cricketer Piyush Chawla's father has died due to coronavirus. In a brief statement, Chawla said, "With deepest grief,We announce that my beloved father, Mr Pramod Kumar Chawla, left for the heavenly abode on 10th May 2021. He was suffering from covid and post covid complications. We invite your kind thoughts and prayers in this difficult times. May his noble soul rest in peace"

11:37 (IST)

Unmukt Chand has thrashed reports of him exploring cricket career in USA. Former Pakistan cricketer Sami Aslam had claimed that Chand among other former India U-19 stars have come to USA for taking part in its Major Cricket League. “I had gone to the USA to visit my relatives, and of course when there, I went for a bat or two — just to practise. I had gone to the training session just because I had come here, but I have done nothing like signing anything in the USA,” Chand told Indianexpress.com.

10:37 (IST)

Shafali Verma to Play in The Hundred: According to news agency ANI, Shafali Verma has become the fifth India women cricketer to take part in the inaugural The Hundred. She will join the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma to feature in ECB's ambitious tournament.

10:21 (IST)

Dravid Backs India: Batting Legend Rahul Dravid thinks India have a chance to return home with a Test series win in England this time around. “I really do think India have a very good chance this time. There’s no question about England’s bowling. Whatever bowling attack England put on the park, especially their seam-bowling attack, is going to be fantastic. They have a lot of players to pick and choose from and that’s going to be terrific,” Dravid said.

10:10 (IST)

India to Tour Sri Lanka: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has said that the board has planned a limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka later this year. The team that will be selected for these matches will be different from the one that will be in UK for six Test matches. “We have planned a white ball series for the senior men’s team during the month of July where they will play T20 Internationals and ODIs in Sri Lanka,” Ganguly told PTI. There are reports of at least 5 T20 Internationals and may be three ODIs planned for the tour.

Live cricket news, May 10: Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the world of cricket. Here you will find all the latest updates as they happen from the world of cricket.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday revealed that an Indian cricket team could tour Sri Lanka later this year for white-ball matches. While he hasn’t indicated the exact window of that series but he did say that since leading India stars will be busy in England and at the same time, limited-over specialists will be in Sri Lanka, it will not be possible to stage the remainder of IPL in the country.

“We have planned a white ball series for the senior men’s team during the month of July where they will play T20 Internationals and ODIs in Sri Lanka,” Ganguly told PTI in an interaction. “Yes, it will be a team of white ball specialists. It will be a different team.”

From Sri Lanka, reports are emerging that national coach Mickey Arthur has rejected that any player will be given favourable treatment as far as relaxation in fitness standards go. “We can not make exceptions at all,” Arthur told The Island. His response has all but rejected any hope of Lasith Malinga being considered for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup scheduled to be played in India.

In other news, a UK study has indicated that manufacturing cricket bats from bamboo rather than the traditional English willow seems to be a better options. The research claims that bats made from bamboo provide a much larger sweet-spot and are much more sustainable as well.

