- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 40 - 11 May, TueUp Next
DC
RR
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 41 - 12 May, WedUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
Live Cricket News And Latest Updates, May 11: England Players Not Available for Rearranged IPL; Travel Halts PSL Restart Plans
Welcome to our live coverage from the world of cricket. Here you will find all the latest updates as they happen from the world of cricket.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 11, 2021, 10:54 AM IST
The India Test squad has been told clearly to isolate themselves till the time they assemble in Mumbai and board flight to England and those testing positive for the coronavirus can consider their tour over. Last week, BCCI named a 20-man squad for the England tour where they will play six Tests including the final of the ICC World Test Championship against New Zealand.
BCCI will reportedly not arrange a charter flight for anyone who is found to have contracted the virus. “The players have been informed to consider their tour over if they are found positive on their arrival in Mumbai as BCCI will not arrange another charter flight for any cricketer,” The Indian Express quoted a source as saying.
India’s limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka will see them playing three ODIs and as many T20Is in July with all the matches to be played in Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium behind closed doors. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had last week revealed that white-ball specialists will be touring the island nation for a limited-overs tour while the Indian Test team will be in UK.
“We plan to host the entire series at one venue,” Sri Lanka Cricket’s Administrative Committee chairman Arjuna de Silva told Sportstar. “As of now, it has been decided that the Premadasa Stadium will host the fixtures. Obviously, it depends on how the situation is around that time.”
As part of the tour, the Indian cricketers will have to undergo a mandatory quarantine period of seven days. “As of now, we will stick to the protocol where the players will have to undergo hard quarantine for the first three days and in the next four days, they will be allowed to train,” de Silva revealed.
