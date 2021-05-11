Live Cricket News And Latest Updates, May 11: England Players Not Available for Rearranged IPL; Travel Halts PSL Restart Plans

Live Cricket News And Latest Updates, May 11: Welcome to our live coverage from the world of cricket. Here you will find all the latest updates as they happen from the world of cricket.

The India Test squad has been told clearly to isolate themselves till the time they assemble in Mumbai and board flight to England and those testing positive for the coronavirus can consider their tour over. Last week, BCCI named a 20-man squad for the England tour where they will play six Tests including the final of the ICC World Test Championship against New Zealand.

BCCI will reportedly not arrange a charter flight for anyone who is found to have contracted the virus. “The players have been informed to consider their tour over if they are found positive on their arrival in Mumbai as BCCI will not arrange another charter flight for any cricketer,” The Indian Express quoted a source as saying.

India’s limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka will see them playing three ODIs and as many T20Is in July with all the matches to be played in Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium behind closed doors. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had last week revealed that white-ball specialists will be touring the island nation for a limited-overs tour while the Indian Test team will be in UK.

“We plan to host the entire series at one venue,” Sri Lanka Cricket’s Administrative Committee chairman Arjuna de Silva told Sportstar. “As of now, it has been decided that the Premadasa Stadium will host the fixtures. Obviously, it depends on how the situation is around that time.”

As part of the tour, the Indian cricketers will have to undergo a mandatory quarantine period of seven days. “As of now, we will stick to the protocol where the players will have to undergo hard quarantine for the first three days and in the next four days, they will be allowed to train,” de Silva revealed.

