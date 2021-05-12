Live Cricket News And Latest Updates, May 12: Michael Hussey Tests Positive Again; BJ Watling Set to Retire

Live Cricket News And Latest Updates, May 12: Welcome to our live coverage from the world of cricket. Here you will find all the latest updates as they happen from the world of cricket.

The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday reported a loss of 16.1 million pounds ($22.78 million) in the past year after its finances took a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The turnover fell by 21 million pounds to 207 million pounds as a result of the postponement of The Hundred, a new franchise-based league in which the ECB has invested heavily, as well as the cost of staging bio-secure tournaments.

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has shot down the idea of bats made from bamboo, saying it would be “illegal” under the current set of rules governing the game. The Guardians of the Laws of Cricket, however, said they will deliberate on the matter during their laws sub-committee meeting. According to a study by Darshil Shah and Ben Tinkler-Davies from the University of Cambridge, bats made from bamboo are economically sustainable and are also stronger than the ones made from willow, which is traditionally used. “Currently, law 5.3.2 states that the blade of the bat must consist solely of wood, so for bamboo (which is a grass) to be considered as a realistic alternative to willow would require a law change,” MCC said in a statement on Monday.

Kuldeep Yadav, who is having a torrid time in his international career, has opened up about his mental health. In an exclusive interview to The Indian Express, he has revealed that he enjoyed serving as the 12th man as his performance on the field was not upto the mark. The 26-year-old has been struggling for last two years but his worse came this year as he failed to find a place in his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders for a single time in whole of IPL 2021. He was even sidelined from the national side and got his one off chance against England in Chennai. The wrist spinner revealed how the pressure on him was intense. Understandably, his last Test in India whites came in January 2019. “When you are playing non-stop, players do feel high on confidence. The more one sits out the more it gets tougher. I felt a huge pressure on me when I played the Test against England in Chennai this February . Due to Covid there was nothing happening, so things got really tougher even more last year. It wasn’t the best period,” he said. “I did, sometimes I felt, ‘what is going on?’. It was difficult times. Sometimes, the mind says, ‘ab shayad woh Kuldeep nahi rahe.’ There were days when you feel serving drinks and being on the bench is for the best – yaar yeh to best seat hai apne liye – and then but there are days you don’t want to be in that place,” he added.

