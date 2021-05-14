Live Cricket News and Latest Updates, May 14: Ravi Shastri Congratulates 'Bindass Bunch'; Dube Wanted to Bat at No 4 for RCB

Live Cricket News and Latest Updates May 14: Find all the latest updates as they happen from the world of cricket here. Ravi Shastri has been super impressed with the way Team India came back in Test cricket. It was an amazing turnaround for the Virat Kohli and his men who knew that the ICC had changed the point structure especially introduced in the aftermath of Covid-19 pandemic which forced the cancellation of almost all cricket matches across the world. “Rules changed midway but #TeamIndia overcame every hurdle along the way. My boys played tough cricket in tough times. Super proud of this bindass bunch,” he added on Twitter.

“While the rights and wrongs of dropping him as captain could well be debated for long, the question that needs to be asked is if captains can be changed midway, why can’t coaches be treated the same? In football, the moment a team starts faltering, it’s the manager who is shown the exit door, so why not in cricket too?” Sunil Gavaskar added.

‘Spirit of Cricket’ incident which got MS Dhoni an ICC award for the decade as the former England cricketer sat down with the ‘The Grade Cricketer’ for a free-wheeling chat. The 39-year-old said he ran for the pavilion as soon as the Tea was taken and almost a paid a price when Indians appeal for his run out was accepted by the umpires.

Former India cricketer Ramesh Powar, who was appointed Indian women’s head coach on Thursday, said that he would try and take the team forward.

Sanjay Manjrekar has heaped praise on Rohit Sharma and said that he has ‘improved tremendously with regards to defence.’ He also emphasised his role if India wants to excel at the World Test Championship final. “Rohit Sharma as opener has improved tremendously with regards to defence. He plays the ball closer to the body now and is far more patient then he used to be. He also tends to leave more balls outside off and the feet move better, but England will still be his stiffest Test.He will have to change his instinct and character as a batsman to succeed, unless the sun is out all the time. This will be a biggest test for Rohit Sharma the Test opener,” he concluded in his column for Hindustan Times.

With an eye to expand the game to a global level, ICC is planning to raise the number of teams at the T20 World Cup 2024, a report in ESPN Cricinfo states. ICC understands that for Cricket to go global, they need to take it to more countries which means they need to allow more teams in the future ICC events. The world body also understands that T20 will be the best format in such a scenario as it is easy to adapt for the new countries and the competition between the sides will a lot less one-sided. Women’s T20 World Cup have been seeing participation from teams like Uganda.

Live Cricket News and Latest Updates May 14 Breaking India Pakistan

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here