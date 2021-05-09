T20 CARNIVAL

Live Cricket News And Latest Updates Today: Unmukt Chand, Smit Patel in USA Exploring Future Cricket Career?

Live Cricket News And Latest Updates Today: Unmukt Chand, Smit Patel in USA Exploring Future Cricket Career?

16:26 (IST)

Former Pakistan Cricketer's Huge Claim: Sami Aslam, the former Pakistan opener, has claimed that several Indian cricketers including the likes of Unmukt Chand are hunting for newer opportunities in USA. 30 or 40 foreign players have arrived in America recently. A few former Under-19 Indian players have also arrived, including Unmukt Chand, Smit Patel and Harmeet Singh,” Aslam told Pakpassion.net. “There are many players from South Africa over here now who have played a lot of First-class cricket in their homeland. Former New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson is also here. The set-up and system are very impressive and well structured. USA Cricket is really putting in a huge effort to improve cricket in America and to move it forward. It will take time for them to reach the higher levels, but the standard of cricket in America is improving fast.

15:09 (IST)

Shami Praises Kohli: Mohammed Shami has revealed how India captain Virat Kohli acts on the field. “As far as our fast bowling goes, Kohli has never put us under pressure. It’s never feel like you are standing in front of Virat Kohli. He acts like a childhood friend,” Shami said.  “Sometimes he (Kohli) gets very funny, sometimes he gets aggressive. That we don’t mind. We are all playing for the country. He gives us complete freedom to do execute our plans. No captain will give you so much freedom,” he added.

12:26 (IST)

Prasad on Padikkal's Future: It was a surprise when BCCI didn't name in-form top-order batter Devdutt Padikkal even among the stand-by players for the England tour earlier this week. Former India chief of selectors MSK Prasad reckons it will take some time before Padikkal will break into the Indian team. .”It will take some time for Devdutt Padikkal to break into the longest format. He’s definitely the guy for the future, there are no two ways about it. But if you’re looking at longer formats, maybe he will take one more year of domestic cricket,” Prasad told SportsKeeda in an interview.

11:20 (IST)

Former India Captain And Wife Denied COVID Vaccine: Despite registering on app, former India captain Nari Contractor and his wife were denied entry at the Cama Hospital where they had gone for the second dose of their coronavirus. Their son Hoshedar wrote on social media, “To get my parents ready for the shot it takes three hours to prepare them. Then to transport them to the centre is an ordeal for somebody who is immobile. Why were the appointments given if there were no vaccines? Just returning home from the centre. This is not the first time we were sent home without a vaccination and hence wanted to share my frustration of how our public health system has failed. This is downright harassment!”

11:15 (IST)

Rahane's Message on Mother's Day: India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has urged his fellow citizens to fight against coronavirus and thanked the frontline warriors for their services. "Today on Mother’s Day let’s pledge to serve our Motherland and strive to fight and come out of these difficult times together.  A big salute to all the frontline warriors for doing what you’re doing, selflessly. Every single day," Rahane posted on Sunday

11:12 (IST)

Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the world of cricket. IPL may have been suspended but there's still a lot going on. We keep you up to speed with everything cricket. Stick with us through the day,

Live cricket news and IPL 2021 Suspended Updates: It’s been almost five days since the 14th season of the Indian Premier League was suspended midway with the coronavirus breaching its bio-secure bubble. Several players were tested positive before the call was taken. And still we keep getting news of someone testing positive with the latest being Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowler Prasidh Krishna who is also part of India’s jumbo Test squad for the England tour, although he is part of the standby list.

Meanwhile, all Rajasthan Royals cricketers and support staff have left Delhi after they were tested negative for COVID-19 yesterday.

The big news though emerging is that there are rumours of David Warner and Michael Slater being involved in a bar fight in Maldives. However, Slater has thrashed the claims, saying he is ‘great mates’ with Warner and there’s ‘zero chance’ of them having a fight.

“There is absolutely nothing to the rumour mill … Davie and I are great mates and absolutely zero chance of [having] a fight,” Slater told the ‘The Daily Mail.’ “I don’t know where you get these things from. Unless you were here and have got concrete evidence you can’t write anything, nothing happened,” he added.

Also, IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings have arranged for the delivery of 450 Oxygen concentrators in a bid to help Tamil Nadu’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

“Bhoomika Trust, an NGO involved in Covid relief operations, helped CSKCL in arranging for the supply of the Oxygen concentrators and will also coordinate in the distribution. The first consignment of Oxygen concentrators has arrived and the remaining is expected to reach early next week.

“CSKCL is delivering the Oxygen concentrators for the benefit of Covid patients being treated in Government hospitals and the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC)-run Covid care centres,” the franchise said in a statement.

