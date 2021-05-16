T20 CARNIVAL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On

Associate Partner

IPL 2021
Home » Cricket Home » News » Live Cricket News and Updates, May 16: Ex-Coach Expresses Unhappiness Over Prevailing Mess in Indian Women's Cricket

Live Cricket News and Updates, May 16: Ex-Coach Expresses Unhappiness Over Prevailing Mess in Indian Women's Cricket

Welcome to our live coverage from the world of cricket. Here you will find all the latest updates as they happen from the world of cricket.

Highlights

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
11:09 (IST)

Asked, if WV Raman has not done anything wrong in his tenure, should he not be given an extension? She said: Coaches are taken for granted. There seems to be no respect for us. It is a rot and everybody is responsible. The players, administrators, support staff, everyone. Now it has come to a stage where it is affecting the game. When I took over as coach in the mid-2010s, I had a fun-loving, innocent, very talented, lovely team. A couple of months prior to the 2017 World Cup (in which India lost to England by nine runs in the final at Lord’s), I was booted out for whatever reasons that were not given to me at all. Do you mean to say, any coach can make a team in one month before the World Cup? Tushar Arothe then or for Ramesh Powar, now with less than a year left for the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup, it is not possible. Everybody has stopped thinking why this team is doing well. There is no mention of me in the sense that I have sacrificed so much for the team. It was a pleasure to be a part of the team and bring it to this height. Unfortunately, I was not there to enjoy that moment. No regrets. It is a rot that worries me now. No one wants to do anything about it. Things are continuing the way it was. Everybody is to be blamed – former players, administrators of every state. They have neglected the game. It is doing more harm now.

10:58 (IST)

Former India coach Purnima Rau, who was at the helm of affairs of the Indian team when they reached the World Cup final in 2017, has opened up about the team culture in an exclusive interview with Cricketnext. 

10:50 (IST)

Hello and welcome to yet another cricket blog. Stay tuned to get all the latest updates from the world of cricket here, in detail. For now, the current situation in Indian women's cricket has rocked the world. A lot of people associated with the team in the past have started opening up. 

Live Cricket News and Updates, May 16: Ex-Coach Expresses Unhappiness Over Prevailing Mess in Indian Women's Cricket

Live Cricket News and Updates, May 16

The ouster of WV Raman as the Indian women’s cricket team head coach and the reinstatement of Ramesh Powar to the post has shown that the Board of Control for Cricket in India has not been looking at it long-term. Without taking away the coaching credentials of Powar, who earlier this year guided Mumbai to Vijay Hazare Trophy (domestic 50-overs competition) and also did his BCCI Level-2 coaching course, it was difficult to understand why Raman was not given an extension, just the same way Powar was ousted after just a half-year stint in 2018 in which he guided the team to ICC Women’s World T20 semifinals. And, just when you thought Raman did a fair job, guiding India to the T20 World Cup final last year before the world went into the lockdown due to the pandemic and was also preparing the team for next year’s 50-over World Cup in Australia-New Zealand, came this latest development.

In the past, the women’s team coach post was not fixed. Former India women’s team captain, off-spinner and all-rounder, Purnima Rau, was sacked a couple of months before the 2017 Women’s World Cup. Rau was the last woman coach of the Indian team, after which Tushar Arothe, Ramesh Powar and WV Raman held the reins. Rau, who played in five Tests and 33 ODIs between 1993 and 2000, is steering herself clear of the unpleasant developments in women’s cricket. The 54-year-old is devoting her time to organic farming about 40kms away from Hyderabad. “I grow organic vegetables and fruits and distribute them to families and friends. In women’s cricket, I could not enjoy the fruits of my labour during my playing and coaching days. In organic farming, I am enjoying my moments and they are sweeter than what I tasted in Indian women’s cricket,” she tells news18.com in this exclusive chat. Rau is deeply hurt with the turn of events in the recent past and was pained to reflect upon what happened to her four years ago.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Recent Matches

Upcoming Matches