Live Cricket News, Daily Updates January 28: India Lose Series Opener, WPL Player Auction in February

Live now
Last Updated: January 28, 2023, 10:26 IST
New Delhi, India
After a short break, if you could call it one, the Indian men’s cricket team returned to action in the T20 format but suffered a defeat to New Zealand in Ranchi on Friday night. It wasn’t a good day for India as they were profligate with the ball while their top order surrendered in the Powerplay itself which laid the foundation of their 21-run defeat. The turn that was on offer proved more favourable to the visitors with their captain Mitchell Santner leading the way.
For India, the lone bright spot was the brilliance of Washington Sundar who took wickets, scored runs and also claimed a stunning catch off his own Read More
“Of course it will be close fought. I can’t wait to watch it. I love watching Test cricket in India and the sub-continent. I am really excited to see how our Australian boys go out there. We have played so well for a while now, and especially this summer. I am looking forward to see the boys play in testing conditions against such a great side,” Stoinis tells News18. Read Here
England suffered a dramatic collapse in the first ODI against South Africa on Friday after being in a comfortable spot in chase of 299. Jason Roy struck a brisk century but post his departure, South Africa gained control and limited the world champions to 271-all out. Read Here
Hello everyone! Welcome to our daily live coverage from the world of cricket. Here you can access all the latest updates, breaking news and links to our top stories of the day. So Indian team has started the three-match T20I series against New Zealand with a defeat in Ranchi. Read Here
After Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway smashed half-centuries in powering New Zealand to 176/6 in 20 overs, including a 27-run final over, India lost their top three in powerplay as Santner, Michael Bracewell and Ish Sodhi made the most out of turn and controlled their line and length well to guide visitors to their first win of the tour.
For India, there was a 68-run stand off 51 balls for the fourth wicket between Suryakumar Yadav and captain Hardik Pandya, followed by Washington Sundar notching up his maiden T20I fifty, keeping the hosts’ in the hunt. But losing wickets at regular intervals meant India ended up at 155/9 in 20 overs.
Meanwhile, we’ve learnt that the player auction for the inaugural season of Women’s Premier League could be held in the second week of February with Delhi the likely venue.
Fast bowlers Sisanda Magala, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada starred in South Africa’s dramatic 27-run win in the 1st ODI against world champion England at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Friday. England seemed headed for a comfortable win as Jason Roy and Dawid Malan put on 146 for the first wicket inside the first 20 overs of England’s reply to South Africa’s 298 for seven.
Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here