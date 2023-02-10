Cricket news Live updates: India Look for Huge Lead On Day 2, Aussie Batter Turns Kohli Fanboy

Read more

The Australian batters failed to live up to the spin challenge in the first innings as Indian spin duo Jadeja and R Ashwin shared eight wickets between them. Meanwhile, day 1 witnessed a funny on-field banter between Kohli and Labuschagne during the sixth over of the innings. The Aussie batter was beaten on Jadeja’s turning delivery and Kohli, who was fielding at the slip, had a word with him.

“Yeah, it’s always nice when Virat thinks you have played a decent shot there. There are a few shots I definitely learned from him,” Labuschagne was quoted as saying in an interview on Sen Cricket.

Meanwhile, Labuschagne was eventually dismissed by Jadeja in the second session after he was beaten once again by his natural variation and got stumped courtesy of good glovework from debutant KS Bharat. The Aussie batter missed his maiden half-century on Indian soil by a run.

The hosts are in a comfortable position in the game and it will be tricky for Australia to bounce back but Labuschagne feels that they can bounce back by producing a special performance in the second innings.

“We are here to win the series, so we are going to make sure that we work as hard as we possibly can and fight our way back into the match by putting up a special performance with the bat,” he stated.

While the number 1 ranked ICC Test batter further heaped praise on debutant Todd Murphy who impressed many with his bowling on Day 1.

