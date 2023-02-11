Cricket News Live Updates: India Look to Build Lead On Day 3, INDW v PAKW in T20WC

Read more

It was an engrossing and enthralling day as both sides tried to take control of the proceedings. Every time India tried to press home the advantage, Australia claimed a wicket or two to peg them back. Debutant Todd Murphy (5-82) claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in his debut Test and troubled the Indian batters throughout the day. The rookie off-spinner bowled a fine line and length at the right pace.

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is likely to miss the Women’s T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan on Sunday as she is yet to recover from a finger injury she suffered during a warm-up game.

The 26-year-old opener injured her left middle finger while fielding during the warm-up match against Australia on Monday.

“She suffered an injury in the practice game. We can’t say she is out of World Cup yet. But she could miss the Pakistan game,” an ICC source told PTI.

The southpaw had batted at number three against Australia instead of her usual opening position. Her innings lasted only three-balls.

Mandhana had subsequently missed India’s second warm-up game against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Fantastic centuries by Sheldon Jackson and Arpit Vasavada led Saurashtra’s fightback against Karnataka while Bengal continued to dominate defending champions Madhya Pradesh on the third day of their respective 2022-23 Ranji Trophy semi-final matches on Friday.

At the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, Saurashtra were 364 for 4 at stumps, trailing by just 43 runs against Karnataka with Arpit Vasavada (112 not out) and Chirag Jani (19 not out) unbeaten at the crease.

Sheldon Jackson was the star performer for Saurashtra on Day 3 with a 245-ball 160. He also stitched a vital fourth-wicket stand of 232 with Arpit Vasavada.

In the other semi-final in Indore, Akash Deep continued his brilliant form in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 with a five-for as Bengal continued to dominate Madhya Pradesh. At stumps, Bengal were 59 for 2, in front by 327 runs.

