Cricket news Live updates: WPL Auctions On the Horizon, Virat Kohli Lauds India Women's Team

Earlier, Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof smashed a half-century herself, while Ayesha Naseem also played a sublime 43* run inning, helping their side put a total of 149/4 after Maroof won the toss and chose to bat first.

In reply, Harmanpreet and Co chased down the required total with six balls to spare as they began their T20 World Cup 2023 campaign with a morale-boosting win.

Kohli meanwhile was all praises for the Indian team as he lauded the impact that the victory over Pakistan would have on all the young girls watching back home.

The 34-year-old took to social media and posted a picture of the Indian women’s team along with a heartfelt caption, applauding them for their efforts in taking women’s sport to new heights in the nation.

“What a win from our women’s team against Pakistan in a high-pressure game and a tough run chase,” wrote Virat.

He further added, “The women’s team is taking such giant leaps ahead with every tournament we play and it’s going to inspire a whole generation of girls to take up the sport and take women’s cricket higher and higher. More power to all of you. God bless.”

Talking about the match, Pakistan lost some of their batsmen early but Maroof and Ayesha’s knocks inspired their side to a fightworthy total as they took the Indian bowlers to the cleaners.

