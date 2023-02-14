Cricket news Live updates: Mandhana Hits Pay Dirt, Harmanpreet Gets Half As 10 Indian Women Get Crore-Plus Deals

Read more

collectively spent an amount of Rs 59.5 crore to constitute a bunch of strong players to compete in India’s first-ever full-fledged women’s T20 league.

Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner turned out to be the most expensive overseas player at the WPL 2023 players’ auction. She was roped in by Gujarat Giants for a heft sum of Rs 3.2 crore.

Meanwhile, Renuka Singh became the most-expensive bowler, fetching a deal of Rs 1.5 crore from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Australia’s Beth Mooney joins Gujarat Giants with a price tag of Rs 2 crore as the costliest wicketkeeper.

19-year-old Shafali Verma joined Delhi Capitals with a price tag of Rs 2 crore, becoming the youngest player with the biggest deal. Richa Ghosh follows her, who was picked by the RCB for Rs 1.9 crore.

All-rounders were the favourites

If we categorise all the 87 sold players, we will find that there are 46 all-rounders, 14 pure batters, 17 pure bowlers (including pacers and spinners) and 10 wicketkeepers. The equation simply shows that no matter its IPL or WPL, the franchises love to have the all-rounder onboard as they possess the capability of performing both ways.

Big names going unsold

Since only 87 players managed to attract buyers at the action, the list of players going unsold is quite long. It has some big names like England’s Dani Wyatt and Katherine Brunt, Australia’s Alana King and Amanda Jade Wellington, New Zealand’s Suzie Bates and West Indies’ Stafanie Taylor.

Also, some of the capped Indian players going unsold is equally surprising. The likes of Meghana Singh, Priya Punia, Punam Raut and Anuja Patil have represented India at the highest level but failed to attract any buyers at the auction.

