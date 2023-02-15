Cricket news Live updates: India Take On West Indies In T20 World Cup, Iyer Joins India Squad

Having got the better of Pakistan in the lung-opener, India would endeavour to put up an improved bowling show against West Indies in their second Women’s T20 World Cup match here on Wednesday.

The Indian batters, without vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, managed to complete their highest successful chase in the T20 World Cup in the win against Pakistan.

Mandhana missed the tie against Pakistan owing to a finger injury but the star opener is likely to be back in the team against the West Indies, who are coming off a big loss against England. Read More