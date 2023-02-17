CHANGE LANGUAGE
Cricket News LIVE : Australia 94/3 at Lunch in Delhi; Chetan Sharma Resigns as Chief Selector

Cricket Updates, Friday: Stick with us to stay up to date with the latest developments from the world of cricket today including the Ranji Trophy 2023 Final, WPL 2023 Auctions, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Border-Gavaskar Trophy and more

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: February 17, 2023, 12:02 IST

New Delhi, India

Chetan Sharma (Twitter Image)

Cricket News Live: Friday is a big day for the Indian cricket team as they face a wounded Australia in the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 in Delhi. The Indians defeated the Aussies by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur, taking a 1-0 lead in the 4-match series. A win in Delhi will take them closer to the WTC final but at the same time, the Aussie will look to bounce back after the Nagpur drubbing. The hosts haven’t lost a Test at the venue — previously called Feroz Shah Kotla — since 1987.

Meanwhile, it’s also a big day for star Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara who becomes the 13th Indian Read More

Feb 17, 2023 11:55 IST

Ranji Trophy Final: Saurashtra Trail Bengal by 26 Runs

Saurashtra have reached 148/4 at lunch on Day 2 but trail by Bengal by 26 runs in the Ranji Trophy final at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Feb 17, 2023 11:52 IST

Chetan Sharma Steps Down as Chairman of Selection Committee

Former India cricketer Chetan Sharma has stepped down from his post as chairman of the BCCI’s selection committee.

“Yes, Chetan has submitted his resignation and the same has been accepted by the board,” a source close to developments told News18 CricketNext.

READ MORE

Feb 17, 2023 11:50 IST

IND VS AUS 2nd Test, Day 1, Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Live Score

Australia have reached 94/3 at Lunch on Day of the second Test.

Shami removed Warner in his second spell after some brilliant bowling from Siraj. Ashwin picked up the important wickets of Smith and Labuschagne.

Follow LIVE

Read more

player to represent India in Test Cricket. the BCCI felicitated Cheteshwar Pujara in a ceremony that took place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium before the commencement of the second Test. Batting legend and former India captain Sunil Gavaskar presented the cap to Pujara, who was accompanied by his father, wife and daughter.

The second day of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Final between Bengal and Saurashtra will also get underway at the Eden Gardens Kolkata. On Thursday, Jaydev Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya rattled the home team’s top-order to bundle them out for a paltry 174 on the opening day of the summit clash. It would have been more embarrassing for Bengal but spin all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed (69) and wicketkeeper Abhishek Porel (50) saved the hosts from the blushes with gritty half-centuries.

At close on day one, Saurashtra were 81 for 2, trailing Bengal by 93 runs.

Apart form these proceedings, Cricketnext will keep on bringing the latest updates from the world of gentlemen’s game till the end of the day.

