Live Cricket News, February 7: Australia Legend Calls Time on International Career

Last Updated: February 07, 2023, 09:01 IST
New Delhi, India
India and Australia continue their preparations for the series opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Nagpur. Plenty of chatter around how the presence/absence of player(s) improves/diminishes the chances of a certain team, plenty of chatter around the nature of the pitch with media reports claiming the curators might be churning out rank turners. Whatever the challenge the pitches of the series throw up, it will be equally if not more daunting to India and Australia.
Meanwhile, the day started with Australia’s limited-overs star Aaron Finch announcing he’s retiring from international cricket. Finch captained Read More
Aaron Finch says he’s retiring from international cricket. “Realising that I won’t be playing on until the next T20 World Cup in 2024, now is the right moment to step down and give the team time to plan and build towards that event,” Finch said on Tuesday. Read More Here.
Our man Vineet Ramakrishnan is in Nagpur and reports that Ishan Kishan, who is hoping for a Test debut, was subject to a trial by spin during a training session under the watchful gaze of batting coach Vikram Rathour. He watched India’s entire training session and has gleaned some interesting observations for you. Read More Here.
In Zimbabwe, a certain Chanderpaul has started making some noise. Tagenarine Chanderpaul, son of legendary West Indies cricketer Shivnarine Chanderpaul, has scored a maiden Test ton and converted it into a double-century in the first Test against Zimbabwe. Tagenarine scored 207 before being dismissed.
IPL chairman Arun Dhumal has confirmed the dates for the inaugural Women’s Premier League – March 4-26. All the matches are to be played in Mumbai.
Should there be a rank turner, what should be India’s spin combination then?
Given Ravichandran Ashwin is a sure starter and will have the fit-again Ravindra Jadeja for company then should India go with another specialist spinner? Who makes the cut – Axar Patel who can bat a bit or Kuldeep Yadav?
Former India head coach Ravi Shastri though backs “Kuldeep playing, straightaway.”
Why?
He explains, “You have got Ravindra Jadeja, Axar and him are pretty similar while Kuldeep is different. Also, if you lose the toss and want the ball to spin then. if there is anyone who can spin the ball on day one it will be Kuldeep.”
Another interesting selection call facing the Indian team management will be who gets to be the wicketkeeper? Will the more experienced KS Bharat get the nod? Or will they punt on the young Ishan Kishan?
