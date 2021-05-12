T20 CARNIVAL

Live Cricket News And Latest Updates, May 12: Saha Opens up on His Battle With Coronavirus; Azharuddeen to Frame RCB Jersey

15:49 (IST)

Saha's Battle With Coronavirus: Wriddhiman Saha has opened up on his struggle with coronavirus after he tested positive for the coronavirus last week. The 36-year-old felt scared with his family also worried considering the toll on human lives the virus has caused over the past one year. “I was certainly scared,” Saha said. “A virus that has brought the Earth to a standstill, after being infected by it, I was bound to feel scared. Everyone in the family was very worried. We reassured them through video calls that there is no reason to be afraid. I am being taken care of enough.”

14:46 (IST)

RP Singh's Father No More: Former India cricketer and T20 World Cup winner RP Singh's father Shiv Prasad Singh is no more. He was undergoing treatment for coronavirus in Lucknow. "It is with deepest grief and sadness we inform the passing away of my father, Mr Shiv Prasad Singh. He left for his heavenly abode on 12th May after suffering from Covid. We request you to keep my beloved father in your thoughts and prayers. RIP Papa. ॐ नमः शिवाय," Singh posted on his twitter account.

14:44 (IST)

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI Series: Sri Lanka have made major changes to their ODI squad and dropped senior members like Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dimuth Karunaratne and Lahiru Thirimanne. Kusal Perera has been named captain. Kusal Mendis, who has been recalled, has also been made the team vice-captain.

12:45 (IST)

Live Cricket News And Latest Updates, May 12: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan could give the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) a miss to play the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) that starts on May 31. Shakib was one of three Bangladesh cricketers — alongwith Liton Das and Mahmudullah — who were picked by different franchises in the replacement draft for the remainder of the PSL. An official of the Mohammedan Sporting Club (MSC), one of the teams participating in the DPL, said that Shakib had submitted a letter to the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) stating that the former Bangladesh captain wanted to play with them this season.

11:47 (IST)

India are to tour Sri Lanka for a short cricket series in July, but increasing Covid-19 cases in that country could worry Indian cricket board. The island nation recorded 2,568 cases on Tuesday.According to official numbers announced in Colombo, the 2,568 cases recorded on Tuesday included 38 overseas returnees.   On May 10, the island recorded 2,624 cases and on May 9 the number was 2,672. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly had earlier said that India are set to travel to Sri Lanka in July for three ODIs and as many T20Is. Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium is likely to host all six games of the series.

11:46 (IST)

The BCCI is taking the health of it’s players bound for UK very seriously as it doesn’t want a repeat of IPL 2021 where cases started to emerge inside the bio-bubble. As many as three RT-PCR Tests will be conducted on the players and their family members who will accompany him on the flight to UK. The BCCI has also coordinated with the players and made sure that doorstep testing will be provided to the players irrespective of which part of the country they are.  Cricbuzz has come out with all these details in a report and stated that more tests are expected one they are confined to a bubble which will be based out of Mumbai. The players will enter this bubble by May 18-19 so that they stay there for almost two weeks.

10:10 (IST)

Mohammed Siraj was having the toughest time of his life as he lost his father last year. Unfortunately, he was in Australia at the time and Covid situation made sure that he doesn’t make it to India for his funeral. It was a horrid time for this 26-year old, and he found solace in his captain, Virat Bhaiya‘s words. “I had lost my father during the Australia series. I was shattered and not really in my senses. It was Virat bhaiya who gave me strength and support. Mera career Virat bhaiya ke wajah se hai (I owe my career to Virat)” Siraj,” Siraj told Timesofindia.com in an exclusive interview.”He (Virat) has supported me through thick and thin. He has always been there for me and in all circumstances. I still remember how I was crying in the hotel room. Virat bhaiya came into my room and hugged me tightly and said – ‘I am with you, don’t worry.’ Those words encouraged me a lot,” Siraj added.

10:10 (IST)

Kuldeep Yadav, who is having a torrid time in his international career, has opened up about his mental health. In an exclusive interview to The Indian Express, he has revealed that he enjoyed serving as the 12th man as his performance on the field was not upto the mark. The 26-year-old has been struggling for last two years but his worse came this year as he failed to find a place in his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders for a single time in whole of IPL 2021. He was even sidelined from the national side and got his one off chance against England in Chennai. The wrist spinner revealed how the pressure on him was intense. Understandably, his last Test in India whites came in January 2019.  “When you are playing non-stop, players do feel high on confidence. The more one sits out the more it gets tougher. I felt a huge pressure on me when I played the Test against England in Chennai this February . Due to Covid there was nothing happening, so things got really tougher even more last year. It wasn’t the best period,” he said. “I did, sometimes I felt, ‘what is going on?’. It was difficult times. Sometimes, the mind says, ‘ab shayad woh Kuldeep nahi rahe.’ There were days when you feel serving drinks and being on the bench is for the best – yaar yeh to best seat hai apne liye – and then but there are days you don’t want to be in that place,” he added.

10:09 (IST)

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has shot down the idea of bats made from bamboo, saying it would be “illegal” under the current set of rules governing the game. The Guardians of the Laws of Cricket, however, said they will deliberate on the matter during their laws sub-committee meeting. According to a study by Darshil Shah and Ben Tinkler-Davies from the University of Cambridge, bats made from bamboo are economically sustainable and are also stronger than the ones made from willow, which is traditionally used. “Currently, law 5.3.2 states that the blade of the bat must consist solely of wood, so for bamboo (which is a grass) to be considered as a realistic alternative to willow would require a law change,” MCC said in a statement on Monday.

10:09 (IST)

Across the sport, including the ECB and first-class counties, revenue losses were over 100 million pounds, although a worst-case scenario was avoided by successfully hosting a full programme of international cricket last summer. England’s men’s side welcomed the West Indies, Ireland, Pakistan and Australia between July and September last year, while the women’s team hosted West Indies in September.

10:09 (IST)

The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday reported a loss of 16.1 million pounds ($22.78 million) in the past year after its finances took a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The turnover fell by 21 million pounds to 207 million pounds as a result of the postponement of The Hundred, a new franchise-based league in which the ECB has invested heavily, as well as the cost of staging bio-secure tournaments.

10:08 (IST)

