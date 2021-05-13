T20 CARNIVAL

Live Cricket News & Updates, May 13: India on Top of ICC Test Rankings

Live Cricket News & Updates, May 13: India on Top of ICC Test Rankings

Find all the latest updates as they happen from the world of cricket.

Highlights

Live Blog

12:04 (IST)

England (109) have climbed a place to third at the expense of Australia (108), who are down to fourth now. Pakistan (94) are fifth, while West Indies (84) have jumped two places to sixth. South Africa (80) and Sri Lanka (78) have dropped a rung each to seventh and eighth positions respectively, followed by Bangladesh (46) and Zimbabwe (35).

11:51 (IST)

Team India remained the number one Test side after the annual update of the ICC team rankings, released on Thursday. India head the table with a rating of 121 having accumulated 2914 points from 24 matches. Virat Kohli’s men are closely followed by their World Test Championship final opponents, New Zealand, with a rating of 120. The Kiwis have garnered 2166 points from 18 Tests.

11:28 (IST)

Pant who is now locked up in his room is trying to stay fit.Pant who usually has fun on the field is a good samaritan as well. He recently donated an undisclosed amount of money for procuring Oxygen cylinders for Covid-19 patients.“I am supporting the Hemkunt Foundation through a monetary donation that will help provide O2 Cylinders with Beds, kits and much more to the suffering across the country,” I am especially keen to work with organisations providing medical aid and support to rural India and non-metro cities which do not have the capacity of the medical infrastructure of the major cities,” he wrote on Twitter.

11:20 (IST)

“But like he showed in the few games in the IPL that he is clever enough to learn and his usual street-smart savvy meant he was on top of most situations and was finding his own method to get out of sticky ones. He is one for the future, no doubt about it. That’s because he has shown that talent can meet opportunity only when it walks hand in hand with temperament,” he added.

11:02 (IST)

“The standout team Delhi Capitals under young Rishabh Pant. By the sixth game, one could see that he was getting tired of being asked about being captain. Every presenter at the post-game ceremony had the same question to him. What he showed was a spark that can become a roaring fire if allowed to burn naturally. Yes, he will make mistakes; which captain doesn’t?” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportstar.

10:54 (IST)

For Rishabh Pant, IPL 2021 will be a special edition. For, this is the first time in his life that he took over the role of a captain and excelled in it. By the time the tournament happened, Pant was getting into his own. He had led India to victory at Brisbane and then his scintillating hundred against England at Motera impressed everyone. Now, he got the biggest backing from one of the greats of the game. Sunil Gavaskar has said that Pant ‘showed a spark’ as far as leadership skills are concerned.

10:46 (IST)

Hello and welcome to yet another day of our cricket coverage. Stay tuned for the latest updates from the world of cricket, both India and international.

Live Cricket News & Updates, May 13: India on Top of ICC Test Rankings

Find all the latest updates as they happen from the world of cricket.

The Indian team travelling to England may get enough time to get acclimatised ahead of the five-Test series against England after the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, but their biggest challenge will be the lack of competitive cricket for a month-and-a-half between the WTC final and the Test series. There are no matches scheduled against any county team for the Indians. The Indian team will have to play only intra-squad matches to prepare. This was confirmed by a statement from the England board last month. The Indian team was supposed to play India A in warm-up fixtures as per initial plans.

However, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had in April announced that the India A tour had been postponed. “The India men’s team will instead tour with a larger squad to prepare for, and use during, the five-match Test series,” an ECB statement had said. The Indian team will get to play two four-day intra-squad matches. With just 24 players, including four reserves, available, the team will barely be able to make two teams for the two warm-up matches. Last time in 2018, the Indians had played a three-day game against Essex prior to the Test series. The number of warm-up matches ahead of an overseas series has gone down in recent times due to packed schedule, which has not allowed long stays in the country. It has had adverse effect in England where the batsmen have been found wanting against extra movement on English pitches.

However, this time they will be spending three-and-a-half months in England due to twin assignments but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will still be no games with county teams where the players can improve their skills. India will also get very little time to prepare for the WTC final as they will straightaway enter the game with just three-four days of practice unlike their opponents New Zealand who would have played two Test matches against England. On the positive side for India, the Kiwis will be forced to take the field thrice in Test matches in 17 days leaving Indians fresher and Kane Williamson’s side exhausted. Williamson & Co play England on June 2 in the first Test. It will be followed by the second Test on June 10 before the WTC final gets underway on June 18. India are likely to leave on June 2. They then undergo 10 days of quarantine before they have 3-4 days of practice.

