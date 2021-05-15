Live Cricket News and Updates, May 15: Team for India Women's Tour of England

Live Cricket News And Latest Updates, May 15:

Chennai Super Kings resurgence in this year’s IPL has not only impressed their fans but also one of the biggest legends of the Indian cricket, Sunil Gavaskar. CSK had a horrendous season in UAE but they staged one of the finest comebacks to roar back into top position in IPL standings. They were second when the tournament was called off due to the surge in Covid-19. When the league was postponed, CSK held the second spot with 5 wins in 7 matches. Apart from this, they also had the best net run rate – it stood at +1.263 and this gives them a great chance to make it to the playoffs when the season resumes.

With the ball, Deepak Chahar and Sam Curran were the standout performers while Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaekwad formed perhaps the most consistent opening combination of the IPL. The inclusion of Moeen Ali infused a new sense of edge to the side and with the bat, the left-hander was aggressive and never allowed any momentum to slip. “All the other teams were in top form with last year’s disappointing team, Chennai Super Kings, looking like the champion it usually had been all these years. There was a renewed energy about the team this time, though there were no major changes to its squad,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportstar. He lauded CSK’s move to promote Moeen Ali at three as masterstroke. Ali was the star of the season accounting for 206 runs in six games. “The promotion of Moeen Ali to the top of the order at No. 3 turned out to be a masterstroke as the left-handed batsman produced some blistering innings. The seasoned Faf du Plessis was in cracking form, too, and, along with the promising Ruturaj Gaekwad, gave the team some top starts. “Sam Curran continues to impress and improve with every game and bids fair to be considered a proper all-rounder now. It’s the final overs’ bowling that the side needs to strengthen as was evident in the match against Mumbai when, despite scoring 218, it lost the game off the last ball,” Gavaskar wrote further.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here