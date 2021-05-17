T20 CARNIVAL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On

Associate Partner

IPL 2021
Home » Cricket Home » News » Live Cricket News & Updates, May 17: Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson, Who is Better?

Live Cricket News & Updates, May 17: Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson, Who is Better?

Welcome to our live coverage from the world of cricket. Here you will find all the latest updates as they happen from the world of cricket.

Highlights

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
13:02 (IST)

However, a closer look at their numbers suggests that Kohli’s runs have come against tougher and higher quality oppositions whereas Williamson has benefitted from massacring the weaker teams! Both Kohli and Williamson have excellent records at home so the real comparison will be seen in testing conditions away from home. The biggest measurement of greatness for Kohli is his performance in SENA countries – the yardstick for all sub-continental batsmen. The Indian batsman has a fine overall record in these 4 countries with an aggregate of 2889 runs in 32 Tests at an average of 46.59 with 11 hundreds.

12:48 (IST)

Kohli and Williamson have very similar conventional numbers in Test cricket. While the Indian captain has an aggregate of 7490 runs in 91 Tests at an average of 52.37 with 27 hundreds, his New Zealand counterpart has scored 7115 runs in 83 Tests at an average of 54.31 with 24 hundreds. Since both of them have batted in the top order mostly (at number 3, 4 and 5), we can compare their Actual Average to see who has been a more prolific scorer in the longer format. But here too there is hardly any difference in numbers with Kohli’s Actual Average of 48.95 just marginally lower than Williamson’s 49.41.

12:29 (IST)

Former England Test captain Michael Vaughan stirred another fresh debate when he claimed that Kane Williamson would outscore Virat Kohli and perform better in the English summer this year. He added that Williamson was as good a Test batsman and also suggested that Kohli hogged the limelight due to the cricket-crazy and fanatic Indian public.

12:18 (IST)

Hello and welcome to yet another cricket blog. Here you will find all the latest news from the world of cricket, and some exclusive pieces by Cricketnext. Expect a lot from women's cricket, India's tour of England and the WTC final. 

Live Cricket News & Updates, May 17: Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson, Who is Better?

Highlights Cricket News And Latest Updates, May 17: Here you will find all the latest updates as they happen from the world of cricket.

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of next month’s two-Test series at home to New Zealand with an elbow injury, it was announced Sunday. The 26-year-old quick returned to action for Sussex in a drawn County Championship match against Kent at Hove this week but bowled only five overs in the visitors’ second innings, with the Barbados-born player again troubled by a longstanding injury in his bowling arm. An England and Wales Cricket Board statement confirming Archer’s absence from the series against the Black Caps said he was “suffering from pain in his right elbow when bowling”.

It added: “The England and Sussex medical teams will now seek guidance, and Archer will see a medical consultant later this week to determine the next course of action on the management of his elbow.” As well as recovering from the elbow injury, Archer had also had surgery to remove a piece of glass from a cut he suffered while cleaning a fish tank. He made a promising start to his comeback match against Kent, taking 2-29 in 13 overs — a return that included England batsman Zak Crawley – as he claimed the first two wickets to fall. But Sussex coach Ian Salisbury confirmed on Saturday evening that he would not bowl again in the four-day match. “The issue here is a sad one for Jofra,” said Sussex captain Ben Brown. “He’s a champion cricketer, so talented and so gifted, but at the moment he cannot do what he wants to do — he cannot do his skill. I really feel for him.”

Brown added: “Jofra did the right thing playing in the second XI game the previous week and we all want him to be fully fit and firing for England and for the Ashes and things like that. “We tried to do what was right for Jofra’s career, and he needed to play in this match to prove his fitness, but it just hasn’t worked out this week.” England have a busy schedule for the remainder of the year, particularly for multi-format players such as Archer, with the New Zealand games followed by a five-Test series against India, ahead of the T20 World Cup in India and the Ashes in Australia. Archer’s absence against New Zealand could pave the way for fellow Sussex paceman Ollie Robinson to be called into the squad, with Somerset seamer Craig Overton who won the last of his four caps in 2019, also in contention for a place.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Recent Matches

Upcoming Matches