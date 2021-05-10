Live Cricket Blog, May 10: Shafali Verma Fifth India Women Cricketer to Take Part in The Hundred

Live cricket news, May 10: Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the world of cricket. Here you will find all the latest updates as they happen from the world of cricket.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday revealed that an Indian cricket team could tour Sri Lanka later this year for white-ball matches. While he hasn’t indicated the exact window of that series but he did say that since leading India stars will be busy in England and at the same time, limited-over specialists will be in Sri Lanka, it will not be possible to stage the remainder of IPL in the country.

“We have planned a white ball series for the senior men’s team during the month of July where they will play T20 Internationals and ODIs in Sri Lanka,” Ganguly told PTI in an interaction. “Yes, it will be a team of white ball specialists. It will be a different team.”

From Sri Lanka, reports are emerging that national coach Mickey Arthur has rejected that any player will be given favourable treatment as far as relaxation in fitness standards go. “We can not make exceptions at all,” Arthur told The Island. His response has all but rejected any hope of Lasith Malinga being considered for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup scheduled to be played in India.

In other news, a UK study has indicated that manufacturing cricket bats from bamboo rather than the traditional English willow seems to be a better options. The research claims that bats made from bamboo provide a much larger sweet-spot and are much more sustainable as well.

