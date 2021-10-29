Live Score Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Today's Match Updates: Imad Removes Zazai on Duck After Afghanistan Opt to Bat

Live now
Live Score Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Read More
MASSIVE BLOW! In-form Hazarat departs for a five-ball duck. Imad Wasim draws the first blood for Pakistan and he gets the big fish to put Afghanistan down early in the innings. The southpaw tried to break the shackles there but only managed an edge that landed in Haris Rauf hands. AFG 7/1 in 1.3 overs
A very tight first over from Shaheen Afridi as he caused a lot of trouble for Hazrat Zazai. However, Pakistan lost an early review after a loud appeal on the last ball for LBW. Only five runs came from the over and Afghanistan need to bat cautiously against a fierce Pakistan attack. AFG 5/0 in 1 over
Hazrat Zazai and Mohammad Shahzad are in the middle to open the innings for Afghanistan. In-form Shaheen Shah Afridi will start the proceedings with the new ball.
Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi wins the toss and opts to bat first against Pakistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Afghanistan and Pakistan have played just one T20I match against each other so far and the Men in Green won the solitary game.
The two teams are yet to face each other in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. However, they have faced each other once in fifty overs WC during the 2019 ODI World Cup. Pakistan had won their only World Cup tie against each other.
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Afghanistan vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match from Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where the Pakistan team have stamped their domination so far by beating India there by 10 wickets. Both teams have a rich experience of playing in the UAE condition and it is going to be a battle between Pakistan pacers and Afghanistan spinners.
Pakistan interim coach Saqlain Mushtaq insisted that the Pakistan team knows the conditions of all three UAE venues very well and are very clear about executing plans for the same. “Obviously Sharjah pitch, it’s slow and low. It’s not easy to actually score big runs. But I think it’s slightly better. But you need to execute your plan in a different way. You have to be technically quite strong, and you should know that what is your scoring areas and how to go about it on the day, how you’re feeling it.”
The last time these two teams met in an ICC event, it was in the 2019 Cricket World Cup, where Pakistan won by three wickets at Headingley. The match was also marred by scuffles from fans of both nations. Khan requested fans from both countries to stay calm and enjoy Friday’s match.
