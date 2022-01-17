Live Cricket Score Australia U-19 vs Sri Lanka U-19, Group D Match Under-19 World Cup: Live Updates From St Kitts

Live Score AUS U19 vs SL U19, Under-19 World Cup Group D Match: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Australia vs Sri Lanka, Under-19 World Cup match. The high-octane clash will take place in Conaree Sports Club, Basseterre, St Kitts and will start at 06:30 PM IST.

Australia delivered a dominant early statement of intent as the hotly-anticipated ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup kicked off on Friday.

The three-time champions breezed past West Indies by six wickets to get their tournament off to a flyer and inflict an early blow on the hosts in Guyana.

Cooper Connolly’s side required just 40.1 overs to take all ten West Indian wickets and spearheaded by opener Teague Wyllie, chased down their target of 170 to win with ease.

And in the other game on the opening day of the ICC U19 Men’s CWC – so often a breeding ground for the game’s future superstars – it was Sri Lanka who got off to a winning start as they toppled Scotland by 40 runs.

Dunith Wellalage’s side posted a competitive first innings total of 218 before economical middle over spells from their versatile attack – including five wickets for captain Wellalage – skittled the Scots for just 178 inside 49 overs.

Wonderful Wyllie fires Australia over the line. West Indies were punished for a below-par batting performance as Australia cruised to a comfortable triumph at Providence.

Wellalage inspired Sri Lanka to hard-fought victory

Sri Lanka executed a skilful defence of their total as captain fantastic Wellalage and his bowlers fired them to victory in Georgetown.

Wellalage’s canny left-arm spin saw him rack up formidable figures of five for 27 from nine overs as Scotland were unable to ever get going in pursuit of their 219 target.

Sakuna Nidarshana Liyanage was the hero with the bat for the Sri Lankans, striking a majestic run-a-ball 85 to haul his side up to a total that left the game intriguingly poised at the halfway mark.

Raveen de Silva (30) delivered some important runs from the tail while contributions from top order batters Chamindu Wickramasinghe (28) and Sadisha Rajapaksa (24) left Charlie Peet’s Scots with considerable work to do.

Sean Fischer-Keogh (3-56), Jack Jarvis and Oliver Davidson – two wickets apiece – starred with the ball but underdogs Scotland were unable to mount a viable attempt with the bat as Sri Lanka’s spinners turned the screw.

