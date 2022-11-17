AUS vs ENG, 1st ODI, Live Cricket Score: Pat Cummins Strikes Again, England in Trouble as James Vince Departs

Live now
Last Updated: November 17, 2022, 09:42 IST
Adelaide
Australia vs England, 1st ODI, Live Cricket Score and Updates: After laying their hands on the T20 World Cup, Jos Buttler’s England stayed back in Australia for a 3-match ODI series which begins on Thursday. The series will more or less mark the beginning of preparations for the upcoming 50-over World Cup next year in India. England, obviously, will be high on confidence after emerging as the newest t20 World Champions a few Read More
Soft dismissal and Vince walks back. Cummins leading from the front. Length delivery, around off, it angles in at first, lands, and then moves away. Vince looks to play the original trajectory but the movement does him in. It goes off the outside edge and Carey does the rest.
ENG: ENG: 31/3 after 7.1 overs
Australia are off to a terrific start in this game. England tried to calm down the nerves as Phil Salt smashed a couple of boundaries to Pat Cummins but the Aussie skipper settled the score by getting Salt caught by Steve Smith at the second slip. A delivery later, Mitch Starc chipped in to get rid of struggling Jason Roy, knocking him over with a lovely inswinger.
ENG: 22/2 after 5 overs.
Excellent cricket!
Pat Cummins has his first wicket as ODI captain!
Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.
England: Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Luke Wood, Olly Stone.
Australia have won the toss and have opted to field
Jason Roy, Philip Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Sam Billings, Chris Jordan, Olly Stone, Luke Wood
David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar
Hello and Welcome to the live blog of 1st ODI between Australia and England at the Adelaide Oval.
Cummins admitted Wednesday that Australia have a point to prove after their failure at the Twenty20 World Cup, with champions England in their sights in a one-day series this week. They went into the World Cup as defending champions but failed to go beyond the group phase, in contrast to Jos Buttler’s men who powered to the title with a gripping win against Pakistan on Sunday.
Australia head into the series with a near full-strength side apart from Glenn Maxwell, who broke his leg in a freak accident at a birthday party at the weekend. With Finch no longer in the team, Travis Head has been recalled to open with David Warner. Head has a strong record as an ODI opener, scoring nearly 600 runs from 15 innings including a century in Pakistan in March. But he hasn’t made a sizeable score so far this summer.
Eight members from England’s successful T20 World Cup squad have remained in Australia for the one-day series, including Buttler and player-of-the-tournament Sam Curran, as they kick-start a year-long build-up to defending their 50-over title in India.
They also boast Sam Billings, Jason Roy and James Vince, who are regulars in Australia’s Big Bash League and familiar with local conditions. But Ben Stokes, England’s hero in the T20 World Cup final, will play no part after recently calling time on his ODI career.
