AUS vs ENG, 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score & Updates: England Strike Early as Moeen Ali Removes David Warner

Australia will look to capture the 3-match series when they take on England in the second ODI on Saturday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Pat Cummins had a terrific start to his ODI captaincy stint with a 6-wicket victory on Thursday. And now, he looks to decorate it with an unassailable lead over Jos Buttler’s unit in Sydney.

Adding the ODI captaincy to his test duties following Aaron Finch’s 50-over retirement last month, Cummins and Australia were impressive in going 1-0 up in the three-match series.

After choosing to field first, Australia kept England to 287-9 despite a century from Dawid Malan. England’s total always appeared below par.

Australia pair David Warner (86) and Travis Head (69) came out strongly with a 147-run opening stand and Steve Smith (80 not out) finished the cruise home to 291-4 with 19 balls to spare.

Despite the victory, the Aussies had to face the fine for a slower over-rate. Cummins & Co. were fined 40 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in the first ODI in Adelaide, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Friday.

David Boon of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Australia were ruled to be two overs short of the target on Thursday after time allowances were taken into consideration.

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” the ICC said in a statement.

Captain Pat Cummins pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

