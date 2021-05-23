CRICKETNEXT

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2021 Live Cricket Score Today, 1st ODI, Dhaka: Tamim Iqbal Wins Toss, BAN Opt to Bat First

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2021 Live Cricket Score Today, 1st ODI, Dhaka: Tamim Iqbal Wins Toss, BAN Opt to Bat First

BAN vs SL Live Cricket Score: Check live updates of Today's 1st ODI Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka at Shere Bangla National Stadium Dhaka, Dhaka. Also follow live scorecard, ball by ball commentary of BAN vs SL 1st ODI

1st ODI odi, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 23 May, 2021

Bangladesh

0/0

(0.0) RR 0.0

Bangladesh Tamim Iqbal (C)
Toss won by Bangladesh (decided to bat)
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

12:15 (IST)

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Kusal Perera (wk/captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera

12:15 (IST)

Bangladesh Playing XI: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

12:05 (IST)

Match Toss: Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal wins the coin toss, opts to bat first against Sri Lanka.

11:43 (IST)

Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the series opening first ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to be played in Dhaka. It has been an eventful morning in the lead up to the contest. Early morning, reports emerged of three Sri Lankans testing positive for the coronavirus leaving concerns over whether the first ODI will go ahead as planned. However, after a second round of testing, two of those three members of the touring contingent returned negative and it was assured there's no threat over the match.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Live Score And Updates

After the virus scare earlier in the day, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka 1st ODI has been given a go ahead. It was reported that three members of the touring Sri Lanka contingent have tested positive for the coronavirus but later today, it emerged that two of them turned negative after the second round of testing.

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal urged his team to give the maximum as they bid to maintain their home dominance against Sri Lanka in the one-day series starting today.

Bangladesh have totted up a strong record at home, winning all but one of their 12 matches since October 2018, though all of the victories were struggling Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.

However, they lost 3-0 to Sri Lanka the last time they met in a one-day series, in Colombo in 2019.

“We have played with most of the Sri Lanka players. We know that they are a quality side,” Tamim told a virtual press conference on Friday, ahead of the three-match series. “We won’t have anything easy, and we have to give more than 100 percent to win games against them.”

Bangladesh have welcomed Shakib Al Hasan back after the all-rounder missed their previous series against New Zealand for the birth of his third child.

Shakib was also absent from the Test tour of Sri Lanka in April as he was playing in the lucrative Indian Premier League.

Tamim confirmed the all-rounder would bat in his favourite number three slot after Bangladesh jettisoned batsman Najmul Hossain. Shakib starred at one-down in World Cup 2019, scoring 606 runs, the third-highest in the tournament after Rohit Sharma’s 648 and David Warner’s 647. He also took 11 wickets.

“Shakib will bat at number three. There will be expectations but we also have to remember what Shakib did at the World Cup –- scoring 600-plus runs in nine matches -– is not always possible,” said Tamim.

“I would love for him to bat like that every day but it is a very rare performance. If it doesn’t happen, there shouldn’t be anything to worry about. I won’t panic in that case.”

The remaining two matches are on May 25 and May 28, also at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

