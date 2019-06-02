starts in
Live Cricket Score, Bangladesh vs South Africa, ICC World Cup 2019 Match at Oval: SA Look to Bounce Back Against BAN

Cricketnext Staff |June 2, 2019, 1:57 PM IST

Live blog

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 12:56 (IST)

    Hello and welcome to our coverage of the ICC World Cup 2019 match between South Africa and Bangladesh, being played at The Oval in London! For South Africa, it is a chance to get their first win of this world cup after they suffered a crushing defeat to hosts England in the tournament opener. But Bangladesh may prove to be a tricky banana skin for them, with the Bangla Tigers having come a long way in their cricketing journey. We are poised for an exciting encounter ahead, so strap in!

13:47 (IST)

Quinton de Kock looked good in his knock of 68 and the bowlers performed well enough to make it look like South Africa could win the match at the end of the England innings. Faf du Plessis and Aiden Markram fell to Archer while Hashim Amla was forced to retire hurt due to a bouncer from the 24-year-old but the three batsmen have done enough in international cricket to make it foolhardy to discount them on the basis of their performance in that match.

13:40 (IST)

South Africa are currently sweating over the fitness of Dale Steyn, who will be unavailable for the game against Bangladesh. They would be hoping for him to get fit at the earliest so he can join their world cup campaign. That said, too many changes for the Bangladesh game are unlikely, and South Africa are likely to go with the same starting XI that tried to pose a challenge to England.

13:34 (IST)

Bangladesh lost their warm-up game against India before the start of the world cup, but showed they were in good nick as they remained unbeaten in the tri-series involving West Indies and Ireland in Dublin. They will look towards the experience of Shakib Al Hasan and Mashrafe Mortaza to help their world cup campaign.

13:23 (IST)

"You're going to come up against quality opposition at the World Cup. For me, it's about making sure we look at the areas that we got it wrong and just move on," said Faf du Plessis after South Africa's last game. They will be looking at a bigger wicket taking contribution from the fast bowlers against Bangladesh, after Lungi Ngidi showed encouraging signs and troubled the English batsmen in the first game. 

13:10 (IST)

Bangladesh are coming into the world cup in perhaps the most self-assured zone ahead of any other major ICC tournament they may have been a part of previously. The side is an exciting blend of experienced heads and young talent, and their mindset ahead of the tournament was best summed up by Mushfiqur Rahim, when he declared - we are not here to just make up the numbers, we are here to compete and win.

13:03 (IST)

In the first match, South Africa were pretty much outclassed by England in all departments. The good news for the Proteas though, is that the tournament format this year allows teams to have a proper crack of the whip at making it into the latter stages of the competition, with all teams playing a sizeable number of games. On paper, South Africa should have enough in the tank to get one over Bangladesh today, but if only games were played on paper!

12:56 (IST)

South Africa are currently sweating over the fitness of Dale Steyn, who will be unavailable for the game against Bangladesh. They would be hoping for him to get fit at the earliest so he can join their world cup campaign. That said, too many changes for the Bangladesh game are unlikely, and South Africa are likely to go with the same starting XI that tried to pose a challenge to England.

The ICC World Cup 2019 game between New Zealand and Sri Lanka will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Live streaming for the game is available on Hotstar.

PREVIEW: Outplayed and outclassed by the England on the opening day, Faf du Plessis and South Africa can make amends at the Oval on Sunday (June 2) against Bangladesh, who are currently on a high having recently won the tri-series involving West Indies and Ireland.

The Proteas were hoping to slip under the radar with the focus being solely on the favourites at the World Cup, but the meek surrender on Thursday has meant their backs are against the wall.

The lengthy nature of the 10-team group stage, in which each country plays nine matches and the top four make the semi-finals, gives South Africa time to recover, a point du Plessis was keen to emphasise to his players.

"You're going to come up against quality opposition at the World Cup. For me, it's about making sure we look at the areas that we got it wrong and just move on," du Plessis said.

Bangladesh, who in previous World Cups have enjoyed upsetting the apple cart, have made considerable progress since their 2015 quarter-final finish and will look to improve on that.

Keeping in mind the recent collapse, Faf and co will be relieved they don’t have to contend with a Jofra Archer-like situation on Sunday, however Bangladesh with Mustafizur Rahman, Mashrafe Mortaza, Shakib Al Hasan won’t be pushovers in helpful conditions.

Mortaza, who himself is in a race against time after suffering a hamstring strain against India, will not only need some luck but also his batsmen to show grit and ability to adapt against the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Imran Tahir, all of whom can do irreparable damage individually.

Tamim Iqbal did not play against India due to a thigh strain got hit on his hand during a nets session but is expected to be fit for the match, while Dale Steyn remains unavailable for the Proteas.

The Oval is likely to aid the bowlers a little with the new ball and both sides will look to make a telling impact early on.

Recent Form

South Africa: L W W W W

The South African side came into the World Cup on the back of a 5-0 series win against the Sri Lankans, and were looking to enjoy their games in England before they came undone against the hosts.

Bangladesh: W W W NR W

Bangladesh lost their warm-up game against India before the start of the World Cup, but showed they were in good nick as they remained unbeaten in the tri-series involving West Indies and Ireland in Dublin.

Players to Watch Out For

Lungi Ngidi: The young South African fast bowler has been among the wickets and his ability to bowl fast throughout his spell will make things uncomfortable for the Bangladesh batsmen. Dealing with his spell might just give the opposition the boost to avoid any collapses.

Shakib Al Hasan: The all-rounder is possibly Bangladesh’s most important player and will be tasked with using his guile to hopefully derail the Proteas batting. As a batsman, Shakib will have to anchor his side through the innings and help keep things calm even as the fast bowlers look to cause mayhem.

Team News

South Africa: The Proteas have one injury worry in Dale Steyn, and the veteran bowler will be unavailable for the Bangladesh game. du Plessis’ options are limited, especially in the batting department so there are unlikely to be any major changes.

Bangladesh: Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza and Tamim Iqbal are both in a race against time to be available for the clash against South Africa.

Squads:

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (c), Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Abu Jayed, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal

