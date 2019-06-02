Live Cricket Score, Bangladesh vs South Africa, ICC World Cup 2019 Match at Oval: SA Look to Bounce Back Against BAN

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the ICC World Cup 2019 match between South Africa and Bangladesh, being played at The Oval in London! For South Africa, it is a chance to get their first win of this world cup after they suffered a crushing defeat to hosts England in the tournament opener. But Bangladesh may prove to be a tricky banana skin for them, with the Bangla Tigers having come a long way in their cricketing journey. We are poised for an exciting encounter ahead, so strap in!
13:47 (IST)
Quinton de Kock looked good in his knock of 68 and the bowlers performed well enough to make it look like South Africa could win the match at the end of the England innings. Faf du Plessis and Aiden Markram fell to Archer while Hashim Amla was forced to retire hurt due to a bouncer from the 24-year-old but the three batsmen have done enough in international cricket to make it foolhardy to discount them on the basis of their performance in that match.
13:40 (IST)
South Africa are currently sweating over the fitness of Dale Steyn, who will be unavailable for the game against Bangladesh. They would be hoping for him to get fit at the earliest so he can join their world cup campaign. That said, too many changes for the Bangladesh game are unlikely, and South Africa are likely to go with the same starting XI that tried to pose a challenge to England.
13:34 (IST)
Bangladesh lost their warm-up game against India before the start of the world cup, but showed they were in good nick as they remained unbeaten in the tri-series involving West Indies and Ireland in Dublin. They will look towards the experience of Shakib Al Hasan and Mashrafe Mortaza to help their world cup campaign.
13:23 (IST)
"You're going to come up against quality opposition at the World Cup. For me, it's about making sure we look at the areas that we got it wrong and just move on," said Faf du Plessis after South Africa's last game. They will be looking at a bigger wicket taking contribution from the fast bowlers against Bangladesh, after Lungi Ngidi showed encouraging signs and troubled the English batsmen in the first game.
13:10 (IST)
Bangladesh are coming into the world cup in perhaps the most self-assured zone ahead of any other major ICC tournament they may have been a part of previously. The side is an exciting blend of experienced heads and young talent, and their mindset ahead of the tournament was best summed up by Mushfiqur Rahim, when he declared - we are not here to just make up the numbers, we are here to compete and win.
13:03 (IST)
In the first match, South Africa were pretty much outclassed by England in all departments. The good news for the Proteas though, is that the tournament format this year allows teams to have a proper crack of the whip at making it into the latter stages of the competition, with all teams playing a sizeable number of games. On paper, South Africa should have enough in the tank to get one over Bangladesh today, but if only games were played on paper!
12:56 (IST)
