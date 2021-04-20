CSK vs RR Highlights, IPL 2021, Today's Match: Rajasthan Suffer Batting Collapse as CSK Win by 45 Runs

CSK vs RR IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Rajasthan Royals were well on course until the 11th over after which they lost their plot. Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Jos Buttler and that triggered a batting collapse. Shivam Dube was removed in the very same over as RR lost 5 wickets for just 8 runs. Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali rattled through RR batting line-up as they could only make 143/9. CSK win the match by 45 runs.

CSK vs RR Match Preview

Chennai Super Kings

There isn’t an aura around CSK this year, perhaps because of the way they played last year. Their side is ageing, players are slowing down and not in constant touch with the game. Their squad is built for home conditions and have to adjust to completely different challenges at the Wankhede.

However, it looks like CSK have decided to play a positive brand of cricket this year. They bat deep, having batsmen till No. 9 or even 10. Why, even their No. 11 – Deepak Chahar – is no mug with the bat. Their bowlers were off rhythm against Delhi in their first match but Chahar changed that against Punjab, bagging four wickets with the new ball to kill the game. The perfect outswingers, the smart knuckle balls and even the surprise short balls were on display as he set up CSK’s comfortable win.

Rajasthan Royals

New captain, new brand of cricket. RR started their campaign with a heartbreaking loss to Punjab, Sanju Samson failing to clear the boundary in the final delivery. After that, they lost their star player Ben Stokes to an injury. They’re already without Jofra Archer at least for the initial part of the tournament.

However, there’s a sense of confidence around the RR camp despite the losses. That was evident in their second game, where they defeated Delhi. Like Chennai, their win too was set up in the Power Play with Jaydev Unadkat bagging three wickets. The below par total should have been chased easily but RR too lost their top order cheaply.

But they had able back ups in David Miller who made a fighting half-century to take the game deep. And then, Chris Morris rose to the occasion slamming sixes for fun to win the game.

