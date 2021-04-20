CSK vs RR Highlights, IPL 2021, Today's Match: Rajasthan Suffer Batting Collapse as CSK Win by 45 Runs

23:17 (IST)
Live score CSK vs RR: RR 143-9 in 20 overs: A comprehensive victory for Chennai Super Kings against Rajasthan Royals. They win by 45 runs on a special night for MS Dhoni.
IPL 2021 live score: RR 143-9 in 19.2 overs: WICKET! Shardul Thakur gets his first wicket of the night. Gets Unadkat's wicket.
IPL 2021 CSK vs RR live score: RR 137-8 in 19 overs: Well Sunil Gavaskar pointed out that Rahul Tewatia played that blinder of an innings at Sharjah and he was not sure if he could clear the boundaries here at Wankhede. He did clear the ropes twice in Bravo's over.
IPL 2021 CSK vs RR live score: RR 137-8 in 19 overs: WICKET! Dwyane Bravo picks up Rahul Tewatia's wicket.
Live score CSK vs RR: RR 122-7 in 18 overs: A good over for Rajasthan Royals, as Unadkat took the fight to Sam Curran. HE hit him for a four and a six as Rajasthan picked up 13 runs from Sam Curran's last over.
IPL 2021 live score: RR 109-7 in 17 overs: It is just formality now for Chennai Super Kings to register their second victory of the season. MSD continued with Moeen Ali and the English all-rounder conceded 4 runs in his third over.
IPL 2021 CSK vs RR live score: RR 105-7 in 16 overs: Rajasthan's wickets fell like a pack of cards after Jos Buttler was dismissed. They have added just 20 runs and lost 5 wickets.
Live score CSK vs RR: RR 97-7 in 15 overs: Another two-wicket over, this time for Moeen Ali. He picks up Riyan Parag's wicket in the very first ball then Chris Morris in the third.
His figures after 2 overs: OVER-2 | MAIDENS-0 | WICKETS-3 | RUNS-3
IPL 2021 live score: RR 95-5 in 14 overs: And that's the end of Ravindra Jadeja's spell, after conceding 22 in his first two, he made a brilliant comeback to pick up two wickets and concede just 6 runs.
IPL 2021 CSK vs RR live score: RR 92-5 in 13 overs: What a way to start a spell. Concedes just 2 runs and picks up David Miller's wicket.
Live score CSK vs RR: RR 92-5 in 12.5 overs: WICKET! Moeen Ali strikes in his very first over. Picks up the important wicket of David Miller.
IPL 2021 live score: RR 90-4 in 12 overs: WICKET! Jadeja strikes again, this time picks up Shivam Dube's wicket. What an over for CSK! Jadeja started off the over by picking Buttler's wicket, then gave away just 3 runs and in the last ball dismisses Shivam Dube
IPL 2021 CSK vs RR live score: RR 87-3 in 11.1 overs: WICKET! Ravindra Jadeja cleans up Jos Buttler. Big big breakthrough for Chennai super Kings.
Live score CSK vs RR: RR 87-2 in 11 overs: It was not a good start with the ball for Dwayne Bravo as he bowled consecutive wide balls but then made amends as he conceded 6 runs in total. However, overall there were 4 wide balls in Bravo's first over.
IPL 2021 live score: RR 81-2 in 10 overs: It looked like a good comeback over by Ravindra Jadeja till the fourth ball. Then on the fifth ball, he conceded a six and that ball was a no-ball. Overall he conceded 11 runs again.
IPL 2021 CSK vs RR live score: RR 70-2 in 9 overs: Another good over for Rajasthan Royals as they picked up 10 runs off Shardul Thakur. Royals now need 119 runs in 66 balls. Shivam Dube and Jos Buttler have to play a big part so as to give Rajasthan any chance of winning this contest.
Live score CSK vs RR: RR 60-2 in 8 overs: A good over for Rajasthan Royals for a change where they scored in double figures. Jadeja was introduced by MSD and he gave away 11 runs in his first. Jos Buttler hit him for two fours, both were reverse sweeps.
IPL 2021 live score: CSK 49-2 in 7 overs: MS Dhoni introduced Shardul Thakur into action and he bowled a tidy first over as he conceded just 4 runs. Chennai are clearly on top of Rajasthan Royals now.
IPL 2021 CSK vs RR live score: RR 45-2 in 6 overs: Another good over by Sam Curran, not only he picked up dangerous Sanju Samson's wicket but also restricted Rajasthan's runflow, he gave away just 2 runs in his third over.
Live score CSK vs RR: RR 45-2 in 5.5 overs: WICKET! Sam Curran strikes again, now picks up the big wicket of Sanju Samson.
CSK vs RR IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Rajasthan Royals were well on course until the 11th over after which they lost their plot. Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Jos Buttler and that triggered a batting collapse. Shivam Dube was removed in the very same over as RR lost 5 wickets for just 8 runs. Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali rattled through RR batting line-up as they could only make 143/9. CSK win the match by 45 runs.
CSK vs RR Match Preview
Chennai Super Kings
There isn’t an aura around CSK this year, perhaps because of the way they played last year. Their side is ageing, players are slowing down and not in constant touch with the game. Their squad is built for home conditions and have to adjust to completely different challenges at the Wankhede.
However, it looks like CSK have decided to play a positive brand of cricket this year. They bat deep, having batsmen till No. 9 or even 10. Why, even their No. 11 – Deepak Chahar – is no mug with the bat. Their bowlers were off rhythm against Delhi in their first match but Chahar changed that against Punjab, bagging four wickets with the new ball to kill the game. The perfect outswingers, the smart knuckle balls and even the surprise short balls were on display as he set up CSK’s comfortable win.
Rajasthan Royals
New captain, new brand of cricket. RR started their campaign with a heartbreaking loss to Punjab, Sanju Samson failing to clear the boundary in the final delivery. After that, they lost their star player Ben Stokes to an injury. They’re already without Jofra Archer at least for the initial part of the tournament.
However, there’s a sense of confidence around the RR camp despite the losses. That was evident in their second game, where they defeated Delhi. Like Chennai, their win too was set up in the Power Play with Jaydev Unadkat bagging three wickets. The below par total should have been chased easily but RR too lost their top order cheaply.
But they had able back ups in David Miller who made a fighting half-century to take the game deep. And then, Chris Morris rose to the occasion slamming sixes for fun to win the game.
