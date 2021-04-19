DC vs PBKS Highlights, IPL 2021 Today's Match: DC Make Light Work of Chase, Win Easy

DC vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: DC vs PBKS live score: DC 198-4 in 18.2 overs: DC WIN BY 6 WICKETS. Marcus Stoinis finishes it in style with a boundary. Easy win for DC in the end. RIley Meredith and Mohammed Shami expensive for PBKS. KL Rahul’s strike rate under scanner again. DC have 2 wins in 3 games, while PBKS have only 1 win in same number of matches.

The top order of the Capitals had a rare bad day against some exceptional swing bowling by Jaydev Unadkat and would look to restore normalcy when they face the Punjab Kings on Sunday. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan were in cracking form against CSK while Rishabh Pant gave glimpses of his prowess against the Royals. Marcus Stonis hasn’t started well in the tournament – DC need him to provide the impetus in the lower-order.

Chris Woakes has been the best bowler for the Capitals thus far. He has picked wickets with the new ball and been brilliantly restrictive, Avesh Khan has also impressed with his pace and returns in both the matches. Tom Curran has been expensive and may be replaced by Anrich Nortje who has rejoined the squad after testing negative for Covid-19.

Punjab Kings

KL Rahul would like to forget about their last outing in Mumbai where they were restricted to 106 for 8 courtesy some brilliant swing bowling by Deepak Chahar. Mayank Agarwal needs some runs and maybe it would be a good idea to swap his position with Chris Gayle.

Nicholas Pooran is wasted at number 5 and should be sent a position earlier. Another option would be to include T20 specialist Dawid Malan and bat him high up in the order. Shahrukh Khan lived up to his name against CSK and is a good find for Punjab Kings.

Mohammed Shami has been the pick of the bowlers and has picked 4 wickets in the tournament thus far. Riley Meredith made a good comeback after being hammered in his first encounter. Murugan Ashwin has been expensive and maybe replaced by Ravi Bishnoi. Jhye Richardson has not picked wickets and gone for a few and Moises Henriques might be drafted in his place.

