Live Cricket Score Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Rishabh Pant's DC Look to Continue Winning Momentum Against High-flying RR

Live Score DC vs RR IPL 2022 Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League match from Wankhede Stadium. Despite getting hit by COVID-19, Delhi bounced back in emphatic fashion against Punjab Kings to register a 9-wicket win as their bowlers were too good for Mayank and Co. However, things will not be the same when they clash against Rajasthan Royals who are in Read More
𝐊𝐮𝐥-𝐂𝐡𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 💙💗
It’s going to be a wrist-spin feast for cricket lovers in #DCvRR tonight 🔥#YehHaiNayiDilli | #IPL2022 | @imkuldeep18 | @yuzi_chahal#TATAIPL | #IPL | #DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/nSjERx3kgo
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 22, 2022
OFFICIAL STATEMENT:
A family member of Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting has tested positive for COVID-19. The family has now been moved into an isolation facility and is being well taken care of. pic.twitter.com/FrQXjlSYRI
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 22, 2022
Delhi and Rajasthan have faced each other 24 times. Out of the 24 matches they have played, Delhi have managed to win 12 matches and Rajasthan have won the remaining 12 matches as well. But in the last five meetings, Delhi lead 4-1 over Rajasthan.
Delhi Capitals Predicted XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mushtafizur Rahman
Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal
Hello and welcome to our live blog of Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League 2022 match from Wankhede Stadium.
Rajasthan have covered all their bases this season and are putting some collective performances this season, while Delhi Capitals’ middle-order has been an area of worry for them. Having a destructive duo of Prithvi Shaw and David Warner at the top, Delhi have their own struggles in the middle-order which have failed to live up to their expectation so far this season.
For Delhi, Kuldeep along with Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav would like to stem the run-flow but stopping Buttler will be on top of their agenda on a Wankhede track that is expected to be good for batting.
For Chahal, how he varies the pace against a rampaging David Warner or the ever-attacking Prithvi Shaw and skipper Rishabh Pant will be a delight for the fans.
In the past five years, life has come to a full circle for ‘Kul-Cha’ who were the ‘taste’ of the nation between 2017 and 2019 when wrist spinners were in vogue during the Ravi Shastri-Virat Kohli era.
Mustafizur Rahaman’s cutters and Khaleel Ahmed’s clever change of pace could also trouble the likes of Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag.
Similarly, if Trent Boult gets one to tail in first-up, Shaw’s response and technique will be tested in earnest.
But Royals have now got a calm death bowler in West Indies’ Obed McCoy, who was brilliant while bowling the final over against KKR.
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shubham Garwal, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, Anunay Singh, KC Kariappa, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Rassie Van der Dussen, Nathan Coulter Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Karun Nair, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna and Yuzvendra Chahal.
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull and KS Bharat.
