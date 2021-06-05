CRICKETNEXT

England vs New Zealand 2021 Live Score, 1st Test, Day 4: New Zealand Jolt England With Early Wickets

ENG vs NZ 2021 Live Cricket Score: Check live updates of Today's Match 1st Test Day 4 England vs New Zealand at Lord's. Also follow live scorecard, ball by ball commentary of ENG vs NZ 2021 Lord's Test.

New Zealand vs England (test)

DRINKS

NZ vs ENG Cricket Scorecard (test)

1st Test test, Lord's, London, 4th Day, 1st Session

New Zealand

1st INN

378/10

(122.4) RR 3.08

New Zealand Kane Williamson (C)
England trail by 238 runs
England Joe Root (C)

England

1st INN

140/5

(56.0) RR 2.5

Highlights

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
16:18 (IST)

England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Live Score: Eng 140-4, NZ 378 all out: WICKET---NZ gets another breakthrough, excellent bowling to trap Pope plumb in front. Tim Southee has finally won this battle against this English youngster. Pope wasn't backing down was punishing anything less than best, but this one from Southee had a some lateral movement which Pope didn't see coming. It was a decision really but the umpire went upstairs! Leaving Kiwis amused. 

16:07 (IST)

England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Live Score: Eng 122-3, NZ 378 all out: Rory Burns is taking all his time to settle down. Not for once he has fished outside his off stump. Meanwhile newcomer Ollie Pope is not afraid to play his shots. In the last over, he played this amazing drive off Southee. NZ are bowling through Jamieson and Southee, a Kiwi fan might be hoping for another breakthrough.

15:54 (IST)

England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Live Score: Eng 122-3, NZ 378 all out: A lot riding on Kyle Jamieson. The lanky pacer is getting some good bounce here and one must not forget that he made millions in IPL...Here's some action from a nearby county circuit. Aged 16 years and 299 days, Sussex allrounder Danial Ibrahim has broken the record for the youngest centurion in the history of County Championship. Making his first-classs debut, Ibrahim scored 55 in Sussex’s first innings total of  313. He faced 134 deliveries and struck eight fours during his stay. Having already become the second youngest debutant in Sussex history, the schoolboy had learned of his debut only Sunday, a news that brought mixed emotions.

15:40 (IST)

England vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Live Score: Eng 111-3, NZ 378 all out: WICKET---Great start to the day as far as New Zealand is concerned. Joe Root departs as he edges this one from Kyle Jamieson straight to Ross Taylor. How much of a role that rest day (Day 3) might have played in Root's dismissal. Sit all day in pavillion, go back to hotel, come back next day and then face a jaffer the very first ball. He let his guard down and paid the price. Meanwhile great start to the day for Kiws. 

15:29 (IST)

England batters are walking into the middle and we will have some live action today. It was a terrible day yesterday, but today we will have 98 overs!

15:16 (IST)

Some highlights from Day 2:

New Zealand looked like batting England out of the game while South Africa-born opener Conway and fellow left-hander Henry Nicholls (61) were sharing a fourth-wicket partnership of 174. But they lost four wickets for just six runs as they slumped from 288-3 to 294-7, with Mark Wood, the fastest member of England’s pace quartet, instigating a collapse.Meanwhile, Test debutant paceman Ollie Robinson led England’s attack with 4-75 in the first of this two-Test series.This match at Lord’s, the northwest London headquarters of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), marks the return of spectators to international cricket in England after last season’s fixtures were all played behind closed doors because of coronavirus restrictions.

15:12 (IST)

Hello and welcome back at Lord's. Just in case you forgot what happened yesterday, then here's the first para of our report of Day 3:

England and New Zealand were left kicking their heels in the Lord’s Pavilion after rain prevented any play on Friday’s third day of the first Test. The pitch and square remained fully covered all day and the umpires, following an inspection carried out while rain was still falling, announced at 4:31 pm (1531 GMT) that there was no prospect of play before the cut-off time for a re-start of 6:00 pm (1700 GMT).

14:42 (IST)

Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the fourth day's play of the first Test between England and New Zealand underwat at the Lord's.

ENG vs NZ 2021 Live Cricket Score, 1st Test, Day 4 Today’s Match at Lord’s:  Great start to the day as far as New Zealand is concerned. Joe Root departed on the very first ball of the day as he edged Kyle Jamieson straight to Ross Taylor. And then Southee went one up over Ollie Pope who was going after him. Great bowling from NZ and they now have picked a couple of wickets in the opening 45 minutes.

Play is set to resume at 11:00 am (1000 GMT) on Saturday, with 98 overs — as opposed to the standard 90 — scheduled to be bowled in a bid to help compensate for Friday’s lack of action. The match is intriguingly poised, with England 111-2 in reply to New Zealand’s first-innings 378 that featured debutant Devon Conway’s 200 — the highest score by a batsman making his Test bow in England.

England, 267 runs behind, slumped to 18-2 before ending the second day with Rory Burns 59 not out and England captain Joe Root 42 not out following an unbroken stand of 93. New Zealand looked like batting England out of the game while South Africa-born opener Conway and fellow left-hander Henry Nicholls (61) were sharing a fourth-wicket partnership of 174.

But they lost four wickets for just six runs as they slumped from 288-3 to 294-7, with Mark Wood, the fastest member of England’s pace quartet, instigating a collapse. Meanwhile, Test debutant paceman Ollie Robinson led England’s attack with 4-75 in the first of this two-Test series.

This match at Lord’s, the northwest London headquarters of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), marks the return of spectators to international cricket in England after last season’s fixtures were all played behind closed doors because of coronavirus restrictions. The second Test is due to take place at Birmingham’s Edgbaston from June 10-14.

New Zealand will then remain in England to face India in the inaugural World Test Championship final at Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl.

