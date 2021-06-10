ENG vs NZ 2021 Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1: England Opt to Bat First at Edgbaston

Hello everyone and welcome to our live coverage from the opening day of the first Test between England and New Zealand to be played at Edgbaston.

Another Injury Blow to NZ : Well, minutes before the toss, it has emerged that New Zealand will be without wicketkeeper BJ Watling for the 2nd Test as he has been ruled out with a back injury. There was some progress regarding the issue but Watling, who had announced he will retire after ICC World Test Championship, hasn't gained full fitness. In his stead, Tom Blundell will keep the wickets for New Zealand.

Toss : England have won the coin toss and opted to bat first against New Zealand

The match will provide England a chance to redeem themselves and put the events of the week behind them. It is important for them to turn up a good performance given the long summer that lies ahead.

A win for New Zealand will not only reward them with a series win in England – their first since 1999 – but also give them momentum and confidence going into the World Test Championship Final against India which starts at Southampton from the 18th of June.

ENG vs NZ 2021 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1 Today’s Match at Edgbaston, Birmingham : Edgbaston will offer New Zealand their best chance of winning a rare Test series in England as an already depleted home squad battles the social media storm surrounding historic racist and sexist tweets with the controversy having the potential to consume a large chunk of their players in the summer. After the suspension of Oliver Robinson pending investigation into his racist tweets dated back to 2012-2013, the names of several other England players have made the headlines for posting similar comments.

The biggest positive for England at Lord’s was the performance of their two openers – the street-fighter Rory Burns and the classic old-fashioned Dom Sibley. Both saved the match for the home team across the two innings.

Zak Crawley was dismissed for a couple of single-digit scores and may be replaced by the talented Haseeb Hameed. The rest of the batting line-up should remain the same.

England might rest Stuart Broad – he was the least impressive of the fast bowlers in London. There is a good chance that Olly Stone would replace him in the XI. The right-arm fast bowler has played two Tests for England which includes one against India in Chennai.

New Zealand were in the ascendancy at Lord’s and if not for rain washing out an entire day’s play, would have been favourites to dictate the course of play and take a lead in the series. The performance of Devon Conway – who hit a double hundred on Test debut in London – was the highlight of New Zealand’s performance in the series opener.

Henry Nicholls produced a fifty in the first innings and continued to be their mainstay in the middle-order. Skipper Kane Williamson did not score many in London but the more worrying aspect for the visitors would be his elbow injury – he is likely to miss the Birmingham Test keeping in mind the final of the WTC just a few days after.

Rachin Ravindra, opening batsman who has been in terrific form with the willow and is also a useful slow left-arm orthodox bowler, may just be handed a Test cap at Edgbaston. He has batted in the middle order in first-class cricket and should easily fit into the number three position.

