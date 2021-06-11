CRICKETNEXT

England vs New Zealand (test)

PLAY IN PROGRESS

ENG vs NZ Cricket Scorecard (test)

2nd Test test, Edgbaston, Birmingham, 2nd Day, 1st Session

England

1st INN

288/7

(95.0) RR 3.03

England Joe Root (C)
New Zealand

New Zealand

15:28 (IST)

Live score England vs New Zealand: We are just moments away from the start of the proceedings. Dan Lawrence has batted exceptionally well for England and batting on 67 with Mark Wood, who is playing on 16. They would like to stretch their stay in the wicket and frustrate the opposition. 

15:25 (IST)

Hello and welcome to day 2 of the first Test between England and New Zealand. Both teams shared the honours on day one with hosts scoring 258/7, with Rory Burns top-scoring with 81. Now the Kiwis would be looking to dismiss them under 300. Let's find out what holds in store for us. 

ENG vs NZ 2021 Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: New Zealand Look to Bundle Out Hosts Quickly

ENG vs NZ 2021 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 2 Today’s Match at Edgbaston, Birmingham:

Matt Henry, Trent Boult and Ajaz Patel struck twice each while Rory Burns and Dan Lawrence made fighting half-centuries as New Zealand restricted England on the first day of the second Test at Edgbaston. At stumps, England were 258 for 7 having opted to bat first. Burns, the opener, made 81 while Lawrence was unbeaten on 67 with Mark Wood (16*). England got a good start and were 72-0 at lunch, but lost three wickets for 13 runs shortly after as they slumped to 85-3, with captain Joe Root out for just four. But opener Rory Burns, fresh from his hundred in the drawn first Test at Lord’s last week, kept them going even as NZ struck at the other end.

Henry, in for the veteran Tim Southee — one of three New Zealand players rested ahead of next week’s inaugural World Test Championship final against India at Southampton — started the slump. Dom Sibley tried to leave a Henry away-swinger but was caught behind for 35. England’s 72-1 became 73-2 when Zak Crawley’s miserable run continued with a duck, the batsman caught in the slips after a loose shot off left-arm paceman Neil Wagner — the only surviving member of New Zealand’s attack from Lord’s. It was Crawley’s ninth single-figure score in 11 Test innings since his stunning 267 against Pakistan last year. Henry then captured the prize wicket of key batsman Root, caught behind off an excellent outswinger that moved late.

England went to tea at 152 for 4 but Trent Boult struck after the break, having Burns and James Bracey 0 (1) caught behind the stumps. Ajaz Patel made 20 before being lbw to Ajaz Patel. Lawrence fought on at one end and went past his half-century, while Mark Wood gave him company. The duo added an unbroken 36 runs when stumps were drawn. Root had won the toss and batted despite overcast conditions that appeared to favour his attack, once again without a specialist spinner. New Zealand had to make three injury-enforced changes, with captain and key batsman Kane Williamson (elbow), spinner Mitchell Santner (cut finger) and BJ Watling (sore back) all missing from the side. Their places were taken by Will Young, Ajaz Patel and Tom Blundell respectively, with Tom Latham captaining the team. Meanwhile, James Anderson’s 162nd appearance saw him become England’s most-capped Test player, breaking the record he had shared with retired former captain Alastair Cook. England made one change, with fast bowler Olly Stone replacing Ollie Robinson who, following a successful on-field Test debut at Lord’s, was suspended from international cricket after the emergence of historic racist and sexist Twitter posts.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 2914 121
2 New Zealand 2166 120
3 England 3493 109
4 Australia 1844 108
5 Pakistan 2247 94
RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 2054 121
2 Australia 2945 118
3 India 3344 115
4 England 3100 115
5 South Africa 2137 107
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6088 277
2 India 6811 272
3 New Zealand 6048 263
4 Pakistan 7818 261
5 Australia 5930 258
