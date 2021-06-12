ENG vs NZ 2021 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: Ross Taylor Smashes Fifty

ENG vs NZ 2021 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 3 Today’s Match at Edgbaston, Birmingham:Kiwis have a stronghold on the second Test. For now Ross Taylor is batting on 46, while Devon Conway and Will Young struck fifties.

Half-centuries from Will Young and Devon Conway helped put New Zealand in a commanding position on the second day of the second test at Edgbaston on Friday. At stumps, New Zealand were 229 for 3 in response to England’s 303 all out, with Ross Taylor unbeaten on 46. Young fell at the stroke of stumps for 82. Conway had made 80. New Zealand lost Tom Latham lbw to Stuart Broad for just 6 but reached 43-1 at lunch, Devon Conway and Will Young triggering a revival. There was an interesting moment when Conway edged Broad to slip, but inconclusive replays for the low catch meant the on-field soft signal of not out stayed.

Conway survived, and Young did too when Joe Root dropped a sitter at first slip off the bowling of Olly Stone with the batsman on 7. As England rued the missed chances, Young and Conway added 122 for the second wicket, Conway crossing his half-century. He looked set for a ton before he whipped a ball off his pads to deep square leg, giving Broad his second wicket. It wasn’t the best of deliveries but a crucial strike. But the wicket wouldn’t bring England any immediate respite, as Taylor and Young joined hands for another big partnership. The two seemed set to take New Zealand to stumps, but a maiden Test wicket for Dan Lawrence ended Young’s stay. He was caught bat-pad at the stroke of stumps However, the 98-run stand has set the base for New Zealand to capitalise further. Earlier, Dan Lawrence and Mark Wood helped to push England to 303 runs in its first innings before New Zealand bowled out the hosts.

Wood, resuming on 16 not out, swung away and entertained a lively home crowd with six boundaries before edging a delivery from Matt Henry (3-78) onto his stumps to finish on 41. That got England to 288-8, adding 30 runs since play resumed. England reached 303-9 on Lawrence’s four after Stuart Broad lasted just four balls for his 37th duck in test cricket. Trent Boult (4-85) finished off James Anderson leg before wicket after the original call was overturned on review. England’s most-capped test player scored four runs from 16 balls. Lawrence, who had resumed on 67, was unbeaten on 81 to match England opener Rory Burns’ runs total from Thursday. The teams played to a draw at Lord’s in the first of two tests. The Black Caps had made six changes from the first test including the late, injury-enforced withdrawal of wicketkeeper B.J. Watling. The tourists chose to rotate ahead of the World Test Championship final against India, which is their priority and starts on June 18.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here