Live Cricket Score, ICC World Cup Qualifier, West Indies vs Afghanistan, Super Sixes Match 1 in Harare: Mujeeb Restricts WI to 197/8

Rahmat Shah (Twitter)

Commentary (Afghanistan innings)

38.6 A Nurse to N Zadran, No run. 141/4

38.5 A Nurse to N Zadran, No run. 141/4

38.4 A Nurse to N Zadran, No run. 141/4

38.3 A Nurse to R Shah, The batsman has driven it through mid-off. The batsmen have run through for a single. 141/4

38.2 A Nurse to R Shah, Shah dances down the track and hits it back to the bowler. 140/4

38.1 A Nurse to R Shah, FOUR! Much needed for the Afghans. Nurse tossed this around off and Shah sweeps this to fine leg for a boundary. 61 more needed. 140/4

37.6 J Holder to N Zadran, Played to the point fielder by Zadran. 136/4

37.5 J Holder to R Shah, Outside off, Shah guides it to third man for one. 136/4

37.4 J Holder to R Shah, Shah taps this towards mid-wicket. 135/4

37.3 J Holder to N Zadran, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. The batsmen have run through for a single. 135/4

37.2 J Holder to N Zadran, Gets behind this and blocks it. 134/4

37.1 J Holder to N Zadran, Outside off, Zadran is beaten as he misses the ball. 134/4

36.6 A Nurse to N Zadran, Straying on the pads again, Zadran whips it for one towards square leg. 134/4

36.5 A Nurse to N Zadran, Floats this on the legs of Zadran who misses his flick. The ball goes on to his his thigh pad. 133/4

36.4 A Nurse to N Zadran, Zadran square cuts this to the fielder at point. 133/4

36.3 A Nurse to N Zadran, Defended off the front foot by Zadran presenting the full face of the bat. 133/4

36.2 A Nurse to N Zadran, Zadran plays this off his front foot into the ground. 133/4

36.1 A Nurse to R Shah, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single. 133/4

Najibullah Zadran is the next man in.

35.6 J Holder to M Nabi, OUT! Jason Holder provides the breakthrough. And he is all pumped up. bangs this short, Nabi rocks back and pulls this towards deep square leg. Hetmyer the fielder there dives forward and takes a very good catch to get rid of the settled man. Not the most convincing of shorts from Nabi as it was not needed at this position. They are still 66 runs behind. With this wicket Jason Holder picks up his 100th international wicket and is the quickest to do so. 132/4

35.5 J Holder to M Nabi, In line of the stumps, Nabi blocks it from his crease. 132/3

35.4 J Holder to R Shah, Another one on middle and leg, Shah flicks it to square leg for a quick run. 132/3

35.3 J Holder to R Shah, Shah has flicked the ball off his pads. 131/3

35.2 J Holder to M Nabi, Short ball, Nabi pulls this to wide third man for one. 67 from 88 needed. 131/3

35.1 J Holder to M Nabi, Length on the legs on Nabi who flicks it to the fielder at mid-wicket. 130/3

Jason Holder back on.

34.6 A Nurse to M Nabi, Eased away down the ground, to long off for a single. 130/3

34.5 A Nurse to M Nabi, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 129/3

34.4 A Nurse to M Nabi, Just behind the driving length, Nabi drags this sweep from around off, down towards short fine leg where Gayle makes a half-stop. Two runs taken. 129/3

34.3 A Nurse to R Shah, Loopy and full in length, outside the line of off stump, pushed hard to long off. Single to the total. 127/3

34.2 A Nurse to R Shah, Rahmat Shah defends it from within the crease. 126/3

34.1 A Nurse to R Shah, Straighter one on middle and leg, nudged square on the leg side. Dot ball. 126/3

33.6 R Powell to R Shah, Fifty for Rahmat Shah! His 10th in this format. Beautifully constructed knock. Kept his calm and is still going on strong out there. Gets to the milestone by punching it through towards sweeper cover for a single. 126/3

33.5 R Powell to M Nabi, Knocks this full delivery to long on for a single after leaning ahead. 125/3

33.4 R Powell to R Shah, Coming in on the pads, worked away through backward square leg for one run. 124/3

33.3 R Powell to M Nabi, On the fuller side of the length, Nabi presents the full face of the bat as he drives it to long on to get off strike. 123/3

33.2 R Powell to R Shah, Short and wide outside off, cut away square on the off side. One run taken. 122/3

33.1 R Powell to R Shah, Just back of a length outside off, a solid punch just wide of the bowler. No run taken though. 121/3

32.6 A Nurse to R Shah, A nice, cozy drive through the covers and a single is taken. Afghanistan need 77 runs to win this game. 121/3

32.5 A Nurse to R Shah, Comes down the track to get close to the pitch and whips it over mid-wicket for two. 120/3

32.4 A Nurse to R Shah, Another dot ball. Shorter in length but cramping the batsman for room. He can't do much except defend. 118/3

32.3 A Nurse to R Shah, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 118/3

32.2 A Nurse to M Nabi, Full and slower through the air, on the stumps, eased back down through mid on for an easy run. 118/3

32.1 A Nurse to M Nabi, Flatter, shorter and around off, kept out off the back foot. 117/3

31.6 R Powell to R Shah, Dropped! Only technically though, difficult to hold on to such chances. Fuller on the stumps, Shah drives it on the up back to the bowler. Powell gets low, sticks his right hand out but can't hold on to it. 117/3

31.5 R Powell to R Shah, Stays back and keeps it out from within the crease. 117/3

31.4 R Powell to R Shah, Played back to the bowler off the inner half. Dot ball. 117/3

31.3 R Powell to R Shah, Coming back in from around off, Shah moves a step across to get behind the line and blocks. 117/3

31.2 R Powell to M Nabi, Takes the pace off this one, keeps it on off, Nabi pushes it to long on. Single taken. 117/3

31.1 R Powell to M Nabi, Back of a length delivery angling back in on middle and leg, Nabi misses his flick and is caught high on the thigh pad. 116/3

Rovman Powell to have a go with the ball.

30.6 A Nurse to R Shah, Fuller in length, Shah hits it back to the bowler. 116/3

30.5 A Nurse to R Shah, Shah pushes this to covers. 116/3

30.4 A Nurse to M Nabi, Driven through mid on by Nabi. The batsmen have run through for a single. 116/3

30.3 A Nurse to R Shah, Shah works it down the leg side. One run added to the total. 115/3

30.2 A Nurse to M Nabi, The batsman plays the pull-shot. The batsmen have run through for a single. 114/3

30.1 A Nurse to M Nabi, Tossed up, Nabi gets to the pitch of the ball and blocks it. 113/3

29.6 C Brathwaite to R Shah, In line of the stumps, Shah hits it back to the bowler. 113/3

29.5 C Brathwaite to R Shah, Length around off, Shah leans forward and defends it. 113/3

29.4 C Brathwaite to M Nabi, Drags his length back, Nabi pulls it in front of square leg for one. 113/3

29.3 C Brathwaite to M Nabi, Played to the point region by Nabi. 112/3

29.2 C Brathwaite to M Nabi, Fuller in length, Nabi defends it with a straight bat. 112/3

29.1 C Brathwaite to M Nabi, FOUR! Another of those edges which run away to the fence. Outside off, Nabi plays at it at the last moment and gets a faint edge. The ball is far from a diving Hope to stop it from going for a boundary. 112/3

Carlos Brathwaite comes back into the attack.

28.6 A Nurse to R Shah, Driven towards the mid on region. 90 more needed for the men in blue. 108/3

28.5 A Nurse to M Nabi, Back of a length ball, Nabi punches this on the on side for one. 108/3

28.4 A Nurse to M Nabi, Defended off the front foot by Nabi presenting the full face of the bat. 107/3

28.3 A Nurse to M Nabi, Nabi watchfully blocks this. 107/3

28.2 A Nurse to R Shah, In the air... but safe. The Afghans have been riding on a lot of luck in their innings. Fires this outside the off stump, Shah after being settled plays a loose slog sweep shot and the ball flies over mid on and in front of long on. Carlos Brathwaite from the circle runs behind to get a hold of it but the ball falls well ahead of him. They cross. 107/3

28.1 A Nurse to R Shah, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 106/3

27.6 K Paul to M Nabi, Similar ball, similar defensive shot. Ends the over without much fuss. 106/3

27.5 K Paul to M Nabi, Shorter in length again, on middle and leg, defended down with soft hands yet again. 106/3

27.4 K Paul to M Nabi, Short of a good length, cramping Nabi for room. All the Afghan all-rounder can do is rise and tap it down on the track. 106/3

27.3 K Paul to M Nabi, Pounded in short and wide outside off, Nabi arches back and lets it be. 106/3

27.2 K Paul to R Shah, Short ball angling into the body, Shah swivels and helps the pull along the ground to deep backward square leg. One run to the scoreboard. 106/3

27.1 K Paul to R Shah, Nice and full, very close to the off stump, Shah with a drive straight back to the bowler. 105/3

26.6 A Nurse to M Nabi, Worked away towards mid-wicket. No run taken. 105/3

26.5 A Nurse to R Shah, Goes down the ground, towards long on once more. Another single results. 105/3

26.4 A Nurse to R Shah, Full and straight, played back to the bowler. 104/3

26.3 A Nurse to M Nabi, Gets close to the pitch of the ball with a big stride and drives it to long on for a single. 104/3

26.2 A Nurse to M Nabi, Some drift away from the batsman as Ashley Nurse lands it around off, Nabi leans across and meets it with a straight blade. 103/3

26.1 A Nurse to M Nabi, Not much turn on this one, on off, guarded out safely from within the crease. 103/3

Ashley Nurse into the attack now.

25.6 K Paul to M Nabi, Nabi has worked it off his pads behind square. One run added to the total. 103/3

25.5 K Paul to M Nabi, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 102/3

25.4 K Paul to M Nabi, DROPPED! It does not get any simpler! Easiest of catches at any level and Hope has put it down. Length ball outside off, Nabi goes for the cut but gets an edge to it. The ball goes to Hope at a perfect height who had to take just a couple of steps to his right. Too casual on it and the ball pops out of his hands. 102/3

25.4 K Paul to M Nabi, Wide. The batsman tries flicking a ball that is down the leg side. Wide signalled by the umpire. 102/3

25.3 K Paul to M Nabi, FOUR! Floated ball, Nabi leans forward and drives this through covers for a boundary. This brings up the fifty-run stand for these two. Solid, watchful innings from them. Afghanistan will hope they carry on. 101/3

25.3 K Paul to M Nabi, Wide. Bangs this short, Nabi ducks and wide signalled by the umpire. 97/3

25.2 K Paul to M Nabi, Tossed up, Nabi watchfully defends this. 96/3

25.1 K Paul to M Nabi, Nabi gets behind this ball and pushes it to mid on. 96/3

Keemo Paul comes back into the attack.

24.6 N Miller to M Nabi, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single. 102 needed for the Afghans now to win. 96/3

24.5 N Miller to R Shah, Shah drives this through mid off for one more. 95/3

24.4 N Miller to M Nabi, Short ball, Nabi pushes this on the off side for one. 94/3

24.3 N Miller to M Nabi, Fuller in length, Nabi drives this along the turf. 93/3

24.2 N Miller to M Nabi, Nabi flicks it away with a wristy shot for none. 93/3

24.1 N Miller to M Nabi, Nabi has driven it straight down the ground. 93/3

23.6 J Holder to M Nabi, Connects and goes for a quick single towards square leg. Nurse the fielder, has a shy at striker's end. Had he hit, Shah would have been short of his ground. 93/3

23.5 J Holder to M Nabi, On the legs of Nabi who misses his flick again. 92/3

23.4 J Holder to R Shah, Short ball, the ball hits Shah on his thigh pad who misses his flick. They steal a leg bye. 92/3

23.3 J Holder to R Shah, Back of a length ball, Shah defends this from within his crease. 91/3

23.2 J Holder to R Shah, Back of a length ball, Shah punches this to covers. 91/3

23.1 J Holder to R Shah, Bowls this full on the legs of Shah who hits it to mid on. 91/3

Jason Holder back on to bowl.

22.6 N Miller to M Nabi, Worked against the spin through mid-wicket for a double. 91/3

22.5 N Miller to M Nabi, Slower through the air around off, met with a straight blade in defense. 89/3

22.4 N Miller to R Shah, Easily done. Rahmat clears his front leg and then eases the full ball down to long on for a single. 89/3

22.3 N Miller to R Shah, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 88/3

22.2 N Miller to R Shah, Leans ahead to this full ball and knocks it to mid off. 88/3

22.1 N Miller to R Shah, Slider around off, kept out off the inner half. 88/3

21.6 C Brathwaite to M Nabi, Outside off, Nabi cuts it to backward point. 88/3

21.5 C Brathwaite to M Nabi, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 88/3

21.4 C Brathwaite to R Shah, Short ball, Shah pulls this to square leg for one more. 88/3

21.3 C Brathwaite to M Nabi, This time he guides it finer to third man for a run. 87/3

21.2 C Brathwaite to M Nabi, Outside off again, Nabi cannot find the gap and gives this too, to the fielder at point. 86/3

21.1 C Brathwaite to M Nabi, Outside off, Nabi cuts it to the fielder at point. 86/3

20.6 N Miller to M Nabi, Nabi has driven it through mid off. The batsmen have run through for a single. 86/3

20.5 N Miller to M Nabi, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 85/3

20.4 N Miller to M Nabi, Nabi opens the face of the bat and helps it to third man. The batsmen have picked up a couple of runs. 85/3

Mohammad Nabi strides out in the middle.

20.3 N Miller to S Shenwari, OUT! This time Gayle holds on! On the second attempt but that doesn't matter. Miller gives this ball air, Shenwari comes forward to drive but gets a thick edge to it. The ball goes to Gayle at slip who fumbles at the first attempt but barely manages to hang on to it safely after that. Windies have broken this partnership, will they get another one quickly? 83/3

20.2 N Miller to S Shenwari, On the pads of Shenwari, who flicks it to the deep square leg region for a couple. 83/2

20.1 N Miller to S Shenwari, Shenwari has flicked the ball off his pads. 81/2

19.6 C Brathwaite to R Shah, Pitched up, Shah plays it along the turf for mid on. 81/2

19.5 C Brathwaite to R Shah, Back of a length ball, Shah looks to tuck it away but the ball has hit him on the thigh pad. 81/2

19.4 C Brathwaite to S Shenwari, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. One run added to the total. 81/2

19.3 C Brathwaite to S Shenwari, FOUR BYES! Short ball, drifting into Shenwari who ducks under it. Shai Hope dived to his left but still couldn't manage to make a stop. 80/2

19.2 C Brathwaite to S Shenwari, Around off, Shenwari gets behind it and blocks it. 76/2

19.1 C Brathwaite to S Shenwari, Fuller ball, in line of the stumps, Shenwari plays it back to the bowler. 76/2

18.6 N Miller to R Shah, FOUR! Floats this around off, Shah paddle sweeps this down the leg side for a boundary. 76/2

18.5 N Miller to S Shenwari, Pitched up, Shenwari pushes this through covers for a run. 72/2

18.4 N Miller to S Shenwari, Shenwari has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 71/2

18.3 N Miller to R Shah, Driven towards the mid off region. The batsmen have run through for a single. 71/2

18.2 N Miller to S Shenwari, Short ball, Shenwari punches this on the off side for one. 128 more needed. 70/2

18.1 N Miller to S Shenwari, Tossed up, Shenwari plays it back to the bowler. 69/2

Drinks are on the field.

17.6 C Brathwaite to R Shah, Bowled on the stumps, played off the inner half in front of square leg. Dot ball to end the over. 69/2

17.6 C Brathwaite to R Shah, Wide! Down leg, comfortably away from the batsman and the umpire raises his arms. 69/2

17.5 C Brathwaite to R Shah, Comes wide of the crease and angles a length ball in around off, Rahmat stands tall and punches it back down the track. 68/2

17.4 C Brathwaite to S Shenwari, Not much pace on this, too straight in line so it allows the batsman to tuck it through to deep backward square leg for a single. 68/2

17.3 C Brathwaite to S Shenwari, Landed on a good length, on the fifth stump line, punched solidly straight back to Brathwaite. 67/2

17.2 C Brathwaite to R Shah, Short ball angling down, pulled away down towards fine leg for a comfortable single. The 50-run stand is up with that. 67/2

17.1 C Brathwaite to R Shah, On the fuller side of the length, outside off, Shah leans ahead, a little across and then offers a drive down towards mid on. 66/2

16.6 N Miller to S Shenwari, Nice and straight from the spinner, Shenwari once again plays it back to the bowler easily. 66/2

16.5 N Miller to S Shenwari, Stays right behind the line, inside the crease and guards it out. 66/2

16.4 N Miller to S Shenwari, Drifts it on the pads, it's worked around the corner where Holder collects it neatly and swiftly. 66/2

16.3 N Miller to S Shenwari, Just behind a driving length, just outside off, Shenwari comes half-forward and meets it with a straight blade. 66/2

16.2 N Miller to S Shenwari, Slower through the air this time, attacking the stumps on a fuller length, it's played back to the bowler. 66/2

16.1 N Miller to R Shah, Sliding in and targeting the top of off stump, Rahmat Shah goes back and punches it down to long on for a single. 66/2

15.6 C Brathwaite to R Shah, Outside off, Shah cuts it past point to retain strike. 65/2

15.5 C Brathwaite to S Shenwari, Another short ball, Shenwari pulls this one again to the square leg fielder for one more. 64/2

15.4 C Brathwaite to R Shah, Short ball, Shah pulls this to square leg for a run. 63/2

15.3 C Brathwaite to R Shah, Shah taps this right under his nose. It was on a length and on the stumps. 62/2

15.2 C Brathwaite to R Shah, Pitched up, Shah works it to mid on. 62/2

15.1 C Brathwaite to R Shah, Back of a length ball, Shah cuts it to point. 62/2

14.6 N Miller to S Shenwari, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 62/2

14.5 N Miller to R Shah, Shah has hit this through mid on and will get one for it. 62/2

14.4 N Miller to S Shenwari, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. They pick up a single. 61/2

14.3 N Miller to S Shenwari, DROPPED! Gayle has put down Shenwari. When you are defending a low target, you expect to hang on to these. Flat ball, too close to cut but Shenwari still goes for it. Gayle anticipates the edge and gets his hand in a reverse cup position. The ball gets a fat edge to it and the ball hits the pads of Hope and quickly rushes onto Gayle. The big man is a tad slow on his reflexes and cannot get back to the normal catching position. 60/2

14.2 N Miller to S Shenwari, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 60/2

14.1 N Miller to S Shenwari, FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Afghanistan. Miller bowls this around off, Shenwari gets low and sweeps this from the off stump away to the square leg boundary and the ball rolls to the rope. 60/2

13.6 C Brathwaite to R Shah, FOUR! The Afghans are giving some momentum to the partnership now. Short ball, Shah pulls it towards wide third man for another boundary. 56/2

13.5 C Brathwaite to R Shah, The batsman defends it from within the crease. 52/2

13.4 C Brathwaite to R Shah, FOUR! Second boundary of the over! And with this comes up the team fifty. Overpitched again, on the off pole, Shah superbly drives this through covers to the fence. 52/2

13.3 C Brathwaite to R Shah, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. 48/2

13.2 C Brathwaite to R Shah, Outside off, Shah goes for a push and is beaten. 48/2

13.1 C Brathwaite to R Shah, FOUR! Beautifully done by Shah. Overpitched ball, Shah gets forward and gracefully pushes this down the ground for a boundary. 48/2

12.6 N Miller to R Shah, Shah drives this past mid off and will keep strike for the next over. 44/2

12.5 N Miller to S Shenwari, Shenwari has flicked the ball off his pads. The batsmen have run through for a single. 43/2

12.4 N Miller to S Shenwari, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 42/2

12.3 N Miller to R Shah, Flighted ball, Shah eases this through mid on for one. 42/2

12.2 N Miller to R Shah, In line of the stumps, Shah is solid in his defence. 41/2

12.1 N Miller to R Shah, Slower ball around off, Shah gets to the pitch of the ball and blocks it. 41/2

11.6 C Brathwaite to S Shenwari, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 41/2

11.5 C Brathwaite to S Shenwari, Shenwari punches this to mid on. 41/2

11.4 C Brathwaite to R Shah, Short and wide, Shah cuts it past backward point for a single. 41/2

11.3 C Brathwaite to R Shah, In line of the stumps, Shah defends this off his back foot. 40/2

11.2 C Brathwaite to R Shah, Around off, Shah blocks it to covers. 40/2

11.1 C Brathwaite to R Shah, Back of a length ball, Shah plays it to mid-wicket. 40/2

Carlos Brathwaite is into the attack now.

10.6 N Miller to R Shah, Pitched up, Shah leans ahead and plays it through covers to retain strike. 40/2

10.5 N Miller to S Shenwari, Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 39/2

10.4 N Miller to S Shenwari, On the pads of Shenwari who flicks it to square leg for a dot. 38/2

10.3 N Miller to S Shenwari, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 38/2

10.2 N Miller to R Shah, Gives this one air too, Shah goes forward and pushes this through covers to rotate strike. 38/2

10.1 N Miller to S Shenwari, Tosses it up, Shenwari plays this to mid-wicket to move to the other end. 37/2

Powerplay 2 has been signalled. A maximum of 4 fielders will be allowed outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over. Also, Nikita Miller is introduced into the bowling attack.

9.6 K Paul to S Shenwari, Driven towards the mid off region. They pick up a single. 36/2

9.5 K Paul to S Shenwari, Around off, Shenwari drives this to the cover fielder. 35/2

9.4 K Paul to S Shenwari, Fuller in length and hurled outside off, Shenwari leans ahead and drives it through the covers for a couple of runs. 35/2

9.3 K Paul to S Shenwari, Length delivery quite close to off, it is blocked with the full face of the bat. 33/2

9.2 K Paul to R Shah, Short ball, Shah pulls this in front of square on the leg side to rotate strike. 33/2

9.1 K Paul to R Shah, Shah drives this to the mid off region. 32/2

8.6 J Holder to S Shenwari, Outside off, Shenwari watches it go through to the keeper. 32/2

8.5 J Holder to S Shenwari, Around off, Shenwari taps this in front of him. 32/2

8.4 J Holder to S Shenwari, Bangs this short and Shenwari pulls this to deep mid-wicket for a brace. 32/2

8.3 J Holder to S Shenwari, Length ball shaping back in, around off, Shenwari is happy to defend this from his crease. 30/2

8.2 J Holder to S Shenwari, Shenwari misses his flick and is hit on his thigh pad. 30/2

8.1 J Holder to S Shenwari, In line of the stumps, Shenwari plays that into the ground. 30/2

7.6 K Paul to R Shah, Outside off, too wide for Shah to make contact. 30/2

7.5 K Paul to R Shah, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 30/2

7.4 K Paul to R Shah, Gets this past the fielder at mid-wicket this time. Flicks this off his pads and comes back for the second. 30/2

7.3 K Paul to S Shenwari, Drags his length back, Shenwari pulls this through square leg for a run. 28/2

7.2 K Paul to S Shenwari, Shenwari flicks this for the fielder at mid-wicket to collect. 27/2

7.1 K Paul to S Shenwari, Length outside off, Shenwari shoulders arms to let that one through. 27/2

6.6 J Holder to S Shenwari, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single. 27/2

6.5 J Holder to S Shenwari, FOUR! Glorious cover drive! Pitched up, around off, Shenwari leans forward and drives it through covers for a boundary. 26/2

6.4 J Holder to S Shenwari, Outside off, Shenwari slashes at it hard but misses. 22/2

6.3 J Holder to S Shenwari, Outside off, Shenwari cuts it to the fielder at point. 22/2

6.2 J Holder to R Shah, Pitched up, Shah drives this past covers to rotate strike. 22/2

6.1 J Holder to S Shenwari, On the legs of Shenwari, who flicks it through mid-wicket for a run. 21/2

5.6 K Paul to R Shah, Defended off the back foot by Shah. 20/2

5.5 K Paul to R Shah, In line of the stumps, Shah blocks it. 20/2

5.4 K Paul to R Shah, Shah has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 20/2

5.3 K Paul to R Shah, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 20/2

5.2 K Paul to R Shah, Length around off, another play and miss by Shah. 20/2

5.1 K Paul to R Shah, Outside off, Shah pokes at it but misses. 20/2

4.6 J Holder to S Shenwari, Wide outside off stump, the batsman leaves it alone. 20/2

4.5 J Holder to R Shah, Back of a length ball, Shah punches this square of the wicket and after some good running they manage to come back for the third. 20/2

4.4 J Holder to R Shah, Driven through the covers by the batsman. 17/2

4.3 J Holder to R Shah, Length around off, moves a bit while swinging. Shah fails to put bat on ball. 17/2

4.2 J Holder to R Shah, Outside off, Shah decides to leaves it alone. 17/2

Samiullah Shenwari is the new man in.

4.1 J Holder to M Shahzad, OUT! The attacking Shahzad has to depart. He gives room, Holder sees him charging and darts this outside off. Shahzad only manages to get it low on the bat and the ball skies high towards mid off. Rovman Powell gets under it and takes a simple catch. 17/2

3.6 K Paul to M Shahzad, The batsman has driven it through mid on. The batsmen have run through for a single. 17/1

3.5 K Paul to M Shahzad, Shahzad covers his timber and blocks this. 16/1

3.4 K Paul to M Shahzad, Fuller in length, around off, Shahzad lofts it over covers for two. 16/1

3.3 K Paul to M Shahzad, Effort ball from Paul. Shahzad goes for the pull but misses it. The players think he has got an edge to that and so they try their luck with an appeal. The umpire though, doesn't agree with them. 14/1

3.2 K Paul to M Shahzad, Shahzad shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 14/1

3.1 K Paul to M Shahzad, The batsman gets an inside edge and the ball hits him on the pads. 14/1

2.6 J Holder to R Shah, Edged and in the gap! Holder serves this around off. Shah pokes at it and gets a thick edge to it. The ball flies between the fielder at gully and the slip cordon towards the third man region. The fielder from the deep runs to his left and makes a good stop to restrict it to two. 14/1

2.5 J Holder to R Shah, Shah leans forward and solidly defends it. 12/1

2.4 J Holder to R Shah, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 12/1

2.3 J Holder to R Shah, Played to the point fielder by Shah. 12/1

2.2 J Holder to R Shah, Follows it up with a ball in line of the stumps, Shah watchfully defends it. 12/1

2.2 J Holder to R Shah, Wide. Too many extras already from Windies. Another one down the leg side for the umpire to signal a wide. 12/1

2.1 J Holder to R Shah, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 11/1

1.6 K Paul to R Shah, Outside off, Shah guides this to third man for one. 11/1

1.5 K Paul to R Shah, Length around off, Shah defends this with a straight bat. 10/1

1.4 K Paul to R Shah, Outside off, Shah fails to put bat on ball. 10/1

1.4 K Paul to R Shah, Wide! Fourth wide in just the second over. Down the leg side again. Shai Hope moves to his left and collects it. 10/1

1.3 K Paul to R Shah, Makes him play at it. Bowls this in line of the stumps, Shah blocks it. 9/1

1.2 K Paul to R Shah, Outside off, Shah lets it go to the keeper. 9/1

Rahmat Shah is the next man in.

1.1 K Paul to J Ahmadi, OUT! First legal ball and first international wicket for Keemo Paul. What a way to press the restart button after starting by spraying one wide outside off. Serves this a tad fuller and the ball jags back in after pitching. Ahmadi is late in his defense and the ball goes on to hit his pad. After a strong appeal the umpire decides to raise his finger. The Afghans lose their first wicket in the second over itself. 9/1

1.1 K Paul to J Ahmadi, Wide! Paul starts by bowling it wide outside off. Easy leave for Ahmadi. 9/0

Keemo Paul will bowl from the other end.

0.6 J Holder to M Shahzad, Back of a length, outside off, Shahzad blocks this from within his crease. 8/0

0.5 J Holder to M Shahzad, Better line from Holder. Gets this in line of the stumps and Shahzad blocks this. 8/0

0.5 J Holder to M Shahzad, Wide. Shahzad tries flicking a ball that is down the leg side. The umpire signals another wide. 8/0

0.5 J Holder to M Shahzad, Wide. The ball is down the leg side but the batsman still goes after it. The umpire has signalled a wide. 7/0

0.4 J Holder to M Shahzad, FOUR! Something you will expect from Shahzad up front. Back of a length ball, Shahzad flat bats this over the bowler's head for the first boundary. 6/0

0.3 J Holder to J Ahmadi, Length around off, the ball gets an edge and flies past wide of the slip cordon as they pick up a run. 2/0

0.2 J Holder to M Shahzad, Short ball, Shahzad pulls it to square leg to get off the mark. 1/0

0.1 J Holder to M Shahzad, Starts off with a length ball just outside the off stump, Shahzad shoulders arms to it to let the keeper collect it. 0/0

First Published: March 15, 2018, 12:54 PM IST