Live Cricket Score, ICC World Cup Qualifier, United Arab Emirates vs Scotland, Super Sixes Match 2 in Bulawayo

Commentary (Scotland innings)

27.5 A Raza to C MacLeod, No run. 112/1

27.4 A Raza to M Cross, 1 run. 112/1

27.3 A Raza to M Cross, No run. 111/1

27.2 A Raza to M Cross, 2 runs. 111/1

27.1 A Raza to M Cross, 2 runs. 109/1

26.6 I Haider to M Cross, 1 run. 107/1

26.5 I Haider to M Cross, No run. 106/1

26.4 I Haider to M Cross, 2 runs. 106/1

26.3 I Haider to C MacLeod, 1 run. 104/1

26.2 I Haider to C MacLeod, No run. 103/1

26.1 I Haider to C MacLeod, No run. 103/1

25.6 R Mustafa to M Cross, No run. 103/1

25.5 R Mustafa to C MacLeod, 1 run. 103/1

25.4 R Mustafa to M Cross, 1 run. 102/1

25.3 R Mustafa to M Cross, No run. 101/1

25.2 R Mustafa to M Cross, No run. 101/1

25.1 R Mustafa to C MacLeod, 1 run. 101/1

24.6 I Haider to M Cross, No run. 100/1

24.5 I Haider to M Cross, No run. 100/1

24.4 I Haider to M Cross, No run. 100/1

24.3 I Haider to C MacLeod, 1 run. 100/1

24.2 I Haider to M Cross, 1 run. 99/1

24.1 I Haider to M Cross, 2 runs. 98/1

23.6 R Mustafa to C MacLeod, No run. 96/1

23.5 R Mustafa to M Cross, 1 run. 96/1

23.4 R Mustafa to C MacLeod, 1 run. 95/1

23.3 R Mustafa to C MacLeod, No run. 94/1

23.2 R Mustafa to C MacLeod, No run. 94/1

23.1 R Mustafa to C MacLeod, No run. 94/1

22.6 I Haider to M Cross, No run. 94/1

22.5 I Haider to M Cross, No run. 94/1

22.4 I Haider to M Cross, No run. 94/1

22.3 I Haider to M Cross, No run. 94/1

22.2 I Haider to M Cross, No run. 94/1

22.1 I Haider to M Cross, No run. 94/1

21.6 R Mustafa to M Cross, 1 run. 94/1

21.5 R Mustafa to M Cross, No run. 93/1

21.4 R Mustafa to M Cross, No run. 93/1

21.3 R Mustafa to M Cross, No run. 93/1

21.2 R Mustafa to C MacLeod, 3 runs. 93/1

21.1 R Mustafa to C MacLeod, No run. 90/1

20.6 I Haider to C MacLeod, 1 run. 90/1

20.5 I Haider to M Cross, 1 run. 89/1

20.4 I Haider to M Cross, No run. 88/1

20.3 I Haider to M Cross, No run. 88/1

20.2 I Haider to M Cross, No run. 88/1

20.1 I Haider to M Cross, No run. 88/1

19.6 A Ahmed to C MacLeod, No run. 88/1

19.5 A Ahmed to C MacLeod, No run. 88/1

19.4 A Ahmed to M Cross, 1 run. 88/1

19.3 A Ahmed to M Cross, 2 runs. 87/1

19.2 A Ahmed to C MacLeod, 1 run. 85/1

19.1 A Ahmed to C MacLeod, No run. 84/1

18.6 I Haider to M Cross, No run. 84/1

18.5 I Haider to C MacLeod, 1 run. 84/1

18.4 I Haider to M Cross, 1 run. 83/1

18.3 I Haider to M Cross, No run. 82/1

18.2 I Haider to C MacLeod, 1 run. 82/1

18.1 I Haider to C MacLeod, No run. 81/1

17.6 A Ahmed to C MacLeod, 1 run. 81/1

17.5 A Ahmed to C MacLeod, No run. 80/1

17.4 A Ahmed to M Cross, 1 run. 80/1

17.3 A Ahmed to M Cross, No run. 79/1

17.2 A Ahmed to M Cross, No run. 79/1

17.1 A Ahmed to M Cross, No run. 79/1

16.6 A Raza to M Cross, 1 run. 79/1

16.5 A Raza to C MacLeod, 1 run. 78/1

16.4 A Raza to M Cross, 1 run. 77/1

16.3 A Raza to C MacLeod, 1 run. 76/1

16.2 A Raza to C MacLeod, No run. 75/1

16.1 A Raza to M Cross, 1 run. 75/1

15.6 I Haider to M Cross, 1 run. 74/1

15.5 I Haider to C MacLeod, 1 run. 73/1

15.4 I Haider to M Cross, 1 run. 72/1

15.3 I Haider to M Cross, No run. 71/1

15.2 I Haider to C MacLeod, 1 run. 71/1

15.1 I Haider to M Cross, 1 run. 70/1

14.6 A Raza to C MacLeod, No run. 69/1

14.5 A Raza to C MacLeod, No run. 69/1

14.4 A Raza to C MacLeod, No run. 69/1

14.3 A Raza to M Cross, 1 run. 69/1

14.2 A Raza to M Cross, No run. 68/1

14.1 A Raza to M Cross, No run. 68/1

13.6 I Haider to C MacLeod, No run. 68/1

13.5 I Haider to K Coetzer, OUT c & b Imran Haider. Scotland have lost their first wicket. 68/1

13.4 I Haider to M Cross, 1 run. 68/0

13.3 I Haider to M Cross, No run. 67/0

13.2 I Haider to K Coetzer, 1 run. 67/0

13.1 I Haider to K Coetzer, No run. 66/0

12.6 A Raza to M Cross, No run. 66/0

12.5 A Raza to K Coetzer, 1 run. 66/0

12.4 A Raza to K Coetzer, 2 runs. 65/0

12.3 A Raza to K Coetzer, No run. 63/0

12.2 A Raza to K Coetzer, No run. 63/0

12.1 A Raza to K Coetzer, 2 runs. 63/0

11.6 R Mustafa to K Coetzer, 1 run. 61/0

11.5 R Mustafa to M Cross, 1 run. 60/0

11.4 R Mustafa to M Cross, No run. 59/0

11.3 R Mustafa to M Cross, No run. 59/0

11.2 R Mustafa to K Coetzer, 1 run. 59/0

11.1 R Mustafa to M Cross, 1 run. 58/0

10.6 A Raza to K Coetzer, No run. 57/0

10.5 A Raza to K Coetzer, No run. 57/0

10.4 A Raza to K Coetzer, FOUR. 57/0

10.3 A Raza to K Coetzer, FOUR. 53/0

10.2 A Raza to K Coetzer, No run. 49/0

10.1 A Raza to M Cross, 1 run. 49/0

9.6 R Mustafa to M Cross, 1 run. 48/0

9.5 R Mustafa to K Coetzer, 1 run. 47/0

9.4 R Mustafa to K Coetzer, FOUR. 46/0

9.3 R Mustafa to K Coetzer, No run. 42/0

9.2 R Mustafa to K Coetzer, No run. 42/0

9.1 R Mustafa to K Coetzer, No run. 42/0

8.6 A Raza to M Cross, No run. 42/0

8.5 A Raza to M Cross, No run. 42/0

8.4 A Raza to K Coetzer, 1 run. 42/0

8.3 A Raza to M Cross, 1 run. 41/0

8.2 A Raza to M Cross, No run. 40/0

8.1 A Raza to M Cross, No run. 40/0

7.6 R Mustafa to M Cross, 1 run. 40/0

7.5 R Mustafa to K Coetzer, 1 run. 39/0

7.4 R Mustafa to M Cross, 1 run. 38/0

7.3 R Mustafa to M Cross, No run. 37/0

7.2 R Mustafa to M Cross, No run. 37/0

7.1 R Mustafa to M Cross, No run. 37/0

6.6 M Naveed to K Coetzer, 2 runs. 37/0

6.5 M Naveed to K Coetzer, No run. 35/0

6.4 M Naveed to K Coetzer, No run. 35/0

6.3 M Naveed to K Coetzer, No run. 35/0

6.2 M Naveed to M Cross, 1 run. 35/0

6.1 M Naveed to M Cross, No run. 34/0

5.6 A Raza to K Coetzer, No run. 34/0

5.5 A Raza to K Coetzer, No run. 34/0

5.4 A Raza to M Cross, 1 run. 34/0

5.3 A Raza to M Cross, No run. 33/0

5.2 A Raza to M Cross, No run. 33/0

5.1 A Raza to M Cross, No run. 33/0

4.6 M Naveed to M Cross, 1 run. 33/0

4.5 M Naveed to M Cross, No run. 32/0

4.4 M Naveed to M Cross, No run. 32/0

4.3 M Naveed to K Coetzer, 1 run. 32/0

4.2 M Naveed to M Cross, 1 run. 31/0

4.1 M Naveed to M Cross, FOUR. 30/0

3.6 Z Khan to K Coetzer, SIX. 26/0

3.5 Z Khan to K Coetzer, No run. 20/0

3.4 Z Khan to K Coetzer, FOUR. 20/0

3.3 Z Khan to K Coetzer, FOUR. 16/0

3.2 Z Khan to K Coetzer, No run. 12/0

3.1 Z Khan to K Coetzer, 2 runs. 12/0

2.6 M Naveed to M Cross, No run. 10/0

2.5 M Naveed to M Cross, No run. 10/0

2.4 M Naveed to M Cross, No run. 10/0

2.3 M Naveed to M Cross, FOUR. 10/0

2.2 M Naveed to M Cross, No run. 6/0

2.1 M Naveed to K Coetzer, 1 run. 6/0

1.6 Z Khan to M Cross, FOUR. 5/0

1.5 Z Khan to M Cross, No run. 1/0

1.4 Z Khan to M Cross, No run. 1/0

1.3 Z Khan to M Cross, No run. 1/0

1.2 Z Khan to M Cross, No run. 1/0

1.1 Z Khan to M Cross, No run. 1/0

0.6 M Naveed to K Coetzer, No run. 1/0

0.5 M Naveed to K Coetzer, No run. 1/0

0.4 M Naveed to K Coetzer, No run. 1/0

0.3 M Naveed to K Coetzer, No run. 1/0

0.2 M Naveed to K Coetzer, No run. 1/0

0.1 M Naveed to M Cross, 1 run. 1/0

