Live Cricket Score, ICC World Cup Qualifier, West Indies vs Afghanistan, Super Sixes Match 1 in Harare: Mujeeb Restricts WI to 197/8

Preview:
At the start of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018, a match-up between Windies and Afghanistan would have been considered a clash between the tournament favourites. But the opening match of the Super Sixes stage will have one of the strongest team in the competition take on a team that has just about made it to this round. Afghanistan won only one game in the league stage: a six-wicket win against Nepal. Coming into the Super Sixes carrying no points, they cannot afford to lose any matches. They have blown hot and cold in the league stages and have had to deal with some tough losses because their batting and bowling did not click together. Barring Mohammad Nabi (215 runs at 53.75) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (9 wickets at 16.22), not many Afghanistan players have been among the runs and wickets. Batting lapses hurt their chances in the games against Zimbabwe, where they lost 6/38 in 16.1 overs, and Hong Kong, where the collapse was 5/62 in 11 overs. It is an area they need to address. They will be bolstered by the return of wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Shahzad, who was suspended for two games owing to a breach of ICC's Code of Conduct after Afghanistan's narrow two-run defeat to Zimbabwe. The bowlers have done a reasonably good job, but will have to be at their best against a formidable line-up that contains Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis and Marlon Samuels. Windies, meanwhile, have enjoyed a strong run to the Super Sixes, with several players contributing in each match. While consistency among the batsmen has been an issue, the team will be pleased that someone has always put their hand up and gone on to get a big score. Gayle and Shimron Hetmyer hit centuries in their opening game against the United Arab Emirates and took them to 357/4, a steely 99* by captain Jason Holder helped the team bounce back from 58/4 and chase down 201 against Papua New Guinea, Rovman Powell hit his maiden one-day international century against Ireland, while an unbeaten 73 by Marlon Samuels in the last game against the Netherlands helped make it four in four. Backing that has been excellent fielding, especially against the Netherlands in the final group game.
Playing XIs:
Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shenwari, Mohammad Nabi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan(c), Gulbadin Naib, Dawlat Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Marlon Samuels, Shai Hope(w), Jason Holder(c), Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Nikita Miller
Commentary (Afghanistan innings)
3.6 K Paul to M Shahzad, 1 run. 17/1
3.5 K Paul to M Shahzad, No run. 16/1
3.4 K Paul to M Shahzad, 2 runs. 16/1
3.3 K Paul to M Shahzad, No run. 14/1
3.2 K Paul to M Shahzad, Shahzad shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 14/1
3.1 K Paul to M Shahzad, The batsman gets an inside edge and the ball hits him on the pads. 14/1
2.6 J Holder to R Shah, Edge and in the gap. Holder serves this around off. Shah pokes at it and gets a thick edge to it. The ball flies between the fielder at gully and the slip cordon towards the third man region. The fielder from the deep runs to his left and makes a good stop to restrict it to two. 14/1
2.5 J Holder to R Shah, Shah leans forward and solidly defends it. 12/1
2.4 J Holder to R Shah, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 12/1
2.3 J Holder to R Shah, Played to the point fielder by Shah. 12/1
2.2 J Holder to R Shah, Follows it up with a ball in line of the stumps, Shah watchfully defends it. 12/1
2.2 J Holder to R Shah, Wide. Too many extras already from Windies. Another one down the leg side for the umpire to signal a wide. 12/1
2.1 J Holder to R Shah, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 11/1
1.6 K Paul to R Shah, Outside off, Shah guides this to third man for one. 11/1
1.5 K Paul to R Shah, Length around off, Shah defends this with a straight bat. 10/1
1.4 K Paul to R Shah, Outside off, Shah fails to put bat on ball. 10/1
1.4 K Paul to R Shah, Wide! Fourth wide in just the second over. Down the leg side again. Shai Hope moves to his left and collects it. 10/1
1.3 K Paul to R Shah, Makes him play at it. Bowls this in line of the stumps, Shah blocks it. 9/1
1.2 K Paul to R Shah, Outside off, Shah lets it go to the keeper. 9/1
Rahmat Shah is the next man in.
1.1 K Paul to J Ahmadi, OUT! First legal ball and first international wicket for Keemo Paul. What a way to press the restart button after starting by spraying one wide outside off. Serves this a tad fuller and the ball jags back in after pitching. Ahmadi is late in his defense and the ball goes on to hit his pad. After a strong appeal the umpire decides to raise his finger. The Afghans lose their first wicket in the second over itself. 9/1
1.1 K Paul to J Ahmadi, Wide! Paul starts by bowling it wide outside off. Easy leave for Ahmadi. 9/0
Keemo Paul will bowl from the other end.
0.6 J Holder to M Shahzad, Back of a length, outside off, Shahzad blocks this from within his crease. 8/0
0.5 J Holder to M Shahzad, Better line from Holder. Gets this in line of the stumps and Shahzad blocks this. 8/0
0.5 J Holder to M Shahzad, Wide. Shahzad tries flicking a ball that is down the leg side. The umpire signals another wide. 8/0
0.5 J Holder to M Shahzad, Wide. The ball is down the leg side but the batsman still goes after it. The umpire has signalled a wide. 7/0
0.4 J Holder to M Shahzad, FOUR! Something you will expect from Shahzad up front. Back of a length ball, Shahzad flat bats this over the bowler's head for the first boundary. 6/0
0.3 J Holder to J Ahmadi, Length around off, the ball gets an edge and flies past wide of the slip cordon as they pick up a run. 2/0
0.2 J Holder to M Shahzad, Short ball, Shahzad pulls it to square leg to get off the mark. 1/0
0.1 J Holder to M Shahzad, Starts off with a length ball just outside the off stump, Shahzad shoulders arms to it to let the keeper collect it. 0/0