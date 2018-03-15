Live Cricket Score, ICC World Cup Qualifier, West Indies vs Afghanistan, Super Sixes Match 1 in Harare: Mujeeb Restricts WI to 197/8

Afghanistan cricket team (Getty Images)

Commentary (Afghanistan innings)

3.6 K Paul to M Shahzad, 1 run. 17/1

3.5 K Paul to M Shahzad, No run. 16/1

3.4 K Paul to M Shahzad, 2 runs. 16/1

3.3 K Paul to M Shahzad, No run. 14/1

3.2 K Paul to M Shahzad, Shahzad shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 14/1

3.1 K Paul to M Shahzad, The batsman gets an inside edge and the ball hits him on the pads. 14/1

2.6 J Holder to R Shah, Edge and in the gap. Holder serves this around off. Shah pokes at it and gets a thick edge to it. The ball flies between the fielder at gully and the slip cordon towards the third man region. The fielder from the deep runs to his left and makes a good stop to restrict it to two. 14/1

2.5 J Holder to R Shah, Shah leans forward and solidly defends it. 12/1

2.4 J Holder to R Shah, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 12/1

2.3 J Holder to R Shah, Played to the point fielder by Shah. 12/1

2.2 J Holder to R Shah, Follows it up with a ball in line of the stumps, Shah watchfully defends it. 12/1

2.2 J Holder to R Shah, Wide. Too many extras already from Windies. Another one down the leg side for the umpire to signal a wide. 12/1

2.1 J Holder to R Shah, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 11/1

1.6 K Paul to R Shah, Outside off, Shah guides this to third man for one. 11/1

1.5 K Paul to R Shah, Length around off, Shah defends this with a straight bat. 10/1

1.4 K Paul to R Shah, Outside off, Shah fails to put bat on ball. 10/1

1.4 K Paul to R Shah, Wide! Fourth wide in just the second over. Down the leg side again. Shai Hope moves to his left and collects it. 10/1

1.3 K Paul to R Shah, Makes him play at it. Bowls this in line of the stumps, Shah blocks it. 9/1

1.2 K Paul to R Shah, Outside off, Shah lets it go to the keeper. 9/1

Rahmat Shah is the next man in.

1.1 K Paul to J Ahmadi, OUT! First legal ball and first international wicket for Keemo Paul. What a way to press the restart button after starting by spraying one wide outside off. Serves this a tad fuller and the ball jags back in after pitching. Ahmadi is late in his defense and the ball goes on to hit his pad. After a strong appeal the umpire decides to raise his finger. The Afghans lose their first wicket in the second over itself. 9/1

1.1 K Paul to J Ahmadi, Wide! Paul starts by bowling it wide outside off. Easy leave for Ahmadi. 9/0

Keemo Paul will bowl from the other end.

0.6 J Holder to M Shahzad, Back of a length, outside off, Shahzad blocks this from within his crease. 8/0

0.5 J Holder to M Shahzad, Better line from Holder. Gets this in line of the stumps and Shahzad blocks this. 8/0

0.5 J Holder to M Shahzad, Wide. Shahzad tries flicking a ball that is down the leg side. The umpire signals another wide. 8/0

0.5 J Holder to M Shahzad, Wide. The ball is down the leg side but the batsman still goes after it. The umpire has signalled a wide. 7/0

0.4 J Holder to M Shahzad, FOUR! Something you will expect from Shahzad up front. Back of a length ball, Shahzad flat bats this over the bowler's head for the first boundary. 6/0

0.3 J Holder to J Ahmadi, Length around off, the ball gets an edge and flies past wide of the slip cordon as they pick up a run. 2/0

0.2 J Holder to M Shahzad, Short ball, Shahzad pulls it to square leg to get off the mark. 1/0

0.1 J Holder to M Shahzad, Starts off with a length ball just outside the off stump, Shahzad shoulders arms to it to let the keeper collect it. 0/0

First Published: March 15, 2018, 12:54 PM IST