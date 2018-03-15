Live Cricket Score, ICC World Cup Qualifier, West Indies vs Afghanistan, Super Sixes Match 1 in Harare: Samuels, Hope Steady Ship

Marlon Samuels. (Getty Images)

Commentary (West Indies innings)

28.2 M Nabi to M Samuels, 1 run. 97/3

28.1 M Nabi to S Hope, Darts this on the pads of Hope. He flicks this to square leg for one. 96/3

Mohammad Nabi comes back to bowl.

27.6 S Ashraf to S Hope, Drifting into Hope who flicks it away for a run to end the over. Spin from both ends are making Windies struggle to make runs. 95/3

27.5 S Ashraf to S Hope, Pitched up, Hope gets forward and drives it to covers. 94/3

27.4 S Ashraf to S Hope, Around off, Hope gives it to the fielder at point. 94/3

27.3 S Ashraf to S Hope, Tossed up, hope pushes this for the cover fielder to collect. 94/3

27.2 S Ashraf to S Hope, Outside off, Hope plays it to point. 94/3

27.1 S Ashraf to M Samuels, That's more like it. Good intent shown by Samuels. Comes down the track and hits it to long on for a run. 94/3

26.6 R Khan to S Hope, LOUD LBW SHOUT! But the umpire remains unmoved. Is this out though? Looks like it to the naked eye, but maybe, just maybe, the impact is just outside the line of off stump. It's so close though. It's the googly again, around off, catches Hope by surprise who moves across to defend. Is caught on the pads and the Afghans go up in a loud appeal. Deary me... have to feel for the umpire. Has only a split second to make the call and the margin is so less. Hope survives, that's the end of the over. 93/3

26.5 R Khan to M Samuels, Googly from the leggie, it's punched to long off. One more run to the total. 93/3

26.4 R Khan to S Hope, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. They pick up a single. 92/3

26.4 R Khan to S Hope, Wide! Darted well outside off, turning away, goes across the tramline and so, the umpire signals a wide. 91/3

26.3 R Khan to M Samuels, Full and spinning away, nice loop on it, eased back down to long off. Single taken. 90/3

26.2 R Khan to S Hope, Looped right up there, just around off, Hope drives it down the ground for a single. 89/3

26.1 R Khan to S Hope, Full and outside off, driven off the outer half square on the off side. 88/3

25.6 S Ashraf to M Samuels, Defended off the front foot by Samuels presenting the full face of the bat. 88/3

25.5 S Ashraf to S Hope, The batsman drives this through the covers. 88/3

25.4 S Ashraf to M Samuels, After too many dot balls, Samuels dances down and looks to loft this one. The ball gets a thick edge and goes towards wide third man. They manage to come back for the third run. 87/3

25.3 S Ashraf to M Samuels, Samuels has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 84/3

25.2 S Ashraf to S Hope, Hope cuts it through point and moves to the other end. 84/3

25.1 S Ashraf to S Hope, Hope defends this from within the crease. 83/3

24.6 R Khan to M Samuels, Outside off, Samuels plays this to the point region. 83/3

24.5 R Khan to M Samuels, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. 82/3

24.4 R Khan to M Samuels, In line of the stumps, hope hits it back to the bowler. 83/3

24.3 R Khan to M Samuels, Hope cuts this from the outer half of the bat to the point fielder. 83/3

24.2 R Khan to M Samuels, Around off, Samuels strides forward and looks to drive this but gets an inside edge to it. The ball goes past the leg pole and towards fine leg. They cross for two. 83/3

24.1 R Khan to S Hope, Pitched up ball, Hope drives this through mid of for a single. 81/3

23.6 S Ashraf to M Samuels, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 80/3

23.5 S Ashraf to M Samuels, Short ball, in line of the stumps, Samuels dances down the track and blocks this again. 80/3

23.4 S Ashraf to M Samuels, Around off, Samuels blocks this. 80/3

23.3 S Ashraf to M Samuels, Samuels defends this getting behind the ball. 80/3

23.2 S Ashraf to M Samuels, Slower through the air again, Samuels gets to the pitch of the ball and hits it through mid on for a couple of runs. 80/3

23.1 S Ashraf to M Samuels, Tossed up, Samuels dances down but decides to block it. 78/3

22.6 R Khan to S Hope, Quicker ball, Hope covers his stumps, and blocks this. 78/3

22.5 R Khan to M Samuels, The batsman has driven it through mid off. The batsmen have run through for a single. 78/3

22.4 R Khan to M Samuels, Darts this outside off again, Marlon cannot find the gap this time. Gives it to the point fielder. 77/3

22.3 R Khan to S Hope, Outside off, Hope cuts it through backward point for a run. 77/3

22.2 R Khan to S Hope, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 76/3

22.1 R Khan to S Hope, Starts off with a googly. hope fails to put bat on ball. 76/3

Rashid Khan to finally bowl his first over.

21.6 S Ashraf to M Samuels, FOUR! Asharf kept it tight until this time. Over pitches this and Samuels hits it back of the bowler along the turf for a boundary. 76/3

21.5 S Ashraf to S Hope, The batsman has played the square drive. One run added to the total. 72/3

21.4 S Ashraf to S Hope, Hope drives it superbly to covers. 71/3

21.3 S Ashraf to S Hope, Outside off, hope cuts it to backward point. The ball goes through the hands of the fielder stationed there and they pick up two runs. 71/3

21.2 S Ashraf to S Hope, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 69/3

21.1 S Ashraf to S Hope, Quicker one in line of the stumps, Hope defends it. 69/3

20.6 Ur Rahman to S Hope, Floats it up outside off, driven through mid on to keep strike. 69/3

20.5 Ur Rahman to M Samuels, Stays back, waits for the ball to come before punching it to long off. One more run added to the scoreboard. 68/3

20.4 Ur Rahman to S Hope, Dropped short, allows Hope to go back and pull it along the ground to deep square leg for a single. 67/3

20.3 Ur Rahman to S Hope, Quicker one and it's the off break this time. Hope can't pick him and as a result gets caught on the pads. Luckily for him, it was going down leg. 66/3

20.2 Ur Rahman to S Hope, Turning away after landing around off, Shai Hope opens the face and dabs it to point. 66/3

20.1 Ur Rahman to S Hope, Straighter one on off, Hope shuffles across and defends after getting behind the line. 66/3

19.6 S Ashraf to M Samuels, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. maiden over for Ashraf. 66/3

19.5 S Ashraf to M Samuels, Straighter one, Samuels gets forward and blocks it. The players appeal but this time the umpire notices the inside edge. 66/3

19.4 S Ashraf to M Samuels, Samuels has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 66/3

19.3 S Ashraf to M Samuels, Marlon punches this to covers for nothing. 66/3

19.2 S Ashraf to M Samuels, Outside off, Samuels cuts it to the fielder at point. 66/3

19.1 S Ashraf to M Samuels, The batsman gets an inside edge and the ball hits him on the pads. 66/3

18.6 Ur Rahman to S Hope, Floated ball, Hope drives it superbly to covers. 66/3

18.5 Ur Rahman to S Hope, Hope flicks this to the square leg fielder to collect. 66/3

18.4 Ur Rahman to S Hope, Outside off, Hope cuts it to the point fielder. 66/3

18.3 Ur Rahman to S Hope, Driven towards mid on. 66/3

18.2 Ur Rahman to M Samuels, Outside off, Samuels gets an edge on the off side and they pick up one more. 66/3

18.1 Ur Rahman to S Hope, Toosed up, Hope gets forward and pushes this through covers for a run. 65/3

Mujeeb Ur Rahman comes back into the attack.

17.6 S Ashraf to M Samuels, Marlon drives this to mid off to end the over. 64/3

17.5 S Ashraf to M Samuels, NOT OUT! Tossed up, outside off. Samuels gets low and goes for the big drive. He misses it and the keeper takes the bails off in a flash. Keeper appeals and the square leg umpire is not sure as he takes it up. However, on seeing the replays, Samuels has brought his back foot back in time. 64/3

Another stumping appeal has been taken up. Looks like Samuels has brought his back foot in time. Let's see...

17.4 S Ashraf to M Samuels, Driven towards the mid off region. 64/3

17.3 S Ashraf to S Hope, Hope drives this through the covers. One run added to the total. 64/3

17.2 S Ashraf to S Hope, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 63/3

17.1 S Ashraf to S Hope, Slower through the air, Hope gets behind the ball and defends it. 63/3

16.6 M Nabi to S Hope, Around off, Hope eases it on the off side to retain strike. 63/3

16.5 M Nabi to S Hope, Floated ball, in line of the stumps, Hope blocks it. 62/3

16.4 M Nabi to M Samuels, Short again, Samuels pushes it down the ground to rotate strike. 62/3

16.3 M Nabi to S Hope, Tossed up, Hope plays it through mid on for one more. 61/3

16.2 M Nabi to S Hope, Hope shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 60/3

16.1 M Nabi to M Samuels, Short ball, Samuels punches this on the off side for one. 60/3

Mohammad Nabi gets a change of ends.

15.6 S Ashraf to S Hope, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 59/3

15.5 S Ashraf to M Samuels, Samuels hits this to mid-wicket and quickly moves to the other end. Rashid Khan collects it and quickly gets rid of it. Goes for a direct hit at the bowler's end but misses. Single completed. 59/3

15.4 S Ashraf to M Samuels, Played to the point region by Samuels. 58/3

15.3 S Ashraf to M Samuels, Marlon plays this to mid on. 58/3

15.2 S Ashraf to M Samuels, Tossed up, Samuels gets his front foot ahead and blocks it. 58/3

15.1 S Ashraf to S Hope, Gives this some air, Hope drives it through covers for a run. 58/3

Sharafuddin Ashraf to roll his arm now.

Drinks break!

14.6 G Naib to S Hope, Guided down to third man, rather comfortably and the over ends with a single. 57/3

14.5 G Naib to S Hope, Quite far away outside off, no shot offered on this occasion. 56/3

14.4 G Naib to S Hope, Shaping away from around off, some movement off the seam as Hope looks to run it down with an open face. Misses as he's beaten past the outside edge. 56/3

14.3 G Naib to M Samuels, Low dipping full toss outside off, hit through the covers. One more run taken. 56/3

14.2 G Naib to S Hope, Fuller in length and outside off, driven through covers for one. 55/3

14.1 G Naib to S Hope, Short and wide outside off, Hope cracks this straight to point. Najibullah there has a shy at the bowler's end and scores a direct hit. Powerful throw, the middle stump went for a long cartwheel. 54/3

13.6 M Nabi to M Samuels, Tossed up, Marlon covers his timber and blocks it. Maiden over from Nabi. 54/3

13.5 M Nabi to M Samuels, Samuels plays this to the fielder at mid on to collect. 54/3

13.4 M Nabi to M Samuels, Samuels defends this in his crease. 54/3

13.3 M Nabi to M Samuels, Marlon shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 54/3

13.2 M Nabi to M Samuels, Samuels cuts this to the fielder at point. 54/3

13.1 M Nabi to M Samuels, Samuels gets an inside edge trying play it on the off side. The ball hits him on the pads. 54/3

12.6 G Naib to S Hope, Outside off, Hope leaves it alone. 54/3

12.6 G Naib to S Hope, Wide. The ball is way outside the off stump, easy leave for the batsman. The umpire signals a wide. 54/3

Shai Hope strides out to the center.

12.5 G Naib to M Samuels, OUT! Evin Lewis is a goner! And it's all due to some excellent work from Najibullah Zadran. Outside off, Samuels cuts it to backward point and responds to his partner's call. Lewis doesn't run in a straight line and almost loses hope. Zadran moves to his left and hits the timber. Lewis is nowhere close to the crease and has to continue walking to the hut. Big wicket this for the men in blue as Lewis can be dangerous later on. 53/3

12.4 G Naib to M Samuels, Pitched up, Samuels hits this hard through covers for a brace. 53/2

12.3 G Naib to M Samuels, Outside off, chooses to leave the ball. 51/2

12.2 G Naib to M Samuels, Slow ball outside off, Samuels tries to slap this on the off side but only manages to get a bottom edge to the keeper. 51/2

12.1 G Naib to E Lewis, Short ball, Lewis pulls this through mid-wicket for just one. 51/2

11.6 M Nabi to M Samuels, Just short. Was in the air for a brief period but fell short of the fielder at cover. Samuels went a little early into the cover drive and almost got caught out. 50/2

11.5 M Nabi to M Samuels, Shorter in length and outside off, cut away square on the off side for two more. 50/2

11.4 M Nabi to M Samuels, Makes connection this time, width offered outside off, it's run down towards third man for a couple. 48/2

11.3 M Nabi to M Samuels, Bit quicker through the air, outside off, Samuels is beaten for pace as he looks to cut this away. 46/2

11.2 M Nabi to M Samuels, Straighter one outside off, played to point by Samuels for no run. 46/2

Marlon Samuels is the next batsman in.

11.1 M Nabi to S Hetmyer, OUT! Mohammad Nabi strikes gold with his very first ball of the game! What a moment. But, there's an inside edge which the umpire has missed. Oh, how Hetmyer would have liked the review here. Nabi comes from around the wicket and gives it some nice flight around off, it comes in with the drift and catches the front pad of the batsman. Loud shout and the appeal goes up. He looks disappointed and the replays rolling in show why. There's an inside edge before the ball hit the pad. In any case, Afghanistan rejoice. This is a big moment for Mohammad Nabi as well, he becomes the first Afghan player to reach 100 ODI wickets. Superb achievement. 46/2

Mohammad Nabi to bowl from the other end.

10.6 G Naib to E Lewis, Targeting the top of off stump, Lewis positions himself perfectly behind the line and blocks it out with a straight blade. 46/1

10.6 G Naib to E Lewis, Wide! Angling down the leg side, the batsman looks to get some bat on it but misses. 46/1

10.5 G Naib to S Hetmyer, Outside off on a good length, dabbed to point for an easy run. 45/1

10.4 G Naib to S Hetmyer, Straying on the pads, Shimron works it to the left of mid-wicket, but the fielder is quick to get to the ball. 44/1

10.3 G Naib to E Lewis, Another short ball, another pull. This time to deep backward square leg. One run taken. 44/1

10.2 G Naib to E Lewis, Just ahead of a length, outside off, Lewis checks his drive while playing it in front of cover. 43/1

10.1 G Naib to S Hetmyer, Short ball banged in from around the wicket, angling in, Hetmyer pulls it away to deep mid-wicket for a single. 43/1

Gulbadin Naib will bowl his first over.

Powerplay two has been signalled by the umpire. A maximum of four fielders can now be outside the 30-yard circle till the 40th over.

9.6 Ur Rahman to E Lewis, Flat and short, Lewis cuts this to the deep point for two runs. 42/1

9.5 Ur Rahman to E Lewis, Lewis flicks this to square leg. 40/1

9.4 Ur Rahman to E Lewis, Tossed up, Lewis plays this to mid on. 40/1

9.3 Ur Rahman to S Hetmyer, Driven through mid off by the batsman. One run added to the total. 40/1

9.2 Ur Rahman to S Hetmyer, FOUR! Elegantly done by Hetmyer. Outside off, Shimron opens the face of the bat and plays it to third man for a boundary. 39/1

9.1 Ur Rahman to S Hetmyer, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. 35/1

8.6 D Zadran to E Lewis, Outside off, Lewis fails to put bat on ball. 35/1

8.5 D Zadran to E Lewis, FOUR! Almost chops it on! Around off, too close to cut. Lewis goes on his back foot and tries to slap this through the offside. The ball takes the inside edge, goes past the off pole and races away to the fine leg boundary. 35/1

8.4 D Zadran to E Lewis, FOUR! Good looking short from Lewis. Back of a length ball, Lewis whips this through mid-wicket for a boundary. 31/1

8.3 D Zadran to E Lewis, Lewis drives this superbly to covers. 27/1

8.2 D Zadran to S Hetmyer, Outside off, Hetmyer cuts it to third man for one. 27/1

8.1 D Zadran to S Hetmyer, Short ball, Hetmyer pulls it to the fielder at mid-wicket. 26/1

7.6 Ur Rahman to E Lewis, FOUR! Much needed for the Windies. Mujeeb bowls this on leg, Lewis gets in position and places it between square leg and short fine leg for a boundary. 26/1

7.6 Ur Rahman to E Lewis, Wide. The ball is way wide on the leg side but the batsman still goes after it. Wide signalled by the umpire. 22/1

7.5 Ur Rahman to S Hetmyer, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. One run added to the total. 21/1

7.4 Ur Rahman to S Hetmyer, Hetmyer shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 20/1

7.3 Ur Rahman to S Hetmyer, Tossed up, Hetmyer flicks it through mid-wicket for a couple of runs. 20/1

7.2 Ur Rahman to S Hetmyer, Outside off, Hetmyer gets beaten as he plays along the wrong line. 18/1

7.1 Ur Rahman to S Hetmyer, Driven through mid-off by Hetmyer. 18/1

6.6 D Zadran to E Lewis, ANOTHER PEACH! Outside off, swings away from Lewis and he is beaten once more trying to block it. 18/1

6.5 D Zadran to E Lewis, Great bowling from Zadran. He is making Lewis play at these. Another teasing ball around off, Lewis looks to fiddle with it but gets beaten. The ball goes to the keeper and the players go up in unison. There was a sound but that must have been of the bat hitting the thigh-pad flap. 18/1

6.4 D Zadran to E Lewis, Outside off, Lewis shoulders arms to this one. 18/1

6.3 D Zadran to E Lewis, Outside off, moves away from Lewis who tries going hard at it. He misses his cut and the ball settles in the gloves of Shai Hope. 18/1

6.2 D Zadran to S Hetmyer, Leg bye. On the pads of Hetmyer, he looks to work it on its way but misses it. The ball hits his pad and goes on the leg side as they steal a run. 18/1

6.1 D Zadran to S Hetmyer, Length around off, Hetmyer taps it in front of him. 17/1

5.6 Ur Rahman to E Lewis, Floats this around off, the ball spins into Lewis and hits him on the thigh pad as he tries to whip it. 17/1

5.5 Ur Rahman to E Lewis, Pushed towards covers by Lewis. 17/1

5.4 Ur Rahman to E Lewis, Tossed up, Lewis watchfully blocks it. 17/1

5.3 Ur Rahman to E Lewis, Evin has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 17/1

5.2 Ur Rahman to E Lewis, Short ball, Lewis goes for the pull but misses it. 17/1

5.1 Ur Rahman to E Lewis, Lewis plays this to mid-wicket. 17/1

4.6 D Zadran to S Hetmyer, Well left. It's slanting across on a good length, Hetmyer watches the ball till the last second before letting it be. 17/1

4.5 D Zadran to S Hetmyer, Fullish in length this time, on the fourth stump line, a firm punch offered to mid off by the batsman. 17/1

4.4 D Zadran to S Hetmyer, Moves a step across to this one, defends it with a closed face towards mid-wicket. 17/1

4.3 D Zadran to E Lewis, Banged in short again, once more quite close to the off stick, Lewis is on his toes to cut it away but gets it off the bottom edge on the leg side for a single. 17/1

4.2 D Zadran to S Hetmyer, Gets it in the gap. It's on the shorter side of the length close to off, Hetmyer with an angled bat cuts it past point and comes back for the third due to some good running. 16/1

4.1 D Zadran to S Hetmyer, Serves it on a good length, well outside the line of off stump, Hetmyer prods forward and shoulders arms to it. 13/1

3.6 Ur Rahman to E Lewis, NOT OUT! Outside off, Lewis goes for the sweep and loses his balance in doing so. The keeper removes the bails but Evin has not raised his foot. The replays confirm that. 13/1

A stumping appeal has been referred. Lewis has just lost his balance trying to sweep. He looks confident though.

3.5 Ur Rahman to E Lewis, Another wrong 'un. Lewis is beaten outside his off stump. 13/1

3.4 Ur Rahman to E Lewis, Evin has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 13/1

3.3 Ur Rahman to S Hetmyer, Driven towards the mid off region. The batsmen have run through for a single. Hetmyer gets off the mark. 13/1

Shimron Hetmyer walks in next.

3.2 Ur Rahman to C Gayle, OUT! What a brilliant piece of bowling! The 16-year old has just managed to fox the big man. Darts this on middle and leg, Gayle doesn't read the googly and plays the wrong line. The ball goes past his outside edge and removes the off stump from its root. Afghanistan get the big fish. Just the start they were looking for. 12/1

3.1 Ur Rahman to E Lewis, Lewis drives this through mid off, they pick up a run. 12/0

2.6 D Zadran to C Gayle, On the legs of Chris, and the ball hits him low on the pads. 11/0

2.5 D Zadran to C Gayle, Outside off, Gayle looks to flirt with it but gets beaten. 11/0

2.4 D Zadran to C Gayle, Short ball, Gayle goes for the pull but misses it completely. 11/0

2.3 D Zadran to E Lewis, Lewis works it down the leg side. One run added to the total. 11/0

2.2 D Zadran to E Lewis, Follows it up with a yorker. Lewis digs it out in time. 10/0

2.1 D Zadran to E Lewis, FOUR! Edged and away! There was a second slip in the first over and he has been removed for this one. Had he been there, this would have been a simple catch for him. Serves this around off, Lewis pokes at it and the ball races away to the third man region for a boundary. 10/0

1.6 Ur Rahman to C Gayle, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 6/0

1.5 Ur Rahman to E Lewis, Pitched up, Lewis eases this through mid on for a run. 6/0

1.4 Ur Rahman to E Lewis, Great ball. Gets sharp turn on it. Pitches this around off and spins back into Lewis, catching him on the pads. Strong appeal from the bowlers but the umpire stays put. 5/0

1.3 Ur Rahman to E Lewis, Better length from Mujeeb, in line of the stumps and Lewis blocks it. 5/0

Third umpire has been referred for a run out appeal. Looks like the batsman has made his crease as no Afghan player looks interested.

1.2 Ur Rahman to E Lewis, Short ball again, Lewis pushes this through mid on for a brace. Gayle strolls to make his ground and the bowler has managed to take the bails out at the non-striker's end. The umpire goes up but the big man is comfortably in. 5/0

1.2 Ur Rahman to E Lewis, Wide. The ball is down the leg side but the batsman still goes after it. The umpire has signalled a wide. 3/0

1.1 Ur Rahman to E Lewis, Short ball, Lewis rocks back and taps it on the off side. 2/0

Mujeeb Ur Rahman will bowl from the other end.

0.6 D Zadran to C Gayle, Length ball in line of the stumps, Gayle defends this with a straight bat. Good start for Zadran just two off the first over. 2/0

0.5 D Zadran to E Lewis, Back of a length again, Lewis punches this on the off side for his first run. 2/0

0.4 D Zadran to E Lewis, Back of a length delivery, Lewis goes on his back foot and blocks it. 1/0

0.3 D Zadran to C Gayle, Pitched just ahead of that good length area. Gayle looks to flick this on the on side but gets a leading edge to it. The ball goes to the deep point area and they pick up their first run of the day. 1/0

0.2 D Zadran to C Gayle, Length around off, Gayle watchfully defends it. 0/0

0.1 D Zadran to C Gayle, Starts off with a length ball on that fourth stump line, Gayle doesn't move his feet and the ball just passes his outside edge. Good start for Zadran. 0/0

First Published: March 15, 2018, 12:54 PM IST