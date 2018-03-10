Live Cricket Score, ICC World Cup Qualifier, West Indies vs Ireland in Harare

Jason Holder. (ICC Image)

Commentary (West Indies innings)

The umpires and the players make their way out in the middle. Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis will open for the team in maroon while Ireland will open the bowling with a spinner, Andy McBrine, will roll his arm. A slip in place here we go...

The players are done and dusted with the national anthems. We are not far away now from the start of play.

Windies (Playing XI)- Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope(w), Marlon Samuels, Jason Mohammed, Jason Holder(c), Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Nikita Miller, Kesrick Williams, Devendra Bishoo.

Ireland (Playing XI)- William Porterfield(c), Paul Stirling, Ed Joyce, Andrew Balbirnie, Niall O Brien(w), Kevin O Brien, Gary Wilson, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Boyd Rankin, Tim Murtagh

TOSS - Ireland have won the toss and they elect to bowl first.

Hello and welcome to a clash between the table toppers of group A. The Windies will lock horns with Irland in Zimbabwe. Both the teams are yet o taste defeat in the tournament and they would want the same to continue. Let's hope for an exciting game of cricket.

32.3 G Dockrell to R Powell, 1 run. 129/5

32.2 G Dockrell to R Powell, Fuller on middle, blocked. 128/5

32.1 G Dockrell to J Holder, Flighted delivery around middle and off, pushed towards cover for a single. 128/5

31.6 K O'Brien to J Holder, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single. 127/5

31.5 K O'Brien to J Holder, Ahead of a length outside off, Holder presses forward to defend but fails to get any wood on it. 126/5

31.4 K O'Brien to J Holder, Stays back and stabs it out towards the cover region. 126/5

31.3 K O'Brien to J Holder, Leading edge but safe again! Holder is riding his luck. Good length ball, angling in and holding a bit on the surface, Jason looks to turn it away on the leg side but seems to have closed the bat face early. Gets a leading edge but falls short of the man at cover. 126/5

31.2 K O'Brien to R Powell, Fuller ball on middle, eased down to long on for one. 126/5

31.1 K O'Brien to J Holder, On a length and outside off, punched through cover for a single. 125/5

30.6 G Dockrell to R Powell, The batsman works it down the leg side. 124/5

30.5 G Dockrell to R Powell, Tossed up on off, hit on turning in, Rovman gets down to play the slog sweep but misses and is hit on the body. 124/5

30.4 G Dockrell to R Powell, Full on off, pushed towards cover. 124/5

30.3 G Dockrell to R Powell, Chance of a run out! Tell you what, Holder was gone for all money. Powell goes back and tucks it behind square on the leg side. Holder comes down in search of a single but seeing Kevin O'Brien charge towards the ball, Powell sends his skipper back. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but he misses and even the bowler who was standing behind the stumps to collect the ball fails to gather it. A life for Holder, can he make the most of it? 124/5

30.2 G Dockrell to J Holder, Tossed up on off, driven through covers for a single. 124/5

30.1 G Dockrell to R Powell, Flighted delivery on middle and leg, worked through square leg for a single. 123/5

29.6 K O'Brien to R Powell, Fifth stump line, Powell guides it towards third man for a single. 122/5

29.5 K O'Brien to R Powell, Tucked towards the man at mid-wicket for nothing. 121/5

29.4 K O'Brien to R Powell, SIX! Downtown! Fuller in length and angling in, Powell just lifts it down the ground. Has enough meat as the ball sails over the long on fence for a maximum all the way. 121/5

29.3 K O'Brien to R Powell, Back of a length delivery on middle, defended off the back foot. 115/5

29.2 K O'Brien to J Holder, Stays back and dabs it down to third man for a single. 115/5

29.1 K O'Brien to J Holder, On a good length and outside off, punched towards cover. 114/5

Kevin O'Brien is brought back into the attack.

28.6 G Dockrell to J Holder, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. One run added to the total. 114/5

28.5 G Dockrell to J Holder, FOUR! Poor ball and punished away. Flat outside off and Holder pulls this away to square leg for a boundary. 113/5

28.4 G Dockrell to R Powell, Back of a length ball, Dockrell punches this on the off side to rotate strike. 109/5

28.3 G Dockrell to J Holder, Holder punches this on the off side for a run. 108/5

28.2 G Dockrell to J Holder, Cannot find the gap this time, straight to mid off. 107/5

28.1 G Dockrell to R Powell, Tossed up, Powell drives this through mid off for one. 107/5

27.6 B Rankin to J Holder, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. Just one from the over, superb from Rankin. 106/5

27.5 B Rankin to J Holder, Superb stuff from Boyd! Another one on a similar length, Holder has a tame poke at it and is beaten all ends up. 106/5

27.4 B Rankin to J Holder, In the corridor outside off, Holder tries to push at it and gets beaten again. 106/5

27.3 B Rankin to J Holder, Fuller in length outside off, driven towards the man at mid off. 106/5

27.2 B Rankin to R Powell, Throws his bat at it, gets it off the edge behind point for a single. 106/5

27.1 B Rankin to R Powell, Lovely bowling! Test match line is what you would call it. On a length, in the fifth stump line, Powell pokes and misses. 105/5

26.6 P Stirling to J Holder, Delivers it on a fuller length on middle, worked towards the man at mid-wicket. 105/5

26.5 P Stirling to J Holder, FOUR! Beautiful! Tossed up delivery outside off, Holder leans ahead and creams it through cover for a boundary. 105/5

26.4 P Stirling to J Holder, Fuller and quicker one outside off, Holder tries to play the reverse sweep. Doesn't get it off the meat but enough to beat the keeper and collect a brace. 100 comes up for the Windies. 101/5

26.3 P Stirling to R Powell, The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. One run added to the total. 99/5

26.2 P Stirling to R Powell, Flatter through the air on middle, punched towards silly mid on. 98/5

26.1 P Stirling to R Powell, Tossed up on middle and off, wristed off the back foot towards square leg. 98/5

25.6 B Rankin to J Holder, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 98/5

25.5 B Rankin to R Powell, Fuller and on middle and leg, Powell tries clipping it across the line but gets rapped on the pads as the ball rolls towards square leg. Boyd keeps appealing for an LBW but nothing from the umpire. A leg bye taken. 98/5

25.4 B Rankin to J Holder, Fuller and angling in, JH flicks it through mid-wicket for a single. 97/5

25.3 B Rankin to J Holder, Rankin once again drops it on a back of a length outside off, Holder defends it down comfortably. 96/5

25.2 B Rankin to J Holder, Good length delivery outside off, defended towards the cover fielder. 96/5

25.1 B Rankin to J Holder, Beaten! On a back of a length, just outside off and straightening off the seam. Holder stays back to push it away but there is a bit of extra bounce which nearly takes the outside edge of Jason's bat. 96/5

Boyd Rankin is back on.

24.6 P Stirling to R Powell, The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. 96/5

24.5 P Stirling to R Powell, Powell plays this to mid on. 96/5

24.4 P Stirling to J Holder, DROPPED! Stirling has put down a low caught and bowled. Darts this in line of the stumps and Holder just chips this to the bowler. Paul gets low but just couldn't get his hands to the ball which then goes near mid off and they cross. 96/5

24.3 P Stirling to J Holder, Holder works this down the leg side. 95/5

24.2 P Stirling to R Powell, Short ball, Powell pulls this behind square for a run. 95/5

Paul Stirling to roll his arm now.

24.1 P Stirling to J Holder, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single. 94/5

23.6 G Dockrell to R Powell, Driven through the covers by Powell. Good over for the Irish. 93/5

23.5 G Dockrell to R Powell, Powell defends with outside his off stump. 93/5

23.4 G Dockrell to R Powell, Powell hits it back to the bowler. 93/5

23.3 G Dockrell to R Powell, Powell defends this covers his stumps. 93/5

23.2 G Dockrell to R Powell, Powell has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 93/5

23.1 G Dockrell to J Holder, Punched off the back foot by the batsman. One run added to the total. 93/5

22.6 A McBrine to J Holder, The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single. 92/5

22.5 A McBrine to R Powell, Fuller in length, Powell sweeps and they quickly run through for a run near short fine leg. 91/5

22.4 A McBrine to R Powell, Front foot defense from Powell. 90/5

22.3 A McBrine to R Powell, Powell plays this to mid-wicket. 90/5

22.2 A McBrine to R Powell, Powell rocks onto the backfoot and punches the ball. 90/5

22.1 A McBrine to R Powell, The batsman works it down the leg side. 90/5

21.6 G Dockrell to R Powell, Driven through mid off by the batsman. They pick up a single. 90/5

21.5 G Dockrell to R Powell, Played to the point region by the batsman. 89/5

21.4 G Dockrell to R Powell, Fires it on the pads, worked towards short fine leg. 89/5

21.3 G Dockrell to J Holder, Flatter outside off, Holder drives it towards point. The fielder there misfields and concedes a run. 89/5

21.2 G Dockrell to R Powell, The arm ball on middle, Powell tries to defend but gets it off the inner half through mid-wicket for a run. 88/5

21.1 G Dockrell to R Powell, Tosses it up on off, driven to covers. 87/5

20.6 A McBrine to R Powell, The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single. 87/5

20.6 A McBrine to R Powell, Down the leg side and the umpire signals a wide. 86/5

20.5 A McBrine to R Powell, Flatter and also turning into the batsman. Powell tries to nudge it around the corner but fails to do so as the ball hits him on the pads. 85/5

20.4 A McBrine to J Holder, Eases it down to long on for a run. 85/5

20.3 A McBrine to J Holder, Shorter in length outside off, turning back in. Flicked to mid-wicket. 84/5

20.2 A McBrine to J Holder, Tosses it up on off, worked back to the bowler. 84/5

20.1 A McBrine to J Holder, Comes down the track and strokes it back to the bowler. 84/5

19.6 G Dockrell to R Powell, Good over from Dockrell, just the one from it. Another solid block. 84/5

19.5 G Dockrell to R Powell, Defended off the front foot by Powell presenting the full face of the bat. 84/5

19.4 G Dockrell to R Powell, Solid defense from Powell. 84/5

19.3 G Dockrell to R Powell, Powell has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 84/5

19.2 G Dockrell to J Holder, Holder drives this through covers to move to the other end. 84/5

19.1 G Dockrell to J Holder, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 83/5

18.6 A McBrine to R Powell, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 83/5

Rovman Powell is the next man in.

18.5 A McBrine to S Hetmyer, OUT! Soft dismissal. Tossed up ball, McBrine wanted Hetmyer to go for the big shot and he does exactly so. gets under the ball and gently lofts it over mid off. For a moment it looked like a a very clever shot but the ball fell straight to the fielder at long off stationed there. The Wendies are digging a hole for themselves here. 83/5

18.4 A McBrine to S Hetmyer, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 83/4

18.3 A McBrine to J Holder, Holder plays this through mid on and they cross. 83/4

18.2 A McBrine to J Holder, Holder works it down the leg side. 82/4

18.1 A McBrine to J Holder, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 82/4

17.6 G Dockrell to S Hetmyer, FOUR! Another good cut from Hetmyer. Flat outside off, Hetmyer cuts it in the gap to the third man region and even a slow outfield can't stop it from going to the boundary. 82/4

17.5 G Dockrell to J Holder, Holder flicks this ball off his pads for a single. 78/4

17.4 G Dockrell to J Holder, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 77/4

17.3 G Dockrell to S Hetmyer, Short and outside off, Hetmyer punches this through covers for a run. 77/4

17.2 G Dockrell to J Holder, Runs for Holder. On the legs of the batsman who guides it to the fine leg region. The ball doesn't have legs to go to the fence but enough for the batsmen to come back for the third. 76/4

17.1 G Dockrell to J Holder, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 73/4

George Dockrell to bowl from the other end.

16.6 A McBrine to S Hetmyer, Hetmyer covers his timber and blocks it. 73/4

16.5 A McBrine to S Hetmyer, FOUR! Nicely played by Hetmyer. Half tracker outside off, Hetmyer cuts it past backward point for a boundary. 73/4

16.4 A McBrine to S Hetmyer, Hetmyer drives this to covers. 69/4

16.3 A McBrine to J Holder, Drifting into the pads of Holder who works it away on the leg for one more. 69/4

16.2 A McBrine to S Hetmyer, Short ball, Hetmyer punches it down the ground for one. 68/4

16.1 A McBrine to S Hetmyer, Tossed up on off, pushed into the cover region. 67/4

15.6 K O'Brien to J Holder, FOUR! In the air but in the gap! Short and wide outside off, width on offer and Holder pounces on it. He cuts it hard through point and the ball races away. 67/4

15.5 K O'Brien to S Hetmyer, The batsman defends it from within the crease. They pick up a single. 63/4

15.4 K O'Brien to J Holder, Shortish outside off, Holder punches it through covers for a run. 62/4

15.3 K O'Brien to J Holder, Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat. 61/4

15.2 K O'Brien to J Holder, On a length outside off, defended. 61/4

15.1 K O'Brien to S Hetmyer, Nicely played! Fuller on leg stump, Hetmyer flicks it through mid on, the fielder from that position hares after it and stops it before it crosses the ropes. The batsmen run three. 61/4

14.6 A McBrine to J Holder, Tosses it up on off, worked to mid on. 58/4

Jason Holder walks out to the middle.

14.5 A McBrine to S Hope, OUT! Another one bites the dust! Another huge wicket for Ireland, a soft one though but they won't care. McBrine bowls it down the leg side. Hope tries to flick but the ball takes the edge and the Niall O'Brien behind the stumps takes a sharp catch down the leg side. The players appeal and the umpire raises his finger. Hope walks back in disbelief and the Irish are right on top here. 58/4

14.4 A McBrine to S Hope, Tosses it up on off, Hope prods forward and keeps it out. 58/3

14.3 A McBrine to S Hetmyer, Shortish outside off, cut through cover-point for an easy run. 58/3

14.2 A McBrine to S Hope, Eases it down to long on with the turn for a run. 57/3

14.1 A McBrine to S Hope, Flatter on off, turning back in. Kept out. 56/3

13.6 K O'Brien to S Hope, Shorter in length outside off, cut through point for a run. 56/3

13.5 K O'Brien to S Hope, FOUR! Almost a chop on! On a length outside off, Hope goes for the cut shot but the ball is too close to play it. It takes the inside edge and goes past the leg stump and down to the fine leg fence. 55/3

13.4 K O'Brien to S Hope, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. 51/3

13.3 K O'Brien to S Hope, A length ball outside off, Hope goes after it away from his body but luckily for him the ball just misses the edge and goes to the keeper. 51/3

13.2 K O'Brien to S Hope, Defended off the back foot by the batsman. Better by the bowler, this is the line he should be bowling. 51/3

13.2 K O'Brien to S Hope, Wide! O' Brien has not got it right here. He bowls it down the leg side again, there is a sound as the ball passes the batsman. The keeper appeals as he feels Hope has edged it but the umpire stays put and signals it as a wide. 51/3

13.1 K O'Brien to S Hetmyer, On the pads, worked around the corner for a run. 50/3

13.1 K O'Brien to S Hetmyer, Down the leg side and the umpire signals a wide. 49/3

Kevin O'Brien into the attack now.

12.6 A McBrine to S Hetmyer, A single to end the over. Hetmyer drives this through mid off to retain strike. 48/3

12.5 A McBrine to S Hetmyer, Hetmyer plays this to mid on. 47/3

12.4 A McBrine to S Hetmyer, Hetmyer gets to the pitch of the ball and blocks. 47/3

12.3 A McBrine to S Hetmyer, Hetmyer hits this ball straight back to the bowler. 47/3

12.2 A McBrine to S Hope, Hope plays this through mid on for a single. 47/3

12.1 A McBrine to S Hetmyer, Serves this on his pads and Hetmyer flicks this off his pads to square leg for one. 46/3

Andy McBrine comes back into the attack.

11.6 Tim Murtagh to S Hope, Hope shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 45/3

11.5 Tim Murtagh to S Hope, Hope drives this through mid off but cannot find the gap. 45/3

11.4 Tim Murtagh to S Hope, Hope lets the ball go outside his off stump. 45/3

11.3 Tim Murtagh to S Hope, The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through. 45/3

Shai Hope joins Heymyer in the center.

11.2 Tim Murtagh to M Samuels, OUT! Murtagh gets another wicket. And another senior player has to take the long walk back. Perfect line again around off. This delivery also shoots off the surface and that brings about the downfall of Samuels. He tries to defend it but the ball takes the outside edge and goes into the mitts of the keeper. The players ask the question and the umpire raises his finger. 45/3

11.1 Tim Murtagh to M Samuels, Slow ball from Murtagh. Beats Samuels who tries to work it down the leg side but the ball goes to hit the thigh pad. A stifled appeal but the umpire stays put. Height always a factor there. 45/2

10.6 B Rankin to S Hetmyer, SIX! BOOM BOOM GOES HETMYER! What a shot! WOW! Nothing much wrong with the delivery as he lands it on a length around middle, Hetmyer stands tall and just lofts it over the bowler's head. The connection with the willow was such that the ball carried all the way. An expensive over for Ireland, 10 from it. 45/2

10.5 B Rankin to S Hetmyer, Shorter in length and cramping the batsman for room. He tucks it to mid-wicket. 39/2

10.4 B Rankin to S Hetmyer, The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 39/2

10.3 B Rankin to M Samuels, Pulls his length back a little and lands it on off. Samuels guides it down to third man for a run. 39/2

10.2 B Rankin to S Hetmyer, A little too full and the bowler pays the price! A half-volley outside off, Hetmyer leans into it and drives it through covers. He does not quite time it that well but connects well enough to fetch three. 38/2

10.1 B Rankin to S Hetmyer, On a length around off, Hetmyer keeps it out. 35/2

9.6 Tim Murtagh to S Hetmyer, Hetmyer flicks this off his pads for one. Good over for the team in green. End of the first Powerplay, Wendies 35/1. 35/2

9.5 Tim Murtagh to M Samuels, That ball has taken the inside edge onto the pads. The batsmen have run through for a single. 34/2

9.4 Tim Murtagh to M Samuels, Samuels blocks this outside off. 33/2

9.3 Tim Murtagh to M Samuels, Samuels drives this to mid off. 33/2

9.2 Tim Murtagh to M Samuels, Samuels defends it from within the crease. 33/2

Marlon Samuels strides in the middle.

9.1 Tim Murtagh to C Gayle, OUT! Gayle blinks first! Great bowling from Murtagh. Perfect line, in the avenue of apprehension. He invited Gayle for the drive and the opener obliges. The ball though does just enough to kiss the outside edge and the keeper does the rest. The Irish are ecstatic and why not, they have got the big wicket. Gayle who scored a century in his last game walks back cheaply and the Windies are in a spot of bother here. 33/2

8.6 B Rankin to S Hetmyer, FOUR! Easy pickings for Hetmyer. Bowls this down the leg and Hetmyer just works it on its way for a boundary. 33/1

8.5 B Rankin to S Hetmyer, The batsman gets a bottom edge on that one. 29/1

8.4 B Rankin to S Hetmyer, Hetmyer defends this from his crease. 29/1

8.3 B Rankin to C Gayle, Gayle hits a good looking shot through covers but only for one. 29/1

8.2 B Rankin to C Gayle, FOUR! Slashed and slashed hard. Outside off, Gayle swings hard and gets a thick edge to it. The ball flies to the deep third man region for a boundary. 28/1

8.1 B Rankin to C Gayle, Bounce! Extra bounce! Certainly surprised Gayle there. Bangs this at a back of a length Gayle sways away after surprise bounce. 24/1

7.6 Tim Murtagh to S Hetmyer, Full in length, Hetmyer drives it to covers. 24/1

7.5 Tim Murtagh to S Hetmyer, Hetmyer defends this with a straight bat. 24/1

7.4 Tim Murtagh to C Gayle, Pitched up, Gayle pushes this through covers for one. 24/1

7.3 Tim Murtagh to C Gayle, Punched off the back foot by Gayle. 23/1

7.2 Tim Murtagh to C Gayle, Gayle chooses to leave the ball outside his off stump. 23/1

7.1 Tim Murtagh to C Gayle, Excellent ball. Kept low and beats Gayle who tries to defend it outside off. 23/1

6.6 B Rankin to S Hetmyer, Outside off, Gayle gets a fat edge to this but the ball is well short of the fielder at gully. 23/1

6.5 B Rankin to S Hetmyer, Outside off, Hetmyer rocks onto his back foot and defends it. 23/1

6.4 B Rankin to S Hetmyer, Over pitched ball and Hetmyer drives this through mid off for a couple of runs. 23/1

6.3 B Rankin to S Hetmyer, Back of a length delivery, Hetmyer blocks it off his back foot. 21/1

6.2 B Rankin to S Hetmyer, Hetmyer shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot. 21/1

6.1 B Rankin to S Hetmyer, Around off stump, Hetmyer defends it from his cease. 21/1

5.6 Tim Murtagh to C Gayle, Good length on off, kept out. A good over by the bowler, just one run from it. 21/1

5.5 Tim Murtagh to C Gayle, The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. 21/1

5.4 Tim Murtagh to C Gayle, Beaten twice in a row! Murtagh is making good use of the angle here. He once again bowls it on a length around off, slanting away from the batsman who hangs his bat out but gets beaten. 21/1

5.3 Tim Murtagh to C Gayle, BEATEN! Good bowling by Murtagh. He lands it on a length around off, it shapes away a touch. Gayle pushes at it tentatively but gets beaten. 21/1

5.2 Tim Murtagh to S Hetmyer, Edge but a run! On a length around off, goes away from the batsman with the angle. Hetmyer goes at it with hard hands but gets an outside edge down to third man for a run. 21/1

5.1 Tim Murtagh to S Hetmyer, Bowls it on a length around off, Hetmyer lunges forward and keeps it out. 20/1

4.6 B Rankin to C Gayle, Dot ball to end the over. Blocks this outside off stump. 20/1

4.5 B Rankin to S Hetmyer, Length outside off, Hetmyer guides this to third man to get off strike. 20/1

4.4 B Rankin to S Hetmyer, Outside off, left aloe. 19/1

4.4 B Rankin to S Hetmyer, Wide down the leg side, the batsman leaves it alone. The umpire has signaled a wide. 19/1

4.3 B Rankin to S Hetmyer, Hetmyer plays this ball in front of him. 18/1

Shimron Hetmyer walks in next to bat.

4.2 B Rankin to E Lewis, OUT! Gone! That's the first wicket and the tall fast bowler strikes in his first over. Rankin bowls it outside off and on a length. The ball bounces a touch more and Lewis is done in by the extra bounce. He tries to force it through the off side but the ball hits the higher part of the bat and flies towards point where Andy takes it at head height. An early wicket for Ireland and they are pumped up. Just the start they would have wanted after winning the toss and electing to bowl. 18/1

4.2 B Rankin to E Lewis, Wide. The batsman tries flicking a ball that is down the leg side. The Umpire signals a wide. 18/0

4.1 B Rankin to E Lewis, Starts off with the perfect line. Lewis stays put and bunts it. 17/0

Boyd Rankin to bowl now.

3.6 Tim Murtagh to C Gayle, Good come back from Murtagh. After going for the maximum, he kept his line tight. Gayle defends this off the back foot. 17/0

3.5 Tim Murtagh to C Gayle, Outside Gayle tries to drive this but misses. 17/0

3.4 Tim Murtagh to C Gayle, Around off and Gayle blocks this. 17/0

3.3 Tim Murtagh to C Gayle, Now defends this with a straight bat. Sensible batting from the big man. 17/0

3.2 Tim Murtagh to C Gayle, SIX! Enough says Gayle. He decides to extend his arms to a Slightly over pitched delivery and loft it over long off for a biggie. 17/0

3.1 Tim Murtagh to C Gayle, The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground. 11/0

2.6 A McBrine to E Lewis, Driven towards the mid off region. 11/0

2.5 A McBrine to E Lewis, FOUR! Poor ball asking to be hit and Lewis doesn't miss out. Short ball outside off and Lewis slaps it over covers for his second boundary. 11/0

2.4 A McBrine to E Lewis, Gives it a little air and Lewis drives this again to covers. 7/0

2.3 A McBrine to E Lewis, Tossed up again, Lewis drives this to covers. 7/0

2.2 A McBrine to C Gayle, Floated ball, Gayle drives this through mid off for his first runs. 7/0

2.1 A McBrine to E Lewis, Short ball, Lewis punches this off the back foot on the off side for one. 6/0

1.6 Tim Murtagh to C Gayle, Great over from Murtagh. Starts off with a maiden against Gayle. Outside off, and beats Gayle who tried to poke at it. 5/0

1.5 Tim Murtagh to C Gayle, On that fourth stump line, Gayle watchfully defends this. 5/0

1.4 Tim Murtagh to C Gayle, Good bowling from Murtagh, not giving Gayle any room to free his arms. This one too is around that fourth stump line and Gayle defends this. 5/0

1.3 Tim Murtagh to C Gayle, Around the line of off stump, Gayle taps it in front of him. 5/0

1.2 Tim Murtagh to C Gayle, Gayle gets behind the line of the ball and blocks this. 5/0

1.1 Tim Murtagh to C Gayle, Good ball to start off with. Length ball around off and just beats the blade of Gayle. 5/0

Tim Murtagh will bowl from the other end.

0.6 A McBrine to E Lewis, In line of the stumps, Lewis happily sees it off. 5/0

0.5 A McBrine to E Lewis, FOUR! First boundary of the innings. Drags his length back and Lewis quickly goes onto the back foot and pulls this behind square all the way to the fence. 5/0

0.4 A McBrine to E Lewis, Tossed up ball, Lewis drives this to mid off. 1/0

0.3 A McBrine to E Lewis, Quicker through the air and Lewis defends this from within the crease. 1/0

0.2 A McBrine to C Gayle, Fuller this time, Gayle flicks it off his pads to square leg for the first run today. 1/0

0.1 A McBrine to C Gayle, Starts off with a flat ball around the leg stump line and Gayle defends this with a straight bat. 0/0

