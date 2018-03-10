Live Cricket Score, ICC World Cup Qualifier, Zimbabwe vs Hong Kong in Bulawayo

ICC Image

Commentary (Zimbabwe innings)

28.5 E Nawaz to B Taylor, OUT c Anshy Rath b Ehsan Nawaz. Zimbabwe have lost their third wicket. 181/3

28.4 E Nawaz to H Masakadza, 1 run. 181/2

28.3 E Nawaz to B Taylor, 1 run. 180/2

28.2 E Nawaz to B Taylor, No run. 179/2

28.1 E Nawaz to B Taylor, No run. 179/2

27.6 T Afzal to H Masakadza, No run. 179/2

27.5 T Afzal to B Taylor, 1 run. 179/2

27.4 T Afzal to H Masakadza, 1 run. 178/2

27.3 T Afzal to B Taylor, 1 run. 177/2

27.2 T Afzal to B Taylor, FOUR. 176/2

27.1 T Afzal to B Taylor, No run. 172/2

26.6 N Ahmed to H Masakadza, FOUR. 172/2

26.5 N Ahmed to B Taylor, 1 run. 168/2

26.4 N Ahmed to H Masakadza, 1 run. 167/2

26.3 N Ahmed to H Masakadza, No run. 166/2

26.2 N Ahmed to H Masakadza, No run. 166/2

26.1 N Ahmed to H Masakadza, No run. 166/2

25.6 T Afzal to B Taylor, No run. 166/2

25.5 T Afzal to H Masakadza, 1 run. 166/2

25.4 T Afzal to H Masakadza, No run. 165/2

25.3 T Afzal to B Taylor, 1 run. 165/2

25.2 T Afzal to B Taylor, FOUR. 164/2

25.1 T Afzal to B Taylor, No run. 160/2

24.6 N Ahmed to B Taylor, 3 runs. 160/2

24.5 N Ahmed to B Taylor, No run. 157/2

24.4 N Ahmed to H Masakadza, 1 run. 157/2

24.3 N Ahmed to H Masakadza, 2 runs. 156/2

24.2 N Ahmed to H Masakadza, No run. 154/2

24.1 N Ahmed to H Masakadza, No run. 154/2

23.6 T Afzal to B Taylor, No run. 154/2

23.5 T Afzal to H Masakadza, 1 run. 154/2

23.4 T Afzal to B Taylor, 1 run. 153/2

23.3 T Afzal to B Taylor, No run. 152/2

23.2 T Afzal to B Taylor, No run. 152/2

23.1 T Afzal to B Taylor, No run. 152/2

22.6 N Ahmed to H Masakadza, No run. 152/2

22.5 N Ahmed to H Masakadza, No run. 152/2

22.4 N Ahmed to B Taylor, 1 run. 152/2

22.3 N Ahmed to B Taylor, No run. 151/2

22.2 N Ahmed to B Taylor, FOUR. 151/2

22.1 N Ahmed to B Taylor, No run. 147/2

21.6 T Afzal to H Masakadza, No run. 147/2

21.5 T Afzal to B Taylor, 1 run. 147/2

21.4 T Afzal to H Masakadza, 1 run. 146/2

21.3 T Afzal to B Taylor, 3 runs. 145/2

21.2 T Afzal to B Taylor, No run. 142/2

21.1 T Afzal to B Taylor, 2 runs. 142/2

20.6 E Khan to B Taylor, 1 run. 140/2

20.5 E Khan to B Taylor, No run. 139/2

20.4 E Khan to H Masakadza, 1 run. 139/2

20.3 E Khan to H Masakadza, No run. 138/2

20.2 E Khan to H Masakadza, No run. 138/2

20.1 E Khan to B Taylor, 1 run. 138/2

19.6 N Khan to B Taylor, 1 run. 137/2

19.5 N Khan to H Masakadza, 1 run. 136/2

19.4 N Khan to B Taylor, 1 run. 135/2

19.3 N Khan to H Masakadza, 1 run. 134/2

19.2 N Khan to H Masakadza, 2 runs. 133/2

19.1 N Khan to B Taylor, 1 run. 131/2

18.6 E Khan to H Masakadza, No run. 130/2

18.5 E Khan to B Taylor, 1 run. 130/2

18.4 E Khan to B Taylor, No run. 129/2

18.3 E Khan to H Masakadza, 1 run. 129/2

18.2 E Khan to B Taylor, 1 run. 128/2

18.1 E Khan to H Masakadza, 1 run. 127/2

17.6 N Khan to H Masakadza, 1 run. 126/2

17.5 N Khan to B Taylor, 1 run. 125/2

17.4 N Khan to B Taylor, No run. 124/2

17.3 N Khan to B Taylor, No run. 124/2

17.2 N Khan to B Taylor, FOUR. 124/2

17.1 N Khan to H Masakadza, 1 run. 120/2

16.6 E Khan to H Masakadza, 1 run. 119/2

16.5 E Khan to H Masakadza, No run. 118/2

16.4 E Khan to H Masakadza, No run. 118/2

16.3 E Khan to H Masakadza, 2 runs. 118/2

16.2 E Khan to H Masakadza, No run. 116/2

16.1 E Khan to H Masakadza, No run. 116/2

15.6 N Khan to H Masakadza, 1 run. 116/2

15.5 N Khan to H Masakadza, No run. 115/2

15.4 N Khan to B Taylor, 1 run. 115/2

15.3 N Khan to B Taylor, 2 runs. 114/2

15.2 N Khan to H Masakadza, 1 run. 112/2

15.1 N Khan to H Masakadza, FOUR. 111/2

14.6 E Khan to B Taylor, No run. 107/2

14.5 E Khan to B Taylor, No run. 107/2

14.4 E Khan to H Masakadza, 1 run. 107/2

14.3 E Khan to H Masakadza, No run. 106/2

14.2 E Khan to H Masakadza, FOUR. 106/2

14.1 E Khan to B Taylor, 1 run. 102/2

13.6 A Khan to B Taylor, 1 run. 101/2

13.5 A Khan to H Masakadza, 1 run. 100/2

13.4 A Khan to H Masakadza, FOUR. 99/2

13.3 A Khan to H Masakadza, FOUR. 95/2

13.2 A Khan to H Masakadza, No run. 91/2

13.1 A Khan to H Masakadza, 2 runs. 91/2

12.6 E Khan to H Masakadza, 1 run. 89/2

12.5 E Khan to B Taylor, 1 run. 88/2

12.4 E Khan to H Masakadza, 1 run. 87/2

12.3 E Khan to H Masakadza, No run. 86/2

12.2 E Khan to B Taylor, Bye. 86/2

12.1 E Khan to H Masakadza, 1 run. 85/2

11.6 A Khan to H Masakadza, 1 run. 84/2

11.5 A Khan to H Masakadza, No run. 83/2

11.4 A Khan to H Masakadza, No run. 83/2

11.3 A Khan to H Masakadza, No run. 83/2

11.2 A Khan to H Masakadza, No run. 83/2

11.1 A Khan to H Masakadza, No run. 83/2

10.6 N Ahmed to B Taylor, No run. 83/2

10.5 N Ahmed to B Taylor, No run. 83/2

10.4 N Ahmed to S Mire, OUT lbw b Nadeem Ahmed. Zimbabwe have lost their second wicket. 83/2

10.3 N Ahmed to S Mire, 2 runs. 83/1

10.2 N Ahmed to S Mire, No run. 81/1

10.1 N Ahmed to S Mire, No run. 81/1

9.6 A Khan to H Masakadza, No run. 81/1

9.5 A Khan to H Masakadza, No run. 81/1

9.4 A Khan to H Masakadza, No run. 81/1

9.3 A Khan to H Masakadza, No run. 81/1

9.2 A Khan to S Mire, 1 run. 81/1

9.1 A Khan to S Mire, No run. 80/1

8.6 N Ahmed to H Masakadza, No run. 80/1

8.5 N Ahmed to H Masakadza, No run. 80/1

8.4 N Ahmed to H Masakadza, No run. 80/1

8.3 N Ahmed to H Masakadza, No run. 80/1

8.2 N Ahmed to H Masakadza, 2 runs. 80/1

8.1 N Ahmed to H Masakadza, No run. 78/1

7.6 A Khan to S Mire, No run. 78/1

7.5 A Khan to H Masakadza, 1 run. 78/1

7.4 A Khan to H Masakadza, No run. 77/1

7.3 A Khan to H Masakadza, No run. 77/1

7.2 A Khan to S Mire, 1 run. 77/1

7.1 A Khan to S Mire, FOUR. 76/1

6.6 T Afzal to H Masakadza, FOUR. 72/1

6.5 T Afzal to H Masakadza, No run. 68/1

6.4 T Afzal to S Mire, 1 run. 68/1

6.3 T Afzal to S Mire, No run. 67/1

6.2 T Afzal to S Mire, SIX. 67/1

6.1 T Afzal to S Mire, No run. 61/1

5.6 A Khan to H Masakadza, No run. 61/1

5.5 A Khan to H Masakadza, FOUR. 61/1

5.4 A Khan to H Masakadza, No run. 57/1

5.3 A Khan to H Masakadza, No run. 57/1

5.2 A Khan to H Masakadza, No run. 57/1

5.1 A Khan to H Masakadza, No run. 57/1

4.6 E Nawaz to S Mire, FOUR. 57/1

4.5 E Nawaz to C Zhuwao, OUT c Waqas Barkat b Ehsan Nawaz. Zimbabwe have lost their first wicket. 53/1

4.5 E Nawaz to C Zhuwao, 3 Wides. 53/0

4.4 E Nawaz to C Zhuwao, No run. 50/0

4.3 E Nawaz to C Zhuwao, No run. 50/0

4.2 E Nawaz to C Zhuwao, Six run. 50/0

4.1 E Nawaz to C Zhuwao, No run. 44/0

4.1 E Nawaz to C Zhuwao, Wide. 44/0

3.6 E Khan to C Zhuwao, 1 run. 43/0

3.5 E Khan to C Zhuwao, No run. 42/0

3.4 E Khan to C Zhuwao, FOUR. 42/0

3.3 E Khan to C Zhuwao, FOUR. 38/0

3.2 E Khan to C Zhuwao, FOUR. 34/0

3.1 E Khan to C Zhuwao, FOUR. 30/0

2.6 N Ahmed to S Mire, No run. 26/0

2.5 N Ahmed to C Zhuwao, 1 run. 26/0

2.4 N Ahmed to C Zhuwao, No run. 25/0

2.3 N Ahmed to C Zhuwao, FOUR. 25/0

2.2 N Ahmed to C Zhuwao, SIX. 21/0

2.1 N Ahmed to S Mire, 1 run. 15/0

1.6 E Nawaz to C Zhuwao, No run. 14/0

1.6 E Nawaz to C Zhuwao, No ball. 14/0

1.5 E Nawaz to C Zhuwao, No run. 13/0

1.4 E Nawaz to C Zhuwao, SIX. 13/0

1.3 E Nawaz to C Zhuwao, No run. 7/0

1.2 E Nawaz to C Zhuwao, No run. 7/0

1.1 E Nawaz to C Zhuwao, No run. 7/0

0.6 N Ahmed to S Mire, No run. 7/0

0.5 N Ahmed to S Mire, No run. 7/0

0.4 N Ahmed to S Mire, No run. 7/0

0.3 N Ahmed to C Zhuwao, 1 run. 7/0

0.2 N Ahmed to C Zhuwao, FOUR. 6/0

0.1 N Ahmed to C Zhuwao, 2 Byes. 2/0

First Published: March 10, 2018, 1:04 PM IST