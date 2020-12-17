India vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1 at Adelaide: Another Chapter Begins, This Time with IND vs AUS Adelaide Pink-ball Test

India vs Australia Live Score, Pink-ball 1st Test, Day 1 at Adelaide: Two seasons ago, around this time of the year, India were already 1-0 up in the four-match series with a win over Australia in the series opener in Adelaide. Much has changed since then. Australia is now a much stronger and rejuvenated unit with the return of Steven Smith in the XI (and Warner, hopefully from the second Test onwards). This, coupled with the fact that the first Test will be a Day and Night affair with the Pink Ball will make India's challenge that much harder this time around.

India vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1 at Adelaide

The absence of Rohit Sharma is a major blow to India - he re-invented himself in the longer format last year and was in prolific form in his new position as opener. The visitors have already announced their XI for the Test with Prithvi Shaw edging out Shubman Gill as the second opener.

Cheteshwar Pujara would again hold the key to India's fortunes Down Under. He was the highest run getter in 2018-19 and started the series with a hundred in Adelaide. Skipper, Virat Kohli would be desperate to leave a mark and contribute with a big score before he sets off for his paternity leave. Ajinkya Rahane had a mediocre series last time around (two fifties in 7 innings) and would be keen on a better performance in 2020-2021.

India, not surprisingly are going with 6 batsmen - their preferred combination overseas. It will also give them extra cushion against the moving Pink Ball. Hanuma Vihari, who impressed in the second Tour Match against Australia A has deservedly retained his place at Number 6. The visitors have opted for Wriddhiman Saha over Rishabh Pant giving more importance to skills behind the stumps than heroics with the bat.

India have two aces in their bowling department - Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have the ability to run through the Australian line-up, especially if they are lucky to bowl with the Pink Ball around twilight. Bumrah was the joint-highest wicket-taker in 2018-19 with 21 wickets in 4 Tests while Shami also played his part with 16. Umesh Yadav, who remarkably, has a better average and strike rate than even Bumrah and Shami since 2018, will be the third seamer while, given his experience, R Ashwin is the right choice for the specialist spinner's position.

Australia have to start favourites at Adelaide - not only as they are playing at home and have the best Test batsman in the world back amongst their ranks and a devastating pace bowling unit but also because of their splendid record in Day and Night Test cricket. Australia have played 7 of the 14 Day and Night Tests held thus far and won all 7, five of them by big margins. Moreover, all these matches were held at home in Australia and 4 of these wins were in Adelaide!

The key for Australia will be their Number 3 and 4 - if Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne score big Australia will fancy their chances. Labuschagne has been their highest scorer in Test cricket since his debut in 2018 and has aggregated 1459 runs in just 14 Tests at an average of 63.43 including 4 hundreds in this time-frame. Smith, widely regarded as amongst the greatest Test batsmen of all-time, has scored 1253 runs in 13 Tests at an average shade under 60 with 3 hundreds since 2018.

The home team, have unarguably, the best pace attack in the world who will be even more lethal with the Pink Ball. Mitchell Starc has a tally of 42 wickets in 7 Day and Night matches, Josh Hazlewood - 26 in six and Pat Cummins - 19 in four. Cummins is widely regarded as the best Test bowler in the world - he has picked 107 wickets in 21 matches at 20 apiece since 2018. Nathan Lyon is the leading wicket-taker amongst spinners in the last three years with 104 wickets in 23 Tests.

WHEN: 17th December, 9:30 am IST

WHERE: Adelaide, Australia

TELECAST: SonyTen1

LIVE STREAMING: SonyLIV

India Team News

India announced their starting line-up on Wednesday itself, with Prithvi Shaw getting picked over Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha getting the nod over Rishabh Pant.

Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Umesh Yadav

Australia Team News

Skipper Tim Paine has indicated there is a high chance that Matthew Wade will open with Joe Burns. Steven Smith will be fit after a back injury scare while all-rounder Cameron Green is expected to make it to the XI as well.

Possible Playing XI: Matthew Wade, Joe Burns, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine(captain/wk), Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

India lead the Head to Head 3-1 in the last 5 matches

Match Drawn

India Won by 137 Runs

Australia Won by 146 Runs

India Won by 31 Runs

India Won by 8 Wickets

To watch out for

Steven Smith has made 500 in 11 innings in Day and Night Tests and would be raring to go. He missed the series in 2018-19 and would be keen to turn Australia's fortunes this time around.

Quotes

"The pace of the red ball stays the same throughout the day. With the pink ball, the pace changes completely in those 40-50 minutes around twilight" - Ajinkya Rahane, India's Vice-Captain.

"We obviously know what happened in the last series against India and how well they played. We have spoken about that and come up with few different plans. There is a great vibe in this Australian team and we are in far better place than we were two years ago" - Australian spinner Nathan Lyon.