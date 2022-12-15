India vs Bangladesh, Live Score 1st Test, Day 2 Updates: Shreyas Iyer Eyes Century in Chattogram

Live now
Last Updated: December 15, 2022, 09:09 IST
Chattogram
IND vs BAN, 1st Test, Day 2 Live Score: Cheteshwar Pujara and Shreyas Iyer managed to put India back in the game at the stumps on Day 1 of the opening Test match at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. The duo shared a crucial 149-run stand for the fifth wicket after the top-order failed to live up to the expectations on a surface which was more suitable for batting. Pujara scored 90 runs to showcase his class once Read More
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the second day’s play of the first Test between India and Bangladesh where honours were shared on Wednesday. Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam has got the proceedings underway and off it came just a single. Ravichandran Ashwin has joined Shreyas Iyer in the middle. IND 279/6 in 91 Overs
Bangladesh managed to shift momentum a little bit in their favour in the final overs by dismissing Pujara and Axar Patel. Taijul Islam dismissed Pujara on 90 with a sensational delivery which spun away from him to hit the timber. While Axar was dismissed on the final ball of the day by Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 14.
Young opener Shubman Gill who started strong lost wicket as he perished to a poor shot, an avoidable sweep and was dismissed for 20. Skipper Rahul (22) also followed him soon in the pavilion after he played away from his body off pacer Khaled Ahmed only to drag it back onto the stumps.
Batting maestro Virat Kohli’s struggle in Test cricket continues as he was dismissed for just 1. Kohli fell to a beauty from Islam who got one to turn sharply from leg-stump to hit the back leg of the star Indian batter, trapping in front of the stumps. India went for a review which was unsuccessful.
