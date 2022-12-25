IND vs BAN, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Cricket Score: Rishabh Pant Holds Key in Chase as India Lose Early Wicket

Live now
Last Updated: December 25, 2022, 09:25 IST
Dhaka
Live Score IND vs BAN 2nd Test Updates: Bangladesh spinners, led by their talismanic skipper Shakib Al Hasan and young Mehidy Hasan Miraz, forced Indian batters to press the panic button in a tricky chase of 145 as the visitors ended an engaging third day’s play, tottering at 45 for 4 in the second Test here on Saturday. Read More
It’s just the second over in the morning and Bangladesh have begun adding to India’s woes. Shakib Al Hasan the skipper strikes early and traps Jaydev Unadkar in front. Flatter delivery around off and Unadkat looks to play the cut but the ball hits the pad first before the batter could connect. Umpire gives it out straightway but Unadkat reviews. This looks plumb – impact in line, crashing into the sticksUnadkat has to walk back after scoring 13 off 16
IND: 56/5 (& 314), need 89 to win
Mehidy to Jaydev Unadkat: SIX!
What a comeback this man is having. Rocking performance with the ball and is now smoking sixes with the bat. Goes down on his knees and clears the fence as he slogsweeps.
IND: 53/4 (& 314), need 92 to win
Axar and Jaydev Unadkat walk out to bat and will resume India’s chase. Mehidy Hasan Miraz opens Bangladesh’s attack.
India suffered a top-order collapse to end Day 3 at 45/4 in 23 overs in their second innings and still require 100 more runs with six wickets in hand to win the second Test on a deteriorating pitch against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
Brief Scores:
Bangladesh 227 in 73.5 overs and 231 in 70.2 overs (Litton Das 73, Nurul Hasan 31; Axar Patel 3/58, Mohammed Siraj 2/41) lead India 314 in 86.3 overs and 45/4 in 23 overs (Axar Patel 26 not out; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 3/12) by 100 runs.
Hello and welcome to the live blog of 4th day of the 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh.
Having dominated for the better part of two and half days, Bangladesh’s lower middle-order, led by Litton Das (73 off 98 balls) and supported by Nurul Hasan Sohan (31 off 29 balls) and Taskin Ahmed (31 off 46 balls), counter-attacked to take their second innings score to 231, giving their bowlers something to defend.
If India happen to lose this game, the 118 runs scored by the last four Bangladeshi pairs would haunt them as much as not using a third spinner in Kuldeep Yadav on a track that became increasingly venomous as the match progressed.
If they overhaul 145, it will be third highest successful fourth innings chase at this ground as the top three winning scores are 209, 205 and 103.
KL Rahul (2), who had a horrendous game as a skipper as well as batter, would like to forget this game in a hurry while the stodgy Cheteshwar Pujara (6) suffered his downfall because of his anxiousness to negate any turn on offer.
Shubman Gill (7) had his worse day on the tour, increasing India’s worry.
In case of Rahul, he tentatively poked a Shakib (1/21 in 6 overs) delivery that turned enough to kiss the outside edge of his bat into the keeper’s gloves.
Pujara, for the second time, came out to play the delivery from Mehidy Hasan Miraz (3/12 in 8 overs) before it could turn. The ball hit his bat and pad before a crawling Nurul effected a smart stumping.
However, the pitch was showing its true colours and there was turn and bounce with the ball skidding occasionally as well as keeping low, making batting that much more difficult.
In fact, India’s head coach Rahul Dravid, with his tactic of sending night watchman Axar Patel (26 batting) with more than 15 overs left, made it clear that there was a certain sense of nervousness as to what happens if Virat Kohli (1 off 22 balls) would get dismissed in the third evening itself.
While Gill was stumped off a doosra, becoming Miraz’s second victim, Kohli had no choice but to come out late in the evening as the pitch, at times, was starting to resemble a snake pit with deliveries hissing past the willow.
Just like it happens on turners, the close-in fielders started applying more pressure on batters as well as umpires with Kohli needing a DRS to save himself from getting adjudged leg before to Taijul Islam.
But he was just a delivery away from getting dismissed as Miraz bowled a lovely flighted delivery drawing Kohli forward and got a classical bat-pad dismissal for Mominul Haque standing at forward short-leg.
Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here