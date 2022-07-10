Live Cricket Score IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Latest Updates: Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone Key For England's Big Finish

Read more

with a 2-0 lead in the series. While England also made a couple of changes.

Rohit Sharma and Co. played dominant cricket in the first two matches of the series and took an unassailable 2-0 lead. On Sunday, they will look to complete the whitewash but the spotlight will be on former India skipper Virat Kohli who has been going through a lean patch. A poor outing at Edgbaston has once again put Kohli in a tight spot.

India put in-form Deepak Hooda on the bench to make way for Kohli in the second T20I who was dismissed on just 1 by Richard Gleeson. However, returning Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah impressed on their comeback to the T20I side after a brief break.

The visitors made a bold move by picking Rishabh Pant as the opener in the 2nd T20I. Pant showed a glimpse of his attacking approach at the top but failed to convert a good start into a big score. He was dismissed on 26 runs off 15 balls.

What date 3rd T20I match between England and India will be played?

The third T20I match between England and India will take place on July 10, Sunday.

Where will the India vs England 2022, 3rd T20I match be played?

The match between England and India will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

What time will the India vs England 2022, 3rd T20I match begin?

The third T20I match between England and India will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs India 3rd T20I match?

England vs India third T20I match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the England vs India match?

England vs India third T20I match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

England vs India Possible XIs

England Predicted Line-up: Jos Buttler (captain and wicketkeeper), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Richard Gleeson

India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja , Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

