Live Cricket Score IND vs ENG, 3rd T20I Latest Updates: Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone Key For England's Big Finish

Another big over for England! 17 runs came off it. The pressure is mounting on the Indian bowlers now as their best bet Avesh Khan also received the hammering from Dawid Malan and Liam Livingstone. England are showing their true potential tonight with the bat. ENG 142/3 in 14 overs
Jul 10, 2022 20:06 IST
Umran Malik came into the attack but it didn’t bother Dawid Malan much as he completed his half-century with complete ease. It’s his 12th fifty in T20I cricket. Another expensive over from Umran as 14 runs came off it. Not a good game so far for the pace sensation but it will help him learn some important things. ENG 125/3 in 13 overs
Jul 10, 2022 20:01 IST
IND vs ENG Live Score 3rd T20I Latest Updates: 100 up for England!
Ravindra Jadeja has not been up to the mark with the ball this series and tonight he doesn’t even have any cushion as India have not included Hardik Pandya in the XI. 13 runs came off the over as Dawid Malan smashed a four and a six to trouble the left-arm spinner. ENG 111/3 in 12 overs
Jul 10, 2022 19:58 IST
Dawid Malan is looking quite comfortable against the Indian spinners. 11 runs came off Ravi Bishnoi’s over. The southpaw is putting pressure on the Indian spinner to keep it tight which they have failed to do so. India need to bring Umran Malik into the attack to trouble Malan. ENG 98/3 in 11 overs
Jul 10, 2022 19:50 IST
Live Score IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Latest Updates: Harshal Castles Salt!
OUT! Another blow for England as this time Harshal Patel castles Phil Salt on a slower one to put India on top once again. It looked like a juicy full toss but dipped late to completely deceive the batter. Sensational bowling from Harshal as England three down. ENG 84/3 in 9.3 overs
Jul 10, 2022 19:46 IST
A good over for England as 11 runs came off it. Dawid Malan is looking in good touch tonight as he smashed a big six over mid-wicket to put pressure on Ravindra Jadeja. England have continued to bat with an attacking approach despite losing wickets. ENG 82/2 in 9 overs
Jul 10, 2022 19:37 IST
Live Score IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Latest Updates: Umran Malik Strikes!
OUT!Umran Malik returns to the attack and straightaway gets the big wicket of Jason Roy. Good comeback from Umran after a hammering in his first over. He bangs it short and Roy tries to slash it hard but the edge flies to the wicketkeeper. A very crucial wicket for India at this stage of the game. ENG 61/2 in 7.1 overs
Jul 10, 2022 19:35 IST
Nine runs came off Ravi Bishnoi’s second over. He managed to trouble Roy a bit with his googlies. India are smelling a wicket here and they just need to execute the right plan for it. ENG 61/1 in 7 overs
Jul 10, 2022 19:32 IST
Live Score IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Latest Updates: Powerplay OVER!
Harshal Patel bowled the last over of the powerplay as 9 runs came off it. Jason Roy is getting his groove back which is not a good sign for the Indian team. It has been a good powerplay for England despite losing the big wicket of Jos Buttler. ENG 52/1 in 6 overs
Jul 10, 2022 19:26 IST
Ravindra Jadeja into the attack and Jason Roy welcome it with a thumping six. He followed it up with a boundary later in the over as 11 runs came off it. It has been a good start for Roy so far but the pressure is on England as they have lost their captain Jos Buttler early. ENG 43/1 in 5 overs
Jul 10, 2022 19:20 IST
Live Score IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Latest Updates: Avesh Castles Buttler!
OUT! MASSIVE BLOW! Avesh Khan gets the better of Jos Buttler here. A length delivery and Jos Buttler tries to cut it but only manages to get an edge to it and hit the timber. A good slower one from Avesh here to get the big fish. Buttler’s struggle against India on this tour continues. ENG 31/1 in 3.4 overs
Jul 10, 2022 19:15 IST
Live Score IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Latest Updates: Roy Breaks Shackles!
Jason Roy finally managed to break the shackles as he smashed a six over deep mid-wicket. A tad full from Ravi Bishnoi and Roy slogged it for a biggie. 8 runs came off the over. The pressure is on the young Indian attack to get some early wickets. ENG 27/0 in 3 overs
Jul 10, 2022 19:11 IST
Live Score IND vs ENG 3rd T20I Latest Updates: Jos Bosses Umran!
Not the best of starts for Umran Malik as Jos Buttler stamped his authority over him in his first over. 17 runs came off it as Buttles hit a couple of boundaries and a magnificent six to put pressure on the young pacer straight away. Buttler has faced Umran in IPL this year and knows how he is going to attack him. ENG 19/0 in 2 overs
Jul 10, 2022 19:05 IST
A good first over from Avesh Khan as England’s Jason Roy looked a bit rusty there after flop shows in the first two T20Is. It will be interesting to see how the young pace attack will change the two destructive openers in the powerplay. Jos Buttler will be relieved after looking at India’s team sheet as there is no Bhuvneshwar Kumar today to trouble him. ENG 2/0 in 1 over
Jul 10, 2022 19:00 IST
Jos Buttler and Jason Roy are out in the middle to open the innings for England. Avesh Khan will start the proceedings with the new ball.
Jul 10, 2022 18:50 IST
IND vs ENG Live 3rd T20I Latest Toss Updates: Jos Buttler Confident to Bounce Back
We will bat first. Just looking for a change-up, looks like a great wicket. Two changes – Reece Topley and Phil Salt are in, Salt will bat at 4. Parkinson and Curran miss out. Looks like a brilliant surface, there is still a lot of confidence in the side.
Jul 10, 2022 18:45 IST
IND vs ENG Live 3rd T20I Latest Toss Updates: Rohit Sharma Announces Major Changes!
We would have fielded first. Had batted first twice, wanted to chase at least once. Four changes for us – Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik and Shreyas Iyer are in. They replace Bhuvi, Bumrah, Chahal and Hardik. We don’t want to miss out on the winning confidence, but there are a few things we want to have a look at before the World Cup, so the changes. We’re excited for Umran, want to wish him the best and give him confidence.
Jul 10, 2022 18:37 IST
IND vs ENG Live 3rd T20I Latest Toss Updates: India Playing XI
England have won the toss and elect to bat first in the third and final T20I.
with a 2-0 lead in the series. While England also made a couple of changes.
Rohit Sharma and Co. played dominant cricket in the first two matches of the series and took an unassailable 2-0 lead. On Sunday, they will look to complete the whitewash but the spotlight will be on former India skipper Virat Kohli who has been going through a lean patch. A poor outing at Edgbaston has once again put Kohli in a tight spot.
India put in-form Deepak Hooda on the bench to make way for Kohli in the second T20I who was dismissed on just 1 by Richard Gleeson. However, returning Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah impressed on their comeback to the T20I side after a brief break.
The visitors made a bold move by picking Rishabh Pant as the opener in the 2nd T20I. Pant showed a glimpse of his attacking approach at the top but failed to convert a good start into a big score. He was dismissed on 26 runs off 15 balls.
What date 3rd T20I match between England and India will be played?
The third T20I match between England and India will take place on July 10, Sunday.
Where will the India vs England 2022, 3rd T20I match be played?
The match between England and India will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.
What time will the India vs England 2022, 3rd T20I match begin?
The third T20I match between England and India will begin at 7:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast England vs India 3rd T20I match?
England vs India third T20I match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the England vs India match?
England vs India third T20I match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.
England vs India Possible XIs
England Predicted Line-up: Jos Buttler (captain and wicketkeeper), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Tymal Mills, Richard Gleeson