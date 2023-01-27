Live Cricket Score IND vs NZ 1st T20I Latest Updates: Hardik Pandya And Co Look to Start Series on High Note

Read more

missing from the team after last year’s showpiece event in Australia.

While skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami are being rested, the likes of Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Kuldeep Yadav will get an extended run before they assemble for Test series camp at Nagpur from February 2 for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

What date will the first T20I match between India and New Zealand be played?

The first T20I match between India and New Zealand will take place on January 27, Friday.

Where will the first T20I match India vs New Zealand be played?

The first T20I match between India and New Zealand will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

What time will the first T20I match India vs New Zealand begin?

The first T20I match between India and New Zealand will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs New Zealand match?

India vs New Zealand first T20I match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand match?

India vs New Zealand first T20I match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

India vs New Zealand Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Devon Conway, Finn Allan, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Dane Cleaver, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here